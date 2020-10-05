Bike Checks: Vali Höll's YT Fleet

Oct 5, 2020
by Nathan Hughes  


Vali Höll's SRAM
Equipped YT Quiver
Words & Photos: Nathan Hughes


Next week Vali Höll will take to the snow-lined track of her local DH course and face the Rachel Athertons and Myriam Nicoles of this world in her first-ever elite race. The World Championship in Leogang will certainly be a memorable one for the quiet, young Austrian, but so far pressure and expectation seem to have only fuelled her performances. Vali will have her trusty YT Tues underneath her for the event, but of course, there's more to her quiver than just the big bike.

So four bikes... how many cables? We count a very minimal nine in total among Vali Höll's stable of all-carbon, full SRAM, YT machines. With the exception of her still cable-operated downhill bike, it's all pretty futuristic for Austria's fastest young racer; wireless shifting by SRAM for her droppers and derailleurs are her favorite touch for flawless shifting and keeping her bikes looking extra clean.

Although one of the shorter racers out there at 160cm, it's perhaps a surprise to see no mixed-wheel bikes in her armory. It is something Höll has investigated, but she considers they all work better with the larger wheel the frames were designed around. There's just one coil shock among the quiver too, and it's not on her downhill bike, for which she prefers the tune-ability of air and a less linear feel from the Tues linkage. Let us now look upon these treasures one by one.





Rider: Valentina Höll
Team: SRAM-TLD Racing
Height: 160cm
Weight: 65kg
Age: 18

Instagram: @valihoell




YT Izzo





bigquotesMy Izzo is a beast when it comes to climbing and going far when the terrain is not so steep or roughVali Höll


Bike Specification:

Frame: YT Izzo Size Medium 29er
Fork: Rockshox Pike 140mm with 42 offset
Shock: Rockshox Deluxe 210 x 55
Seat post: Rockshox Reverb AXS 31.6
Stem: SRAM Descendant 40mm 31.8
Handle Bar: SRAM descendant 760mm 25mm rise
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC 180/180
Crankset: SRAM X01 Eagle 165mm 32t dub
Derailleur: SRAM X01 Eagle AXS
Shifter: Eagle AXS Controller
Cassette: XG1299 Eagle 10/50
Wheel Set: DT SWISS EX1501 30mm
Tires: Maxxis dissector EXO+
Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet E
Grips: ODI
Saddle: SDG








YT Tues 29





bigquotesI have a lot of love for this bike, it's unstoppable. Well it would be without my SRAM set-upVali Höll


YT Tues Race Bike Set-up


Cockpit
Handlebars 760mm Descendant, 25mm rise
Stem 50mm 31.8
Grips ODI
Brakes SRAM Code RSC
Rotor Size 220mm front & rear
Suspension
Fork Rockshox Boxxer Ultimate
Fork Pressure 125 PSI with 3 tokens

Shock RockShox Super Deluxe 250x72.5
Shock Pressure 25% sag with 2 tokens

Drivetrain
Cassette XG-795 mini block
Chainring Size 32T
Cranks X01 DH 165mm
Pedals Crank Brothers Mallet DH
Saddle SDG Fly 2

Wheels & Tires
Rim Model DT Swiss EX471 25mm
Tire Choice Maxxis DHF 2.50 & DHRII 2.4 DH casing
Pressures Front: 26PSI Rear: 28PSI
Tire Insert None











YT Jeffsy





bigquotesThe Jeffsy is always my go-to bike when I come home after races. It's super easy to climb big mountains, but also sick for riding techy trailsVali Höll


Bike Specification:

Frame: YT Jeffsy Size Small 29er
Fork: Rockshox Pike 140mm with 42 offset
Shock: Rockshox Deluxe 210 x 55
Seat post: Rockshox Reverb AXS 31.6
Stem: SRAM Descendant 40mm 31.8
Handle Bar: SRAM TLD Collab 760mm 25mm rise
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC 180/180
Crankset: SRAM X01 Eagle 165mm 32t dub
Derailleur: SRAM X01 Eagle AXS
Shifter: Eagle AXS Controller
Cassette: XG1299 Eagle 10/50
Wheel Set: DT SWISS EX1501 30mm
Tires: Maxxis DHRII EXO+
Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet E
Grips: ODI
Saddle: SDG










YT Capra





bigquotesIf the Tues and the Jeffsy had a baby it would be the Capra. With the ZEB fork, it feels like a mini DH bike. So perfect for the bike-park or freeride stuffVali Höll


Bike Specification:

Frame: YT Capra Size Medium 29er
Fork: Rockshox ZEB Ultimate 180mm, 44mm offset
Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe coil 230 x 64
Seat post: Rockshox Reverb AXS 31.6
Stem: SRAM Descendant 40mm 31.8
Handle Bar: SRAM TLD Collab 760mm 25mm rise
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC 180/180
Crankset: SRAM X01 Eagle 165mm 32t dub
Derailleur: SRAM X01 Eagle AXS
Shifter: Eagle AXS Controller
Cassette: XG1299 Eagle 10/50
Wheel Set: DT SWISS EXC1200 30mm
Tires: Maxxis DHRII DD Maxxis DHF DD
Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet E
Grips: ODI
Saddle: SDG






Vali at home in Austria with her enviable assortment of speed machines.


13 Comments

  • 31 0
 Always nice to see a pro rider with a fleet of bikes while the same company has been unable to replace a warranty frame in 6 months.
  • 4 3
 I keep seeing a of these bad reviews against yt's customer service.

My experience with them was great; took my bike apart 1 year after purchase, discovered it was missing a spacer. Contacted YT, spacer was immediately sent to me, no questions asked. The place where the spacer was missing had some rubbing and the paint was gone, YT sent out a replacement linkage piece for free. All of this within 2 weeks. I thought it was very reasonable, maybe even exceptional.
  • 3 0
 @dexterfawkes: If I was working in service I'd be so happy to just have to send out a missing spacer (including stickers that will further advertise my product) and a sincere apology. Double the benefit to find a customer taht's vocal about it.
Frames though, different story. ;-)
  • 3 0
 it's like flippin' through the catalogue... only thing missing is the overlypresent SOLD OUT Sticker.
but on a much more important issue: I want one of those low light prizm sutros but they are not available anywhere. just like those yt plastic bombers Big Grin
  • 5 0
 And I bet she didn't have to wait 3 months for delivery.
  • 3 0
 She might have some priority service indeed. Envy much? Don't worry. If you just go ahead and dominate the WC circuit once it properly kicks off again and they might consider that for you too.
  • 2 0
 Did they forget to feature her hardtail or did she only borrow a bike for the pumptrack?
pumptrack.com/valentina-holl-takes-us-around-the-mittersill-track-in-austria
  • 1 0
 yes
  • 1 0
 it is surprising almost none of the elite female riders use a mullet setup, given that they are generally shorter than their male counterparts, where 2927 is almost a rule no an exception
  • 2 0
 Do you remember the "Bike Checks" that were actual checks and not just a partlist?
  • 1 0
 so 3 trail bikes and no dirt jumper :/
  • 1 0
 I guess her pumptrack bikes are missing here
  • 1 0
 I'm I the only one who noticed the stem on her Capra was upside down?

Post a Comment



