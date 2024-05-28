Value Field Test: Giant Stance - A Great Leap Forward

PINKBIKE FIELD TEST



Giant Stance 29 1





Words by Sarah Moore; photography by Tom Richards

Giant sent us their previous version of the Stance back in 2020 and it was far from being best on test at the time with its conservative geometry and flexy frame. Now, however, there's a new Giant Stance in town, with a rear thru axle, updated geometry, and slightly more travel.



The new model is two degrees slacker than the previous generation and there's 125mm of rear travel which is controlled by Giant's 'Flexpoint' suspension design, a link-driven single pivot that relies on the flex of the frame to allow the suspension to go through its travel instead of a chainstay or seatstay pivot. It's a common suspension platform for lightweight cross-country models since it does away with all of the suspension hardware.

Giant Stance Details



• Travel: 125mm rear, 140mm front

• 29" wheels

• 65.5° head tube angle

• 76.5° seat tube angle

• Reach: 445mm (M)

• Chainstay length: 440mm

• Weight: 34 lb / 15.3 kg

• $2,899 CDN (not yet available in US)

• More info: giant-bicycles.com

Climbing

Descending

Components

Who's It For?

There are also a whole lot of Giant branded components, including saddle, grips, cockpit, wheels, dropper, and even the fork, that keep the Stance's price at a very reasonable $2,899 CDN. We're not sure what the US pricing is yet because the US market is still trying to sell through the previous generation models before adding this one to the line up, but it's safe to say it will be available in the near future.There's a version with 27.5 wheels and then the 29er version that we have here on test. The bike comes in four sizes, Small through XL.The aluminum frame with its 29" wheels has a 140mm Crest 34 SL fork and a Suntour Raidon R rear shock to take the edge off things and a Giant Contact Switch AT dropper for when things point downhill. As for the tires, there is a 2.5" Maxxis Minion DHF front tire and a 2.4" Maxxis Dissector rear tire, both tubeless-ready with EXO casing. The stoppers are Shimano BR-MT420 4-piston with 180mm rotors front and rear and the drivetrain is SRAM's SX Eagle.Compared to the previous model of the Stance, there have been some significant geometry changes in addition to the 5mm more rear travel and 10mm more travel on the fork. Our test bike had a 65.5° head tube angle which is a full two degrees slacker than the previous generation. That's paired with a 76.5° seat angle and 440mm chainstays across all four sizes. Reach on the Stance is 445mm on the size Medium and 470mm on the size Large. That's a full 16mm longer than the previous generation.How does this thing climb? The climbing position on the Stance is upright and comfortable and it's easy to wind up tight switchbacks on the Stance and to pick your way purposefully through technical sections of trail.While we don't look too much at weight when evaluating budget bikes, it's worth mentioning that the Stance climbs lighter than its weight would suggest. It's the lightest of the full suspension bikes we had on test this time around at 34 lb (15.3 kg), but that isn't really saying much. However, it doesn't sit too deep in its travel and so while it's not exactly light for a 125mm travel bike, it has a responsiveness to its pedalling that makes it feel like a lighter bike.While it's not exactly snappy on climbs like a cross-country bike, it's no slouch either. There's no lockout for when you hit paved roads or long sections of fire road, but the Flex Pivot suspension is a relatively firm and efficient-feeling pedalling platform. That being said, it's not at the expense of traction and when things got wet, slippery, and steep, the Stance provided good traction.Compared to some of the other full-suspension bikes in the Giant lineup with similar travel, the reach on the Stance is about 10mm shorter, so it puts you in a bit more of an upright position when descending. It feels like the Stance is targeted at a more beginner rider, unlike a bike like the Jeffsy that's aimed at the same rider as its more expensive carbon counterpart. That being said, the reach isn't overly short and it feels at home on the trails you'd expect a light trail bike to.With its 125mm rear travel, the Stance isn't the bike for smashing through rough sections of trail at speed, and when things start to get technical on the descents, you have to be careful with line choice. It really shines on fast, flowy trails and is most in its element when popping over things and flying through berms. It has good traction on lighter technical trails as well and is an easy bike to get along with on a relatively wide range of descents.The Crest fork works, and while I hit the end of the travel on the rear shock a couple times, overall the rear suspension worked well.Let's have a run down of what Giant has hung off the Stance frame. First off, when setting up the cockpit, you'll notice that it's a bit hard to get the dropper post lever in the right place with the slide-on grips and the SX shifter. This is an issue we've had before with budget bikes and while it's relatively minor, it would be nice to be able to get the dropper post lever in an easy-to-reach spot for humans with regular length thumbs.It's cool to see that Giant uses the same Contact Switch dropper post across their line of bikes and so you'll see the same dropper post on higher-end Giant models as on the Stance. While it worked well and it's great that it's adjustable by 30mm since I found I needed to make it a touch shorter than its full 140mm length to pedal the bike, it would be nicer if the bend in the seat tube didn't limit that insertion and I could run it at its full 140mm.Another downside was that the rear shock loses more than a couple of PSI when you take off your pump and so it's difficult to get an accurate reading. That, paired with the fact that there's no O-ring, makes set-up trickier than it needs to be.The house components, including the Crest fork which was perhaps the component with the biggest question mark around it, worked well. The four-piston brakes also work well and allow you to feel confident about getting up to speed knowing that they'll actually slow things down when you need them too. In addition, it was really nice to see good tires on this bike, the Maxxis Minion and Dissector is a good combination and appropriate for the majority of trails.The Giant Stance is a great bike for someone getting into riding. It's not for the sender who is just looking for a budget bike, it's really aimed at a beginner rider. That's no bad thing, and the mild and easygoing manners of the Stance will likely feel slightly more intuitive to a learner than the raked-out long-low-slack angles of a modern enduro bike.