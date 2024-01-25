Vali Höll Rejoins YT Industries

PRESS RELEASE: YT MOB
It's official. Off the back of a dominant season, the YT MOB welcomes one of the fastest names in downhill back into its ranks. Vali and YT go way back. In 2013, she signed her first contract with us aged just 13, and in the six years that followed, she racked up two Junior World Championship titles and a World Cup overall win aboard the TUES. She was unstoppable and, alongside fellow Junior World champ Oisin O'Callaghan and Sian A'hern, the MOB looks dangerous for the '24 season.
Vali Höll. Oisin O'Callaghan. Sian A'Hern. This team is set and ready for the start gate. Returning to the YT MOB, Vali is no stranger to the TUES and, through the UNCAGED approach, she decided to complete her build with RockShox suspension and SRAM components. Oisin and Sian remain on their choice of FOX suspension, as is their preference.
|It’s amazing to come back into the family. I feel at home, and I can see how hyped YT is to push the race team. The next couple of years will be rad. The TUES was definitely easy to get used to. It’s the bike I learned my basics on and made some great memories with in juniors. I’m happy to tackle something new. I could have stayed in my comfort zone and kept doing what I’m doing, but I think I’m at a perfect age where I can try something new and make the next step.—Vali Höll, YT Mob Downhill Athlete
|Rider reunions are rare. They don't often return to a brand, which makes this homecoming even more special. It means a lot to us both. I'm stoked to continue the history we already created together. Welcome home, Vali!—Markus Flossmann, Founder and CVO of YT Industries
|I'm excited to be going into my fifth season with the YT MOB! Off the back of last year's win, I'm definitely looking to follow it up with some more solid results and consistency throughout the season.—Oisin O'Callaghan, YT Mob Downhill Athlete
|It's really exciting having Vali on the team this year! I feel I have so much to learn from her, and having another girl on the team is epic. We get along well, and it's a cool dynamic. It's my dream for us to share a World Cup podium this year.—Sian A'Hern, YT Mob Downhill Athlete
YT has the talent and the tools to leave a legacy, and it's time to roll the dice. The team kicks things off in Australia, dialing in their racecraft for the season ahead, before heading to the Highlands for the Fort William World Cup in May. Keep an eye on the YT MOB Youtube and Instagram channels
to catch all the action, and never miss a beat. See you on the track.