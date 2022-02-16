Vali Höll to Race EWS & 4 Other Surprises From the EWS Team Release

The EWS released its 2022 teams today, and the release included a few pieces of information that we weren't expecting. While the team rosters aren't 100% complete - it seems Specialized and perhaps some other teams have strategically left riders off to keep their secrets - we could glean a few ideas of what to expect this season, and some of those team registrations have piqued our curiosity.Vali Höll to Race Two EWS Races
This is one we weren't expecting. The RockShox Trek Race Team doesn't shy away from EWS racing, evidenced by Jamie Edmondson's three U21 wins at the four EWS events he raced last season, but Vali has historically focused exclusively on downhill. Still, she's obviously an incredibly capable rider, and downhill crossover racers of her caliber have previously found success at enduro races. The first EWS race she's registered for - EWS Val di Fassa - will take place in late June between the Leogang and Lenzerheide World Cups. The other, EWS Crans-Montana, is scheduled for September, after all the World Cup races are over. Both will likely give Vali some diversity in her training and could break up the season nicely. We look forward to seeing what she can achieve.Estelle Charles to Specialized
This cat is out of the bag... kind of. Specialized Racing currently only lists Charlie Murray, Kevin Miquel, Francescu "Cece" Camoin, and Sofia Wiedenroth on the roster, but the team's Instagram bio hints at a third Frenchie with a "[French flag emoji] ??" on the rider list. From looking at the UCI downhill teams release
and putting two and two together, it appears that Estelle Charles has signed with Specialized and will mainly race enduros, but is registered with the UCI on the new Gen-S team in case she takes part in some downhill races, too.Pole to Focus Exclusively on EWS-E
The Pole Enduro Race Team has gone fully electric for 2022, with Joe Nation and Leigh Johnson taking on the EWS-E series. What bike will they ride? At the moment, Pole's existing eMTB is the 190mm Voima, and while the team could certainly ride that one, there's a good chance the riders will work with Pole on expanding its eMTB range. Team CRC-Nukeproof Renamed to Nukeproof SRAM Factory Racing
It's unclear what the change might mean for the team and its former title sponsor, Chain Reaction Cycles, but it appears the team - which has added Corey Watson and Dan Booker for 2022 - will be known as Nukeproof SRAM Factory Racing going forward. This doesn't suggest a parts change, as the team has historically run SRAM parts, but it's nonetheless interesting that the prominence of each of those sponsors has shifted.SRAM Introduces the Blackbox Test Pilot Program EWS-E Team
The Blackbox Test Pilot Program intrigues me. It's a new EWS-E team with just one registered rider - Yannick Pontal - and it appears that it has been registered specifically so that Yannick can test unreleased parts in EWS-E races. I suspect that riders will be added to the roster as we progress a bit farther past the rumor season, but the singular test rider on the current roster is... confusing. What does SRAM have in the works? We have no idea, but it will no doubt be interesting.
2 Comments
Post a Comment