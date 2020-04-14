Vallnord DH and XC World Cups Cancelled

It has today been confirmed that Vallnord, round 6 of the UCI World Cup, is the latest to be cancelled. Both the XC and DH races will now no longer take place on 19 to 21 June and the organizer is not seeking to find an alternate date.
This is the first cancelled World Cup for the XC racers with Nove Mesto still seeking an alternate date, however the Albsatdt World Championships have also already been cancelled and racers will have to wait another year for the Olympics, which have been postponed until 2021. Next on the horizon for the XC racers is Lenzerheide, which could still be the season opener on August 15-16.
On the downhill side of things, we now have 3 cancelled races with Lousa and Maribor still looking to reschedule, this leaves a maximum of five rounds for the racers in 2020, assuming they all go ahead. There was supposed to be more than 2 months between Vallnord and the proposed sixth round in Mont Sainte Anne so we're keeping everything crossed that will give enough time for the race to still go ahead.
Revised 2020 World Cup Calendars
Downhill
21/22 March: Lousa - Postponed, date tbc
02/03 May: Maribor - Postponed, date tbc
09/10 May: Losinj - Cancelled
06/07 June: Fort William - Cancelled
20/21 June: Vallnord - Cancelled
22/23 August: Mont-Sainte-Anne
12/13 September: Val di Sole
19/20 Septmeber: Les Gets
Cross Country
23/24 May: Nove Mesto - Postponed, date tbc
20/21 June: Vallnord - Cancelled
15/16 August: Lenzerheide
22/23 August: Mont-Sainte-Anne
12/13 September: Val di Sole
19/20 September: Les Gets
Press Release: UCI
Due to the current pneumonia pandemic (Covid-19) linked to the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) must announce that the sixth round of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup which was to take place in Vallnord Pal Arinsal, Andorra, from 19 to 21 June has been cancelled at the request of its organisers.
In light of the current situation, the UCI fully supports the fact that the running of the event would have potentially presented a health risk to riders, to everyone involved in the event and to fans, and could have contributed to the spread of Covid-19.
The UCI shares the disappointment of the mountain bike community after the decision made to cancel the Vallnord Pal Arinsal event and would like to thank the organising committee for its cooperation in this difficult situation, as well as the riders, teams and all parties involved for their understanding.
28 Comments
If things dont economically return to some form of normal in the next 3 months (or less being realistic) there will be some other really big issues to worry about, for a start most people wont be able to afford to travel abroad to go riding, even if they are allowed to.
Vaccination will take 18mths to get large number of people vacinated if the find a safe usable vacine fast.
The health crisis will end before the financial crises does
Time to ride alone.
Racing and public gatherings will take time to return unfortunately
@justanotherusername:
The health crisis will not end before the financial crisis does, what will happen is the financial crisis will result in us having a much larger health crisis to worry about if we do not attempt to balance the two.
I am sure social distancing is here to stay for a long, long time but we need to define the level at which this needs to be followed in order to be successfull to the degree required (e.g. is it OK to visit family but we remain with 2mtr gaps and number restrictions in shops, etc etc)
The world is going to have to balance health vs economy in order to secure the long term health of us all - too far either way and it will be catastophic. No point in saving more people in the short term if as a result you cant afford to look after them going forward.
When the government is no longer able to pay the countries wages and the employer has to take action, lets see how willing people are to push ever longer / more strict lockdowns.
This isnt to say we dont need to take measures to mitigate the effects of this virus, we just need to make sure the balance is right and only time will tell if we can get that right.
Post a Comment