Value Field Test: GT Sensor Comp

PINKBIKE FIELD TEST



GT Sensor Comp





Words by Mike Kazimer; photography by Tom Richards

The Sensor was updated for 2023, returning to GT's lineup to take its place once again as a do-it-all trail bike. The aluminum Comp that arrived for testing rolls on 29” wheels, with 130mm of rear travel and a 140mm fork. Interestingly, the more expensive carbon models receive 10mm more travel and have slightly different geometry.



Highlights of the Sensor's parts package include a Fox Performance DPS shock, 140mm Marzocchi Z2 fork, and a Maxxis DHF / Dissector tire combo that's well suited to the bike's intentions. It was surprising to see a splined bottom bracket rather than an external one – that's not a common spec choice, even at this price point.

GT Sensor Comp Details



• Travel: 130mm / 140mm fork

• 29" wheels

• 65.5° head angle

• 77.5° seat angle

• 440mm chainstays

• Reach: 475mm (L)

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL,

• Weight: 34.2 lb / 15.5 kg

• Price: $2,600 USD

• More info: • Travel: 130mm / 140mm fork• 29" wheels• 65.5° head angle• 77.5° seat angle• 440mm chainstays• Reach: 475mm (L)• Sizes: S, M, L, XL,• Weight: 34.2 lb / 15.5 kg• Price: $2,600 USD• More info: gtbicycles.com

Climbing

Descending

Components

Who's It For?

Trail bike geometry doesn't seem to be undergoing as many dramatic changes compared to a few years ago, a point that's illustrated by looking at the geometry charts of the GT Sensor, Vitus Mythique, and Marin Rift Zone that were on hand for this test. All three bikes have the same 65.5-degree head angle, seat tube angles in the 77-degree range, and reach numbers between 475 – 485mm. That doesn't mean they ride exactly the same, though; each bike has its own unique ride characteristics, a point that our time out on the trails soon illustrated.The Sensor has a very upright seated climbing position, thanks to the fairly tall stack height and 30mm riser bars. I found it to be quite comfortable, although I could see it feeling a little too tall for some riders, especially those who want a little more weight over the front of the bike. Luckily, a handlebar swap isn't typically that expensive or time consuming.While the tall front end may make the Sensor feel like it has more of a focus on descending, the rear suspension tells a different story. The 130mm of travel is fairly firm off the top, which makes it feel more efficient than plush and grippy. On smoother climbs the Sensor is very responsive thanks to the combination of the firmer suspension tune and faster rolling tires. Overall, it had the snappiest pedaling manners of the bunch, with a much more defined pedaling platform compared to the Marin Rift Zone.The overall efficient feel does come at the cost of some small bump absorption, which can make it harder to maintain traction on technical climbs – the rear wheel doesn't hug the ground quite as well as the Marin or the Vitus. I also smacked my pedals on the ground a little more often due to the 175mm cranks – losing those precious millimeters of ground clearance compared to 170mm cranks is surprisingly noticeable.Pitting the GT against the Marin was an interesting exercise, and it really illustrated just how different two bikes with similar geometry can feel in the real world. The GT falls on the more conservative side of the spectrum, with a more defined edge to its handling on rougher, higher speed trails. The firmer suspension and not-super-powerful brakes meant that I had to pay more attention to keeping my speed in check, as opposed to the Marin, which responded well to a more aggressive, smash & bash riding style.The Sensor can get down moderately tricky trails, it's just that the point at where it felt out of its element arrived much quicker than it did on the Rift Zone, or even the Vitus Mythique for that matter. Out of those three bikes the GT felt the pointiest, almost like it had a steeper head angle and a little less travel than it actually did.On smoother, swoopier trails the Sensor felt more at home, and it'll generate speed nicely when pumping through rollers or berms. It's also nice and quiet too, a trait that's often overlooked, but it's worth a mention - I want all bikes to be as silent as possible.We've griped about the ergonomic challenges of pairing an SX shifter with non-SRAM brakes before, and that's still the case here. It's tricky to find a good spot for the shifter - it's going to be challenging for riders with smaller hands to reach the lever if it's put on the left side of the brake lever, and it protrudes too far over the grip if it's put on the other side of the lever.I mentioned the splined bottom bracket and 175mm cranks already, but it's worth reiterating that that's a spec choice that seems out of place, even on a $2,600 bike.The Tektro brakes aren't the strongest, but they were consistent, and they worked much better than some of the other options we've tested at previous Value Field Tests (Alhonga, I'm looking at you).Bike categories are extra blurry these days, but if pressed I'd put the Sensor into the 'classic' trail bike category. It'll handle a little bit of everything, but it's not the bike to get if you're hoping to test out your hucking skills or gun for glory at an enduro race. Instead, it's best suited to riders who want an efficient climber, a bike for riders that are a little more focused on covering ground rather than seeking out the rowdiest lines.