Video: A First Look at The New Vallnord World Cup DH Track

Mar 30, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

The Vallnord World Cup organizers have announced that this year's downhill race will take place on a new track.

The new track, used for last year's Copa Catalana DH race, appears to start with a high-speed section that features big, smooth berms and jumps before dropping into the rougher, raw sections. The technical spots look steep and made of more dirt than rocks and roots, with some stair-steps and the potential for massive holes to develop. It will be interesting to see what the riders make of the many line options.


The new track starts on the Pic du Cubil, a different one to the current track. This new hill is the third location for the Vallnord track after the 2006-2009 track was built on the Pic de la Cot and the most recent track on La Calibella. Pic du Cubil is the highest of the three at 2358m, with a vertical drop of around 400 metres to Els Fontanals.


The Vallnord round of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup is scheduled for July 12-17, 2022, and will include both downhill and cross country events.

Thanks to @squidsontour on Instagram for first flagging the change.

Brendan Fairclough got a bit loose coming out of the woods and would almost end up in the crowd. Luckily he saved it but lost precious seconds within sight of the finish line.
The old track was home to some steep 'n' loose moments. From first impressions, the new track looks a bit less wild but there's apparently still work to be done on it before the event.

We've reached out to the race organizers for comment and will update this article as more information becomes available.

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 The Bermagge is high with this one

