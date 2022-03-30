Video: A First Look at The New Vallnord World Cup DH Track

The Vallnord World Cup organizers have announced
that this year's downhill race will take place on a new track.
The new track, used for last year's Copa Catalana DH race
, appears to start with a high-speed section that features big, smooth berms and jumps before dropping into the rougher, raw sections. The technical spots look steep and made of more dirt than rocks and roots, with some stair-steps and the potential for massive holes to develop. It will be interesting to see what the riders make of the many line options.
The new track starts on the Pic du Cubil, a different one to the current track. This new hill is the third location for the Vallnord track after the 2006-2009 track was built on the Pic de la Cot and the most recent track on La Calibella. Pic du Cubil is the highest of the three at 2358m, with a vertical drop of around 400 metres to Els Fontanals.
The Vallnord round of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup is scheduled for July 12-17, 2022, and will include both downhill and cross country events.
Thanks to @squidsontour
on Instagram for first flagging the change.
We've reached out to the race organizers for comment and will update this article as more information becomes available.
