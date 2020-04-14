Vallnord DH and XC World Cups Cancelled

Apr 14, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Bruce Klein failing to launch in an explosion of moondust.

It has today been confirmed that Vallnord, round 6 of the UCI World Cup, is the latest to be cancelled. Both the XC and DH races will now no longer take place on 19 to 21 June and the organizer is not seeking to find an alternate date.

This is the first cancelled World Cup for the XC racers with Nove Mesto still seeking an alternate date, however the Albsatdt World Championships have also already been cancelled and racers will have to wait another year for the Olympics, which have been postponed until 2021. Next on the horizon for the XC racers is Lenzerheide, which could still be the season opener on August 15-16.

Yana Belomoina railing berms on her way to third place.

On the downhill side of things, we now have 3 cancelled races with Lousa and Maribor still looking to reschedule, this leaves a maximum of five rounds for the racers in 2020, assuming they all go ahead. There was supposed to be more than 2 months between Vallnord and the proposed sixth round in Mont Sainte Anne so we're keeping everything crossed that will give enough time for the race to still go ahead.

Revised 2020 World Cup Calendars


Downhill
21/22 March: Lousa - Postponed, date tbc
02/03 May: Maribor - Postponed, date tbc
09/10 May: Losinj - Cancelled
06/07 June: Fort William - Cancelled
20/21 June: Vallnord - Cancelled
22/23 August: Mont-Sainte-Anne
12/13 September: Val di Sole
19/20 Septmeber: Les Gets
Cross Country
23/24 May: Nove Mesto - Postponed, date tbc
20/21 June: Vallnord - Cancelled
15/16 August: Lenzerheide
22/23 August: Mont-Sainte-Anne
12/13 September: Val di Sole
19/20 September: Les Gets


Press Release: UCI

Due to the current pneumonia pandemic (Covid-19) linked to the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) must announce that the sixth round of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup which was to take place in Vallnord Pal Arinsal, Andorra, from 19 to 21 June has been cancelled at the request of its organisers.

In light of the current situation, the UCI fully supports the fact that the running of the event would have potentially presented a health risk to riders, to everyone involved in the event and to fans, and could have contributed to the spread of Covid-19.

The UCI shares the disappointment of the mountain bike community after the decision made to cancel the Vallnord Pal Arinsal event and would like to thank the organising committee for its cooperation in this difficult situation, as well as the riders, teams and all parties involved for their understanding.



Regions in Article
Vallnord Bike Park

Posted In:
Industry News Racing and Events Coronavirus World Cup DH World Cup XC


Must Read This Week
First Ride: Fox's New 38 Fork - Pond Beaver 2020
116116 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Vallnord World Cups Cancelled]
101240 views
Spotted: RockShox's New Enduro Fork
90719 views
First Look: Fox's New 36, 38, & 40 Forks - Pond Beaver 2020
61526 views
First Look: Fox's New Float X2 & DHX2 Shocks - Pond Beaver 2020 (Updated With Video)
61446 views
Video: Behind the Scenes of Jolanda Neff's Career Threatening Crash in Pisgah
59724 views
MicroSHIFT's New 10-Speed Advent X Drivetrain is Only $167 - Pond Beaver 2020 (Updated with Video)
59043 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: Hope Produces Visors and Ventilator Parts]
47824 views

28 Comments

  • 25 1
 At this point we don't even know IF we'll see a WC this season..... I'm also praying that lifts will open this summer in France.
  • 2 0
 Yes it will be a poor season if the lifts do not open ,Meant to be riding in the Mega in July but cant really see that happening .
  • 2 0
 Hope that by the end of June Bikeparks will know if they can open or not.
  • 4 0
 @rideronthestorm1: I think the reality is that once things start to 're-open' they will fairly quickly, all be it with lots of social distancing measures in place (group number restrictions, increased levels of hygeine, distancing / number restrictions in all shops etc etc) - Restaurants, bars etc, who knows though.

If things dont economically return to some form of normal in the next 3 months (or less being realistic) there will be some other really big issues to worry about, for a start most people wont be able to afford to travel abroad to go riding, even if they are allowed to.
  • 4 0
 Booked a trip to Morzine in July. Fingers crossed ...
  • 1 0
 Australia is talking social distancing for 18 months.
Vaccination will take 18mths to get large number of people vacinated if the find a safe usable vacine fast.
The health crisis will end before the financial crises does
Time to ride alone.
Racing and public gatherings will take time to return unfortunately

@justanotherusername:
  • 3 1
 @gcrider: We dont know if a functional vaccine will ever be produced, let alone in 18 months - We just live in hope on that and cannot plan for it as a certainty.

The health crisis will not end before the financial crisis does, what will happen is the financial crisis will result in us having a much larger health crisis to worry about if we do not attempt to balance the two.

I am sure social distancing is here to stay for a long, long time but we need to define the level at which this needs to be followed in order to be successfull to the degree required (e.g. is it OK to visit family but we remain with 2mtr gaps and number restrictions in shops, etc etc)

The world is going to have to balance health vs economy in order to secure the long term health of us all - too far either way and it will be catastophic. No point in saving more people in the short term if as a result you cant afford to look after them going forward.
  • 2 0
 @rideronthestorm1: Wanted to ride the Mega too, but it might be "too" soon. Should heading to Morzine and PDS in August, crossing fingers on that for now....
  • 1 0
 @gcrider: Certificate Of Vaccination I.D.
  • 1 0
 @kerosen1: I will go to that little portuguese island instead., better chances.
  • 6 0
 While fully expected this is still a huge bummer!
  • 7 1
 I think it’s all Downhill from here.
  • 1 0
 You can almost cross MSA out, some people in QC are pushing for a cancellation of all sporting and culture events in Quebec until the end of August. Whether they'll do it or not, no one knows yet, but ...
  • 1 0
 Heard some industries where going to start up again soon... still need to keep the economy going.
  • 1 0
 The Quebec government has suggested that all social and sporting events be cancelled up until August 31. It has not been mandated yet though.
  • 1 0
 @nateisgrate: Exactly. Lots of people seem to believe that if governments just print and hand out money goods will magically appear. Truth is, at some point much sooner than people seem to think, those not at risk will have to return to work. The concept of "non-essential work" might make sense in an economy based on manufacturing where producing goods in most cases is essential. In a service economy, which most western countries have become, that's not going to work. Retail, restaurants, beauty salons, theaters, pubs, events, etc. Like it or not, that is what a large part of our economies are based on and it is simply not possible to shut them down for much longer.
  • 1 0
 @smithcreek: The people most confident we can keep to an indefinate / long term lockdown are often the ones furloughed and having their wages paid by the goverment.

When the government is no longer able to pay the countries wages and the employer has to take action, lets see how willing people are to push ever longer / more strict lockdowns.

This isnt to say we dont need to take measures to mitigate the effects of this virus, we just need to make sure the balance is right and only time will tell if we can get that right.
  • 3 0
 Let's face it 2020 WC is a write off Frown interesting to see if the world champs happen
  • 1 0
 Yup hopefully they will be back in time to race. So then there will be a stacked field. I hate to see the races being cancelled but some injured riders must be somewhat happy.
  • 1 1
 If there are no World Cups this year and only World Champs it's going to be a high stakes race...especially for the racers who don't want to get infected. I'm expecting we might see some riders racing in masks?
  • 1 0
 Why would they be racing in masks? It's not like you can get infected during an individual dh race run... But all the other parts of the venue, the finish area, the pits, etc, are a different story.
  • 3 0
 Just cancel the lot start fresh next year
  • 1 1
 With so few races to win it will make one tiny mistake very costly. Do you go all out, or try to ride safe and not make a mistake ?
  • 2 0
 Peaty's still on the booze! ;-)
  • 1 0
 I think by default we can assume 2020's events are cancelled. Let us know if any of the races are on.
  • 1 0
 Do you think we can get at least 1 race this year? VDS vs Les Gets?
  • 1 1
 Tahnee and Rachel must be delighted
  • 1 0
 It will be in their favour for recovering.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010533
Mobile Version of Website