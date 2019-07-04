Course Preview: Thin Air Hurt Locker - Vallnord World Cup XC 2019

Here we are, back for round three of the XC World Cup in Vallnord, Andorra. The season has been incredibly exciting so far, with Nino and Mathieu van der Poel both taking a win. The course for round three is a punishing mix of long climbs, natural tech, and flow, with a distinct lack of oxygen due to the elevation.
The course sits at 1,900 meters, so let's hope the riders have done a block of altitude training to prepare - this course has popped plenty of them in the past, including Nino. Let's take a look around before we get going this week.
