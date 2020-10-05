Bike Checks: Vali Höll's YT Fleet





Rider: Valentina Höll

Team: SRAM-TLD Racing

Height: 160cm

Weight: 65kg

Age: 18



Instagram: @valihoell

Valentina HöllSRAM-TLD Racing160cm65kg18

YT Izzo

My Izzo is a beast when it comes to climbing and going far when the terrain is not so steep or rough — Vali Höll

Bike Specification:

Frame: YT Izzo Size Medium 29er

Fork: Rockshox Pike 140mm with 42 offset

Shock: Rockshox Deluxe 210 x 55

Seat post: Rockshox Reverb AXS 31.6

Stem: SRAM Descendant 40mm 31.8

Handle Bar: SRAM descendant 760mm 25mm rise

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC 180/180

Crankset: SRAM X01 Eagle 165mm 32t dub

Derailleur: SRAM X01 Eagle AXS

Shifter: Eagle AXS Controller

Cassette: XG1299 Eagle 10/50

Wheel Set: DT SWISS EX1501 30mm

Tires: Maxxis dissector EXO+

Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet E

Grips: ODI

Saddle: SDG



YT Tues 29

I have a lot of love for this bike, it's unstoppable. Well it would be without my SRAM set-up — Vali Höll

YT Tues Race Bike Set-up

Cockpit

Handlebars 760mm Descendant, 25mm rise

Stem 50mm 31.8

Grips ODI

Brakes SRAM Code RSC

Rotor Size 220mm front & rear

Suspension

Fork Rockshox Boxxer Ultimate

Fork Pressure 125 PSI with 3 tokens



Shock RockShox Super Deluxe 250x72.5

Shock Pressure 25% sag with 2 tokens



Drivetrain

Cassette XG-795 mini block

Chainring Size 32T

Cranks X01 DH 165mm

Pedals Crank Brothers Mallet DH

Saddle SDG Fly 2



Wheels & Tires

Rim Model DT Swiss EX471 25mm

Tire Choice Maxxis DHF 2.50 & DHRII 2.4 DH casing

Pressures Front: 26PSI Rear: 28PSI

Tire Insert None





YT Jeffsy

The Jeffsy is always my go-to bike when I come home after races. It's super easy to climb big mountains, but also sick for riding techy trails — Vali Höll

Bike Specification:

Frame: YT Jeffsy Size Small 29er

Fork: Rockshox Pike 140mm with 42 offset

Shock: Rockshox Deluxe 210 x 55

Seat post: Rockshox Reverb AXS 31.6

Stem: SRAM Descendant 40mm 31.8

Handle Bar: SRAM TLD Collab 760mm 25mm rise

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC 180/180

Crankset: SRAM X01 Eagle 165mm 32t dub

Derailleur: SRAM X01 Eagle AXS

Shifter: Eagle AXS Controller

Cassette: XG1299 Eagle 10/50

Wheel Set: DT SWISS EX1501 30mm

Tires: Maxxis DHRII EXO+

Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet E

Grips: ODI

Saddle: SDG



YT Capra

If the Tues and the Jeffsy had a baby it would be the Capra. With the ZEB fork, it feels like a mini DH bike. So perfect for the bike-park or freeride stuff — Vali Höll

Bike Specification:

Frame: YT Capra Size Medium 29er

Fork: Rockshox ZEB Ultimate 180mm, 44mm offset

Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe coil 230 x 64

Seat post: Rockshox Reverb AXS 31.6

Stem: SRAM Descendant 40mm 31.8

Handle Bar: SRAM TLD Collab 760mm 25mm rise

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC 180/180

Crankset: SRAM X01 Eagle 165mm 32t dub

Derailleur: SRAM X01 Eagle AXS

Shifter: Eagle AXS Controller

Cassette: XG1299 Eagle 10/50

Wheel Set: DT SWISS EXC1200 30mm

Tires: Maxxis DHRII DD Maxxis DHF DD

Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet E

Grips: ODI

Saddle: SDG



Vali at home in Austria with her enviable assortment of speed machines.

Next week Vali Höll will take to the snow-lined track of her local DH course and face the Rachel Athertons and Myriam Nicoles of this world in her first-ever elite race. The World Championship in Leogang will certainly be a memorable one for the quiet, young Austrian, but so far pressure and expectation seem to have only fuelled her performances. Vali will have her trusty YT Tues underneath her for the event, but of course, there's more to her quiver than just the big bike.So four bikes... how many cables? We count a very minimal nine in total among Vali Höll's stable of all-carbon, full SRAM, YT machines. With the exception of her still cable-operated downhill bike, it's all pretty futuristic for Austria's fastest young racer; wireless shifting by SRAM for her droppers and derailleurs are her favorite touch for flawless shifting and keeping her bikes looking extra clean.Although one of the shorter racers out there at 160cm, it's perhaps a surprise to see no mixed-wheel bikes in her armory. It is something Höll has investigated, but she considers they all work better with the larger wheel the frames were designed around. There's just one coil shock among the quiver too, and it's not on her downhill bike, for which she prefers the tune-ability of air and a less linear feel from the Tues linkage. Let us now look upon these treasures one by one.