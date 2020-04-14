Vallnord DH and XC World Cups Cancelled

Revised 2020 World Cup Calendars



Downhill

21/22 March: Lousa - Postponed, date tbc

02/03 May: Maribor - Postponed, date tbc

09/10 May: Losinj - Cancelled

06/07 June: Fort William - Cancelled

20/21 June: Vallnord - Cancelled

22/23 August: Mont-Sainte-Anne

12/13 September: Val di Sole

19/20 Septmeber: Les Gets

Cross Country

23/24 May: Nove Mesto - Postponed, date tbc

20/21 June: Vallnord - Cancelled

15/16 August: Lenzerheide

22/23 August: Mont-Sainte-Anne

12/13 September: Val di Sole

19/20 September: Les Gets





Press Release: UCI



Due to the current pneumonia pandemic (Covid-19) linked to the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) must announce that the sixth round of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup which was to take place in Vallnord Pal Arinsal, Andorra, from 19 to 21 June has been cancelled at the request of its organisers.



In light of the current situation, the UCI fully supports the fact that the running of the event would have potentially presented a health risk to riders, to everyone involved in the event and to fans, and could have contributed to the spread of Covid-19.



The UCI shares the disappointment of the mountain bike community after the decision made to cancel the Vallnord Pal Arinsal event and would like to thank the organising committee for its cooperation in this difficult situation, as well as the riders, teams and all parties involved for their understanding.





It has today been confirmed that Vallnord, round 6 of the UCI World Cup, is the latest to be cancelled. Both the XC and DH races will now no longer take place on 19 to 21 June and the organizer is not seeking to find an alternate date.This is the first cancelled World Cup for the XC racers with Nove Mesto still seeking an alternate date, however the Albsatdt World Championships have also already been cancelled and racers will have to wait another year for the Olympics, which have been postponed until 2021. Next on the horizon for the XC racers is Lenzerheide, which could still be the season opener on August 15-16.On the downhill side of things, we now have 3 cancelled races with Lousa and Maribor still looking to reschedule, this leaves a maximum of five rounds for the racers in 2020, assuming they all go ahead. There was supposed to be more than 2 months between Vallnord and the proposed sixth round in Mont Sainte Anne so we're keeping everything crossed that will give enough time for the race to still go ahead.