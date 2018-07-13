VIDEOS

Video: Vallnord Invaded by Kids On Run Bikes - Foot Out Flat Out!

Jul 13, 2018
by BECCARI LIONEL  
Vallnord Kids Rider Bike Challenge 2018

by lionelbeccari
Views: 511    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Just before the World Cup, the Andorran resort decided to dedicate a day to the youngsters by hosting the Kids Rider Bike Challenge. The Vallnord Bike Park and more precisely its Kids Bike Park were invaded by children whose parents had no hesitation to drive more than eight hours in order to participate in the second round of this series which attracts and retains, throughout the rounds, more and more followers of the run-bike.
Andorrans, French, Spaniards and even Portuguese from 2 to 5 years old spent a day with a specific circuit that was worthy of a 12/14 inches scale World Cup layout.

This round will stand out from other rounds because of its mountain location, with the first round of the Kids Rider Bike Challenge opening indoors last winter and will move onto another type of format for the third round, which will take place on the 22th of September as part of La Forestière (Jura) and then a different final on the Enduro des Minots in Martigues (near Marseille) on the 21th of October. 

Vidéo by HD Média Prod

8 Comments

  • + 7
 couldn't help grinning the entire time!
  • + 3
 Pacifier = Mouth guard. lol.

Great event! love it.
  • + 2
 Lol....wooden frames....single leg steel forks....innovation!
  • + 2
 Blenki is clearly having an influence. Gloves are out.
  • + 2
 That rider in the opening scene is a dead ringer for Bruni. Incredible.
  • + 2
 These little bobbleheads cash prizes are more than a EWS.
  • + 2
 It's looking so fun! I just wanna join them!
  • + 1
 lol at 1.24. Leave me alone woman, I'm in the zone

