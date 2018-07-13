Video: Vallnord Invaded by Kids On Run Bikes - Foot Out Flat Out!

Just before the World Cup, the Andorran resort decided to dedicate a day to the youngsters by hosting the Kids Rider Bike Challenge. The Vallnord Bike Park and more precisely its Kids Bike Park were invaded by children whose parents had no hesitation to drive more than eight hours in order to participate in the second round of this series which attracts and retains, throughout the rounds, more and more followers of the run-bike.Andorrans, French, Spaniards and even Portuguese from 2 to 5 years old spent a day with a specific circuit that was worthy of a 12/14 inches scale World Cup layout.This round will stand out from other rounds because of its mountain location, with the first round of the Kids Rider Bike Challenge opening indoors last winter and will move onto another type of format for the third round, which will take place on the 22th of September as part of La Forestière (Jura) and then a different final on the Enduro des Minots in Martigues (near Marseille) on the 21th of October.Vidéo by HD Média Prod