Bike Checks: Vali Höll's YT Fleet

Next week Vali Höll will take to the snow-lined track of her local DH course and face the Rachel Athertons and Myriam Nicoles of this world in her first-ever elite race. The World Championship in Leogang will certainly be a memorable one for the quiet, young Austrian, but so far pressure and expectation seem to have only fuelled her performances. Vali will have her trusty YT Tues underneath her for the event, but of course, there's more to her quiver than just the big bike.
So four bikes... how many cables? We count a very minimal nine in total among Vali Höll's stable of all-carbon, full SRAM, YT machines. With the exception of her still cable-operated downhill bike, it's all pretty futuristic for Austria's fastest young racer; wireless shifting by SRAM for her droppers and derailleurs are her favorite touch for flawless shifting and keeping her bikes looking extra clean.
Although one of the shorter racers out there at 160cm, it's perhaps a surprise to see no mixed-wheel bikes in her armory. It is something Höll has investigated, but she considers they all work better with the larger wheel the frames were designed around. There's just one coil shock among the quiver too, and it's not on her downhill bike, for which she prefers the tune-ability of air and a less linear feel from the Tues linkage. Let us now look upon these treasures one by one.
YT Izzo
Bike Specification:
|My Izzo is a beast when it comes to climbing and going far when the terrain is not so steep or rough—Vali Höll
YT Tues 29
|I have a lot of love for this bike, it's unstoppable. Well it would be without my SRAM set-up—Vali Höll
YT Tues Race Bike Set-up
Cockpit
Handlebars 760mm Descendant, 25mm rise
Stem 50mm 31.8
Grips ODI
Brakes SRAM Code RSC
Rotor Size 220mm front & rear
Suspension
Fork Rockshox Boxxer Ultimate
Fork Pressure 125 PSI with 3 tokens
Shock RockShox Super Deluxe 250x72.5
Shock Pressure 25% sag with 2 tokens
Drivetrain
Cassette XG-795 mini block
Chainring Size 32T
Cranks X01 DH 165mm
Pedals Crank Brothers Mallet DH
Saddle SDG Fly 2
Wheels & Tires
Rim Model DT Swiss EX471 25mm
Tire Choice Maxxis DHF 2.50 & DHRII 2.4 DH casing
Pressures Front: 26PSI Rear: 28PSI
Tire Insert None
YT Jeffsy
Bike Specification:
|The Jeffsy is always my go-to bike when I come home after races. It's super easy to climb big mountains, but also sick for riding techy trails—Vali Höll
YT Capra
Bike Specification:
|If the Tues and the Jeffsy had a baby it would be the Capra. With the ZEB fork, it feels like a mini DH bike. So perfect for the bike-park or freeride stuff—Vali Höll
