Vali Höll Rejoins YT Industries

It’s amazing to come back into the family. I feel at home, and I can see how hyped YT is to push the race team. The next couple of years will be rad. The TUES was definitely easy to get used to. It’s the bike I learned my basics on and made some great memories with in juniors. I’m happy to tackle something new. I could have stayed in my comfort zone and kept doing what I’m doing, but I think I’m at a perfect age where I can try something new and make the next step. — Vali Höll, YT Mob Downhill Athlete