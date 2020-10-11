Vali Höll Out of World Champs After a Serious Crash in Practice

Vali Höll will not be taking to the start line for her first Elite World Championships after a nasty crash in practice that saw her go over the bars on the canyon gap.Sadly after her incredible performance in seeding on Friday, we won't be seeing the young Austrian rider take on the Elite field after a serious crash in practice this morning. We have been told that on her final practice run while attempting the huge gap she cased both wheels and went over the bars. With lots of rain overnight and continued bad weather this morning there is now a large amount of mud and deep ruts on the course leading up to the canyon gap after the woods.We don't know anything more at this time but we will update this story as we hear more. We hope she has no serious injuries and that we will see her back on the bike soon.