Value Field Test: Marin Rift Zone

No strangers to creating idiosyncratic and unique bikes, Marin has done it again with their new update to the Rift Zone. The 130mm trail bike manages to deliver a ride feel well in excess of its numbers, and the little ripper lives up to Marin's claim that it is "made to party, whatever your jam might be."



Though Henry seems unable to pronounce the name correctly, don't get it twisted: despite being the most expensive bike on test, the Rift Zone 29" XR is still smartly-specced with a well-rounded parts kit attached to an impressively capable frame.



Marin Rift Zone Details



• More info: • Travel: 130mm / 140mm fork• 29" wheels• 65.5° head angle• 77° seat angle• 430mm chainstays• Reach: 485mm (L)• Sizes: S-XL• Weight: 34.8 lb / 15.8 kg• Price: $3,499 USD• More info: marinbikes.com