Field Test: Kona Process 134 29 - Can't Stop, Won't Stop

Apr 25, 2022
by Mike Levy  


VALUE BIKE FIELD TEST

Kona Process 134 29


Words by Mike Levy, photography by Tom Richards


Kona's Process range includes twelve bikes that vary from high-end enduro-ready machines to the 134mm-travel entry-level model that's reviewed below. ''The mountain biker's mountain bike,'' is how Kona puts it, which is one way to describe how the $2,599 USD Process 134 29 trail bike is intended to be used - everywhere and for all kinds of riding.

Whereas some brands only offer small wheels on small frame sizes, you can pick up a 134 with either 27.5" or 29" wheels regardless of if you're looking for a small or extra-large Process; ours was rolling on 29s, of course. And if you're in need of an extra-small, it's only 27.5" wheels for you.

Kona Process 134 29 Details

• Travel: 134mm rear, 140mm front
• 29" wheels
• 66° head-tube angle
• 76.3° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 475mm (large)
• Weight: 35.30 lb / 16.01 kg
• $2,599 USD
www.konaworld.com

The 134's aluminum frame looks a lot like the carbon version, with swoopy tubes, a load of standover clearance, and room for a single bottle inside the front triangle. The cables all run externally and are routed reasonably well, and there's a set of chain guide tabs should the need arise. One detail that I liked was the decal on the seat tube that tells you the frame's vital information; headset and shock dimensions are listed, as are the bearing sizes you'll need to know after years of pressure washing the shit out of your 134, and it even tells you the part number for the derailleur hanger. Google knows as well, but this is just a smart, simple detail that I'd love to see on more bikes. Speaking of things I'd like to see, the Kona is nearly as loud as the Grim Donut thanks to having no chainstay protection - you'll want to add some of that.

The Process uses a linkage-driven single-pivot suspension layout, with a big rocker arm compressing the vertically mounted RockShox Deluxe Select shock that, interestingly, doesn't have any sort of pedal-assist switch. More on that later, though.

Our large-sized 134 sports a 475mm reach but a relatively roomy 625mm top-tube length thanks to a 76.3° effective seat angle that's actually a much slacker number in reality. This is especially true if your legs don't quit and you run the seat a bit higher than most people would need, thereby moving it even farther back relative to the bottom bracket thanks to the exaggerated angle of the tube. The 66° head-tube angle makes all the sense in the world on this kind of bike, though, and the chainstays are a short-ish 427mm.

Onto the Process' spec sheet, which is where you'll find a few interesting details. Suspension is an all-RockShox affair, with that Deluxe Select shock and a 140mm-travel Recon RL Motion Control Solo Air fork, but it's the brakes and drivetrain that deserve a few extra sentences. Kona ditched a cog and went with an 11-speed Deore system rather than have twelve cogs and something a bit less refined, which earns nothing but praise from me, but our concern about the Alhonga brakes turned out to be well-founded... More on those below in the descending section of the review.



FIELD NOTES


Climbing

Depending on what you're planning to do with your trail bike, how it handles technical climbs might not matter in the slightest. And if that's the case, you probably don't care that the brown Kona can sometimes feel as if you're steering a long box, crew cab truck from the rear bumper. As you might expect, that can make the front-end feel a bit light and long when you're seated... You know, as you often are while pedaling up a mountain. Anytime the climb got slow, steep, and/or tight, the Kona felt like a handful compared to the Fezzari, and I definitely found myself needing to plan farther ahead and think more about how I was going to get over whatever was coming up. Ditching a few spacers from under the stem can help a bit, but it's the seated riding position feeling too far rearward that, relative to my expectations of a trail bike with this much travel, makes the 134 a handful on tricky climbs.

All of the above meant that we were out of the saddle more than we wanted to be while on the Kona, or sitting up on the nose of the 134's seat during every climb, thereby shortening the front-end and also adding more weight to it for those steep uphills.

But if your ups happen on gravel roads or climbing trails designed to make it as easy as possible given the grade, then all of the above probably matters less to you. The 134 felt acceptably efficient to me, although Alicia and I disagreed on that front; I thought it deserved a passing grade (maybe a C or C-) and didn't really need a pedal-assist switch, but she makes the smarter counter-point that it pedals like ass and that any bike weighing this much can use all the help it can get.

So the Process is a bit of a mixed bag when it comes to climbing, and there are certainly easier to live with trail bikes if you often find yourself on steep and technical uphills. But if most or all of your climbing happens on gravel roads or simple singletrack, the 134 will move along acceptably.





Descending

Alright, you looped out a few times, lost count of your dabs, and maybe lost a few watts to squishy suspension, but you've made it to the top and now it's time for the fun part of the ride. And fun is what the Kona is all about, with it definitely putting me more in that sort of mindset than thinking about going as fast as possible. On the 134, I was more likely to have the front-end off the deck or be taking an even more questionable line than usual compared to when I was on the other full-suspension bikes.

Sure, the disappointing brakes meant that none of us ever had a ton of confidence when barreling into anything rough or steep, or even a corner, but it was obvious that the ingredients for a good time are there.

Timed Testing

Our timed lap consisted of steep, technical climbs full of ledges and hard efforts, and a rough descent littered with rocks that lead into a fast, loose section of trail. Don't forget that timing is just one of many ways to judge a bike, and fast doesn't always mean it's the best for everyone.

With a 1:55 versus the YT Izzo's winning 1:39, the Process posted the slowest climbing time of all the full-suspension bikes. And thanks to zero confidence in the Alhonga brakes, its 1:09 was also the slowest time on the downhill, 6-seconds back from the Stumpy's winning run. Speaking of the salmon-colored Specialized, its 2:46 was the quickest overall time and the Kona's 3:04 was the slowest. Ooof.
The tighter the trail, the more the Kona feels at home, even if a porky 29er like this is always going to be a bit of a motorhome on an autocross course. The 134 is definitely going to be hitting some of those figurative cones, but it gets through awkward, slow stuff reasonably well. It's when the speeds pick up that it doesn't quite have the stability we'd like to see, especially on Tucson's loose rocks. ''The bike feels discombobulated to me,'' Alicia noted after one tricky descent, ''and the rear proportions put my weight awkwardly over the rear axle,'' she described. To be fair, the Kona might have been more composed and balanced had we been testing it on some tacky pacific northwest dirt, but the 134 called for a bit more caution on Tucson's dry, marbly ground.

While the Kona's handling didn't suit some of the trails we rode, its suspension felt composed and didn't give us anything to talk about beyond the fact that it simply worked well. You can run more than 30-percent sag and not find yourself too deep into the stroke too often, but we all ended up preferring closer to 25-percent as that number helped the bike's cause when climbing back up for another run.

If you want to go fast, you've also got to be able to go slow, or at least try to slow the hell down while yelling "Allllllhonga!" as you barrel towards a tree-sized cactus that most definitely isn't going to jump out of the way, which is what I ended up doing at least a few times on all my test laps aboard the under-braked Kona. It can't be easy to spec a bike at this price point, especially when a lot of components are hard to come by, but these are probably the worst brakes I've ever used. There's no initial bite, there's no power, and the near-straight lever blades constantly tried to shuffle my braking fingers off the ends until Kazimer bent more prominent hooks in each after coming back from his first and last ride on the 134.

There was also an odd groan coming from the front of the bike that took me a few rides to nail down. When I did, it turned out to be the hub shifting in the Recon RL's Torque Cap dropouts that are designed to hold matching larger end caps but that are also supposed to work with normal hubs. And that had always been the case for me but, possibly because the Recon comes with an old-style Maxle, or more likely because the hub is out of tolerance, the Kona's front wheel could shift slightly in the dropouts. Yes, we adjusted the axle. Yes, it was tight. And yes, it was unsettling on the trail, especially while screaming "Allllllhonga!" at the cactus.

Let's end with some better news: the 11-speed Deore drivetrain is absolutely flawless, as is the Tranz-X dropper that was also used on a number of other bikes and proved to be trouble-free.




Pros

+ For a 35lb 29er, the 134 is relatively nimble and easy to toss around
+ Great suspension performance

Cons

- There are far better climbers
- Handling felt unbalanced, nervous on loose trails
- Toss the Alhonga brakes before you get tossed




The 2021 Value Bike Field Test was made possible thanks to Visit Tucson and Norrona clothing.



Regions in Article
Tucson

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Field Test Trail Bikes Kona Kona Process


Must Read This Week
Video: Welcome to the 2022 Value Bike Field Test - Reasonably Priced Full-Suspension and Hardtails
113764 views
First Ride: 2022 Santa Cruz Megatower - Build It Bigger
83503 views
Review: The 2022 Canyon Strive is Longer, Slacker, & Still Has a Shapeshifter
62383 views
First Look: 2022 Antidote Woodsprite
39796 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Fox 36 Fork
39384 views
Another Spectator has Caused a Crash in a Major Road Race
38933 views
E-Bike Battery Fire Destroys Florida Bike Shop
33607 views
Field Test: Commencal Meta HT AM Ride - Big Tires & Big Fun
32069 views

77 Comments

  • 51 1
 Wow Kona...really? Nice Maxxis rubber, solid 11sp drivetrain, and you put Alibaba brakes on this thing? Shit even some Level T's would be miles ahead.

All of that, for almost $3000usd after tax. Absolutely shameful.
  • 7 1
 Kona have just been bought, right? Is it possible the new owners are gauging the level of interest in their new brand before deciding whether to develop it for riders, or just trade on the established name for a few years? Pretty surprised at those brakes, I have to say - and the weight.
  • 31 1
 @Iuvenal, these brakes would have been selected well before the sale. More than likely, it was due to a supply chain issue, and Kona was forced to go with what was available.
  • 5 0
 @mikekazimer: Ah, I see - thanks for the clarification on that.
  • 7 4
 @mikekazimer: Isn't that just Kona being lazy? I think most people would much rather wait longer than have shit brakes on a bike that should at least have Sram Levels. But that's just me and Kona clearly is more concerned with selling bikes than making decently speced ones
  • 17 10
 @mikekazimer: winner winner, chicken dinner. But let's face it: the average Pinkbike commenter doesn't care about or understand supply chain issues, they just want to cry about the bike spec.
  • 14 2
 @ScandiumRider: When you're paying $2600 pre-tax for something you expect to fly down mountainsides on, you expect it to stop properly. Regardless of supply chain issues. I think most of us on this wet rock hurtling through the solar system completely understand what the pandemic has done to the supply chain, especially in regard to the cycling industry. The issue is really not that complicated.
  • 3 1
 @mikekazimer: Exactly, hardly any bike company is promising the specs you see on certain reviews or early releases as well due to supply chain issues. Its nuts.
  • 4 3
 @ScandiumRider: Supply chain doesn't matter here. It would be better for them to not have launched this model at all and waited for proper brakes. And that's aside from them still charging a price that one would expect to pay for very budget end shimano or sram brakes, at least.
  • 8 0
 @jayacheess: I'm not sure, though... If I had been waiting for my 134 for months and months (just speculating, not sure if that's the case for any 134 customers), I might just want my bike to show up ASAP and then I'd deal with the terrible stoppers. But only guessing on that one.
  • 8 0
 @dbullmtb: You call it lazy, they call it trying to stay in business. The ETA's on certain parts are so ridiculous right now brands either have to sit on product they've already paid to have 99% produced and recoup zero profit while it collects dust, or hope that in the 8 months to a year it takes to get a decent set of Deore brakes they can stay afloat. Either way they're feeling the effects of their choices now.
  • 2 0
 @Iuvenal: The weight is pretty common at that price range for aggressive budget trail bikes found in bike shops. It was pretty easy to drop 2 pounds off the last bike I had as the crank and recon silver fork both weighed 400g over mid range products. Still no excuse for those brakes though.
  • 1 0
 @jayacheess: No, it would not have been better for "them". Them is Kona, which is a company that needs money to stay in business, let alone pay the employees that already put time and effort in to this model. Most companies (including Kona) do not manufacture in house. They also faced the reality that if they did not start manufacturing and assembly their contract manufacture would have just moved on to the next customer. They would have been forced to not launch at all. Now, it might be better for the rider who would buy this bike, but then again with a lack of bikes available if my only options were this bike or a pair of hiking boots, i'd take my chances with the shit brakes.
  • 5 2
 @mikelevy: Maybe, but Commencal seems to be happy to delay bikes. I think there's an argument here about not damaging your brand image.
  • 1 0
 @boogereater42069: If its all because supple chain issues, how did the other bike manufacturers in the test get brakes?

Product manager seemed out to lunch on this one.
  • 1 0
 @ATXZJ: Different companies get different quantities based on previous contracts and total amount purchased. If you look at every contract between a bike brand and shimano or sram (don't forget about 3rd party distribution ecomm dealers and foreign brands) for brakes, they're not just going to divvy up product equally. So, some brands had to make cuts in areas they probably didn't want to. Again, not condoning. Those brakes are garbage.
  • 1 0
 Title says it all... "Can't stop, won't stop!"
  • 1 0
 @cassonwd: I mean you will be flying down mountainsides with this bike, just in a more hurtful way because you couldn't stop before a cliff hahah
  • 26 3
 Companies spec garbage like this, then having the balls to charge what they do? How can anybody in the industry have a grain of pride when this is what it's come to?
  • 3 0
 exactly my thoughts. well said.
  • 7 2
 They put those brakes on most likely because thats all they could get. Supply chains are whack right now, and getting worse.
  • 6 0
 @hamncheez: agreed with your reason for why they are spec'd but at some point I wonder if they should hold off on selling the bike available if they cant get something serviceable.
  • 8 0
 @hamncheez: the brakes clearly don't work. If they can't supply a bike with functional components, don't sell it.
  • 1 0
 @spaceofades:

Hey, those alhonga 474s are good enough for this $3k E-townie..... lolololololol

Madness

www.winora.com/at/en/ebikes/trekking/touring/yucatan-8-atbik187302?id=44066248
  • 2 0
 @mtmc99: Its hard. You have contracts with your resellers, you have to make payroll, etc. For my small business, my product is stuck in Shanghai and I might have to write off this order as a complete loss. Ultimately, this bike is well under $3k, and the fact they could deliver it at all is impressive given the climate.
  • 20 1
 It's one thing to raise the prices of a bike in 2022. It's one thing to downgrade a spec and keep the same price. BUT TO RAISE THE PRICE AND DOWNGRADE THE BIKE SPEC... GIVE UR BALLS A TUG. wut is this company even...
  • 4 0
 They seemed to be determined to dismantle all credibility as a brand. Product manager must've been high using his stash of kona rolling papers when he approved those ali baba brakes. 134 coming in dead last in every category on the largest MTB site is definitely not great for marketing.

Even my kid's $600 2018 fire mountain came with tektro HDM285s and rotors compatible with metallic pads. Bought some oem metallic pads and the brakes were actually pretty damn good.

There has to be better options out there than the Alhonga.
  • 14 0
 Was getting annoyed with the incessant Beta Mtb plugs, but this one was genius. Phenomenal job Levy!
  • 14 0
 I've literally never even heard of Alhonga
  • 13 0
 Yeah... neither had we.
  • 6 0
 i mean it looks fun and all but what's the big deal? you can get a better bike for just as much money from lots of brands or you could buy used. not impressed with the garbage spec of suspension or the lack of a decent frame. be better kona.
  • 9 3
 $3700 CAD for this bike - before tax!

I paid only slightly more for a YT Capra a few years ago and it came with top spec suspension and drivetrain components, plus a set of brakes that actually functioned.

Kona is proving that its intention is to swindle low-information/new riders in to buying an expensive walmart bike.
  • 5 5
 i PaiD 1000 bUcks for ForD MoDeL oNe in 1918. Well.. fuck... yeah! You cannot compare today's prices with anything older than 2020. Period. It is not relevant anymore. That being said every time I am on the market for new bike I do look at Kona cuz it seems nice bike... than I ditch idea as soon as I get to specs part
  • 2 2
 @valrock: There are still good deals on reasonably spec'd bikes out there right now. Certainly nothing like a few years ago, but also not as abysmal this Kona.
  • 3 0
 Woof. It's reviews like this that make me glad I'm building up a used frame with a mix of new & used parts rather than buy new at this price point.

It feels like just a few years ago the talk was that you could get a decent FS for $3k. Now you're looking at swapping the fork, brakes, hub/ wheels and a handful of other parts just to get this Kona to a reasonable performance level. Your $3k bike actually ends up being $4k.

The story is basically the same for most every other brand. The $3k bike comes with a terrible fork and some other dodgy components that will need to be replaced sooner rather than later. Hard to find the 'value' in a new FS at this price point.
  • 3 0
 I remember hearing Paul Aston on a podcast somewhere describing how bikes get specced up by the manufacturers. All the frame testing etc is done with nice components, because they are all keen bikers and they can... then right at the end someone has to spec the budget model, which likely never gets tested, just goes straight from the boat to the shop (or in this case, to the field test).
I'd guess nobody who works at Kona has ridden Alhonga brakes.
  • 2 0
 When looking at this review and what one would get for "new" sub-par bikes, it would be better to look for a used bike on BuynSell and know that your bike will climb, will stop and not have hub issues. BUT, you need to know exactly what you're looking at and you will find a much better value for your $$ that way.

I have been a fan of Kona bikes for many year but their 1st 134 chainstays were too wide and kept hitting my heals. I immediately went to Transition after that. I know their frames are awesome but I don't know if I would go back to them considering that other brands out there that offer better value for money.
  • 5 0
 I think you mean: Can't stop Shan't stop
  • 1 0
 I suspect every single Kona Operator from the 2011 era has had the frame fail. The overly swoopy lines not only isn't the best from an FEA perspective, the dramatic hydroforming creates areas of very thin, stretched sidewalls. Ten years from now many if not most of these frames will be cracked too.
  • 1 0
 I remember needing to ride a rental Process 134 while my Pivot Firebird was getting worked on and I went into the ride thinking it might be fun to have something more flickable and zippy for a few days. Well, the poor Process obviously descended worse than my Firebird but was also a significantly worse climber and felt like it weighed twice as much despite being a few pounds lighter. I was flabbergasted. Nothing felt natural.
  • 3 0
 "Really glad to see those Alhonga brakes spec'ed. Need a few more customers if I'm going to pick up that Turq XX0 SB165."

- your local dentist, probably
  • 1 0
 I wonder how well that effective seat angle specc'd aligns to a real measurement at a functional saddle height... looks slacker than the geo sheet says. The geo is in general very similar to my Fugitive, and I run the same travel combo (135/140), and it's anything but a poor climber, even thought it's heavy. I run my saddle in the middle of the rails; forward I found was giving me knee gripes, and it measures out to stupid close to the geo sheet....
  • 1 0
 Couldn't afford to upgrade from Shimano 11- 12 speed and just fitted the deore 11 speed cassette on my existing Freehub. Works absolutely fine with my xt 11 speed derailleur and shifter with 11-51 teeth range. Highly recommend it if you're in a similar position to me
  • 2 0
 35+ pounds with crappy brakes...... what could possibly go sideways? Its as if they said... shit this bike is a lemon lets adorn it with a killer 11 speed drivetrain.
  • 4 0
 If this bike is only good for going downhill why not get the 153?
  • 3 0
 Doesn’t climb well, doesn’t descend well. I guess it would be okay riding on a dirt road in Kansas…..
  • 1 0
 The real bummer is I WANT to line this bike. Simple (and should be reliable) frame.

But-just too many warts.
  • 1 0
 Finally somebody straight up says a bike that weighs 16 kilos 'climbs like ass' instead of writing the usual "with a bit patience, you can winch up any climb, so it's a decent climber overall".
Thanks, Alicia Big Grin
  • 1 0
 Terrible value for the money. The polygon siskiu T7 has a slightly better spec for about $600 less, and represents one of the most capable and inexpensive trail bikes available.
  • 5 2
 That headline belongs on "comment gold" let me tell ya
  • 1 7
flag nathangoufflol (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 No
  • 1 0
 I have a question how largely does wheel size affect gear range (if at all)? If you think about it 27.5, 26, and 29 wheels are vastly different sizes.
  • 2 0
 Aspect ratio changes with wheel diameter, so the same gearing will feel taller on a bike with larger wheels than one with smaller diameter wheels.
  • 1 0
 your effective gearing is [front cog] / [rear cog] * [actual tire diameter]
  • 1 0
 Are you kidding me? Cheapo brakes and an 11-speed drivetrain on a $2,600 bike? There are bikes that cost roughly 2/3 of this with better setups.
  • 1 0
 Nothing wrong with the 11-speed drivetrain, though. It works really, really well and had plenty of range.
  • 2 0
 "Alhonga before I can stop down this steep chute?!"
  • 1 0
 Guess they took budget vs baller seriously when spec'ing the bike. I'd rather the bike have NO brakes!
  • 1 0
 ngl that ad read cracked me up good
  • 2 1
 Wow you guys make this bike sound absolutely awful in every way lol.
  • 2 2
 "Mike L, come and rock the sure shot"
  • 1 3
 'Cause you can't, you won't, and you don't stop
'Cause you can't, you won't, and you don't stop
You know Alhonga brakes, you won't, and you don't stop
Mike L, come and rock the sure shot

Hurra-, Hurra-
Well I'll cross chain on your ass and bust your eardrums
Listen everybody cause I'm shifting gears
I'm fresh like Dougie when I read bike specs
And on the no jump line, I come correct
Timing like a clock when I huck the big drops
Top notch is my stock on the bike box
I've got more rides than I've got gray hairs
And that's a lot because I've got my share (and Henry's too)
I've got a hole in my head-gasket and there's no one to fix it
I gotta straighten my thoughts
I'm thinking too much stick shift
Pinkers just takes and takes, takes, takes, takes
I'll have to step back, I gotta contemplate
Well, I'm like Lee Perry, I'm very on
Rock the carbon rims, and then I'm gone
I'm like Nino S, I'm a climbs Wizard
Never quittin', so won't you listen
  • 1 2
 'Cause you can't, you won't, and you don't stop
'Cause you can't, you won't, and you don't stop
Well, you can't, you won't, and you don't stop
Al-Leg, come and rock the sure shot

I want to say a little something that's long overdue
The disrespect to women has got to be through
To all the groms, shredders, rippers who send
I want to offer my love and respect to the end
Well, you say I'm twenty-something and I should be slacking
But I'm working harder than ever and maybe bike-packing
So I'm supposed to sit upon my couch just watching my TV
I'm up in the sky, you can't even see me
Well, I'm that kid in the corner
Gone to Pacific Northwest I'm gonna (yeah)
Take a piece of the pie, why not, I'm not quittin'
I'll not change up my style just to fit in
I keep my baggies up with a piece of elastic
I don't ride a bullsh*t bike that's made out of plastic
To send my rides out to all the nations
Like Sick bikes, I got the ill communication
  • 1 2
 'Cause you can't, you won't, and you don't stop
'Cause you can't, you won't, and you don't stop
Well, resin pads, you won't, and you don't stop
Mike K, come and rock the sure shot

I've got the brand new Kona, guaranteed like Yoo-hoo
Applying the brakes like slidin' on Doo Doo
I'm a tech-ed, not a suite-C (yeah)
And everything I do is funky like Brett Tippee
Well it's the taking of Sedona 1, 2, 3
If you want a new test ride, then come see me
I've got the savoir faire with the unique ridin'
I keep it on and on, it's never quitting time and
Strictly on the chart is slack geo
Never rock the bike in POC pantyhose
I strap on my half-shell and goggles and I'm ready to go
‘Cause on the boards I'm man, Mr North Shore O
You pull up at the function and you know I Kona
To all the party people that are on my Bona
I've got more action than my man, John Woo
And I've take mad hits like I'm Josh Bender two (yeah)
  • 1 1
 Slow day today..
  • 1 2
 I'll be keeping the Alhonga brakes then.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.014785
Mobile Version of Website