Value Field Test: Cannondale Habit 4 - Good Geometry, Not So Good Components

Words by Dario DiGiulio; photography by Tom Richards

Cannondale's Habit lineup contains a wide range of bikes, spanning the gamut from carbon superbike to the decidedly budget-focused Habit 4 we have here on test. All Habits share a similar frame design, intended use, and aesthetic, but the construction and parts vary drastically as you move through the range.



With 130mm of frame travel and a 140mm fork, the Habit sits squarely in trail bike territory. The geometry matches that characteristic nicely, but as we'll get to later, the components that make up the bike might not quite cut it.

Cannondale Habit Details



• Travel: 130mm rear, 140mm front

• 29" wheels (27.5" XS)

• 65.5° head tube angle

• 77.5° seat tube angle

• Reach: 480mm (L)

• Chainstay length: 445mm

• Weight: 35.6 lb / 16.01 kg

• $2,300 USD

• More info:

The Cannondale Habit sports a mix of brands on the components list, with Maxxis Rekon tires, a Shimano Deore drivetrain, SRAM Level T brakes, and base-model RockShox suspension serving as pillars.The size Large we tested comes with 29" wheels front and rear, as do all sizes except the Extra Small, which is full 27.5".The Cannondale's aluminum frame serves as an armature for some of the most budget-oriented components we had on test this year, such as the RockShox Recon RL fork and Deluxe Select shock. Our test bike came fitted with SRAM's Level T brakes, though the current run of the Habit 4 appears to be shipping with Shimano MT200 brakes. Maxxis Rekon dual compound tires in an EXO casing come mounted to some WTB STX i25 wheels, which are luckily ready to be set up tubeless. The smallest two sizes get a 130mm TranzX dropper post, with the larger end of the range featuring a 150mm dropper. The Shimano Deore drivetrain seems like it would be the component highlight here, but the specification of a KMC chain means you miss out on the smooth-under-power shifting of Shimano's 12-speed drivetrain.On the bright side, the geometry of the Habit 4 comes correct, with modern angles and lengths to keep up with the times. The 65.5° head angle isn't the slackest, but handles nicely on the rolling terrain this bike is meant for. The 77.5° seat angle is one of the steepest on test, and puts you in a comfortable upright position, with weight nicely balanced between the wheels. There are two chainstay lengths to accommodate the size range, with the Large and XL receiving a 445mm rear center, and the smaller sizes sporting a 435mm figure. The 480mm reach and 641mm stack of the Habit make for a roomy cockpit with plenty of space to move around on the bike on the climbs and descents.The Habit's climbing performance is a comfortable and efficient feeling affair, thanks mostly to the upright seated position provided by the steep seat tube angle and the nicely proportioned stack and reach numbers. You can motor away in comfort on flatter terrain, and apply power to the rear wheel in the steeps without feeling like your weight is shifting too far rearward.The suspension has a supportive top end, and holds you there so long as you don't encounter any larger hits that push your weight into the bike. In those circumstances, that supportive platform tends to give way and leave you wallowing a bit deeper in travel than is desirable. On more even-keel section of trail however, things feel efficient and zippy.Rolling speed is high thanks mostly to the hard-compound Maxxis Rekon tires, which are a great tread pattern for speedier XC pursuits. That hard compound underperforms when it comes to traction though, as they do little to provide grip on anything wet, and fail to dig deep into soft soil. The bias towards speed means you'll be happy on smoother sections, and fighting for grip on technical climbs.While the geometry of the Habit might inspire some confidence and paint a fairly rosy picture, the overall reality on trail isn't that brign. The Canondale's lower-end parts spec hurt its descending performance and at times made for a downright sketchy feel.The suspension gives the brief sensation of holding you up in travel, until all that support drops out and you find yourself pushing into the bottom of the fork and shock on relatively small compressions. We started referring to this as the "trap door effect," and were unable to make up for the sensation with higher air pressure or volume spacers. Ultimately the suspension lacks damping suited to a capable trail bike, and feels unpredictable - at least the fork and shock are equally unpredictable, so to maintain some uneasy sort of balance.On flatter terrain where you're relying a bit less on the weak SRAM Level T brakes, you can appreciate the balanced handling of the Habit's scaled geometry, which does have a nice fore-aft weight distribution to it. The bottom bracket is quite low, allowing you to push through the feet to try to keep things hooked up in the corners. The Rekon tires fight you a bit in that attempt, as their hard compound and fairly minimal tread break free quicker than any of the other options we had here on test. Great for rolling quickly, not so much for stopping.Ultimately, the descending performance of the Habit 4 is defined by its components, and sadly that makes for a serious deficit when it comes to confidence and performance for the money.As mentioned above, the component spec of the Cannondale Habit is the bike's undoing. Solid geometry and a quality frame are held back by parts that simply aren't up to the task, unless your goal is simply to have a bike that resembles a capable trail bike. We thought through the upgrade sequence to replace underperforming parts on the bike, and sadly the list gets quite long before you're in a place that feels appropriate to the frame's capabilities.For me the easiest highlight here is the Shimano Deore drivetrain, even despite the use of a KMC chain. If you replaced that chain with an equivalent Shimano option, you'd have yourself a groupset with lovely shifting, and easily serviced parts. Despite being too short for the frame size, the TranzX dropper post functioned well, with quick action and an ergonomic lever.The Habit 4 may be aimed at the beginner mountain biker, but the performance (or underperformance) of the components makes it a bike that doesn't exactly instill confidence, no matter the rider's ability level. While the geometry and frame details are solid, the parts kit's drawbacks make this a full suspension bike better suited to mellower terrain and casual cruising rather than trying to push your limits out on the trail.