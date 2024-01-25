Vali Höll Rejoins YT Industries

Jan 25, 2024
by The YT Mob  

PRESS RELEASE: YT MOB

It's official. Off the back of a dominant season, the YT MOB welcomes one of the fastest names in downhill back into its ranks. Vali and YT go way back. In 2013, she signed her first contract with us aged just 13, and in the six years that followed, she racked up two Junior World Championship titles and a World Cup overall win aboard the TUES. She was unstoppable and, alongside fellow Junior World champ Oisin O'Callaghan and Sian A'hern, the MOB looks dangerous for the '24 season.

Vali Höll. Oisin O'Callaghan. Sian A'Hern. This team is set and ready for the start gate. Returning to the YT MOB, Vali is no stranger to the TUES and, through the UNCAGED approach, she decided to complete her build with RockShox suspension and SRAM components. Oisin and Sian remain on their choice of FOX suspension, as is their preference.

bigquotesIt’s amazing to come back into the family. I feel at home, and I can see how hyped YT is to push the race team. The next couple of years will be rad. The TUES was definitely easy to get used to. It’s the bike I learned my basics on and made some great memories with in juniors. I’m happy to tackle something new. I could have stayed in my comfort zone and kept doing what I’m doing, but I think I’m at a perfect age where I can try something new and make the next step.Vali Höll, YT Mob Downhill Athlete

bigquotesRider reunions are rare. They don't often return to a brand, which makes this homecoming even more special. It means a lot to us both. I'm stoked to continue the history we already created together. Welcome home, Vali!Markus Flossmann, Founder and CVO of YT Industries

bigquotesI'm excited to be going into my fifth season with the YT MOB! Off the back of last year's win, I'm definitely looking to follow it up with some more solid results and consistency throughout the season.Oisin O'Callaghan, YT Mob Downhill Athlete

bigquotesIt's really exciting having Vali on the team this year! I feel I have so much to learn from her, and having another girl on the team is epic. We get along well, and it's a cool dynamic. It's my dream for us to share a World Cup podium this year.Sian A'Hern, YT Mob Downhill Athlete


YT has the talent and the tools to leave a legacy, and it's time to roll the dice. The team kicks things off in Australia, dialing in their racecraft for the season ahead, before heading to the Highlands for the Fort William World Cup in May. Keep an eye on the YT MOB Youtube and Instagram channels to catch all the action, and never miss a beat. See you on the track.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Racing Rumours YT Industries Vali Holl


Author Info:
Member since Apr 9, 2016
27 articles
20 Comments
  • 18 2
 More women than men on a UCI DH team - props to YT for driving the sport in the right direction with support for the ladies!
  • 4 1
 Vali on RS and the rest of the team on fox ... interesting ! A split team when it comes to suspension is not something i can remember seeing in a top team the last years.
  • 2 0
 Everything for performance.
  • 1 0
 Might be easier to learn a new frame that way. Keep everything else the same so comfort comes quicker.
  • 2 0
 I think the YT enduro team allows their riders to choose their components? Maybe it’s a similar setup.
  • 7 0
 @fozzyfoz: Yes, exactly. Our Live Uncaged philosophy allows riders to pick their components based on their preference.
  • 1 0
 @The-YT-Mob: Everything for money from sponsoring deal Razz
  • 2 0
 Really happy for YT to get a rider of this level on their team. Hopefully Vali can continue her success here!
  • 2 0
 Is that bike a mullet?
  • 2 1
 No, full 29"
  • 1 0
 I see Texi but no Jack?!?
  • 9 0
 Jack, Texi and Kasper remain on our MOB Enduro program! Stoked to kick things off in Finale later this year.
  • 1 0
 @The-YT-Mob: new tues or just color?
  • 1 0
 @The-YT-Mob: ive been seeing one wearing a frame condom on YouTube. I think it was Vali's or someone she was with. So I'd expect at least the team to be rocking a new one this year
  • 1 0
 Woah really? What a shocker!
  • 1 0
 Cool, the also have Manuel Lettenbichler on the team
  • 3 0
 Hope to see him at some E-EDR races this year!
  • 2 1
 Where new TUES ?
  • 1 0
 Rap Squat!







