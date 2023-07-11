Value Field Test: Marin Rift Zone

PINKBIKE FIELD TEST
Marin Rift Zone
Words by Dario DiGiulio; photography by Tom Richards
No strangers to creating idiosyncratic and unique bikes, Marin has done it again with their new update to the Rift Zone. The 130mm trail bike manages to deliver a ride feel well in excess of its numbers, and the little ripper lives up to Marin's claim that it is "made to party, whatever your jam might be."
Though Henry seems unable to pronounce the name correctly, don't get it twisted: despite being the most expensive bike on test, the Rift Zone 29" XR is still smartly-specced with a well-rounded parts kit attached to an impressively capable frame.
Marin Rift Zone Details
• Travel: 130mm / 140mm fork
• 29" wheels
• 65.5° head angle
• 77° seat angle
• 430mm chainstays
• Reach: 485mm (L)
• Sizes: S-XL
• Weight: 34.8 lb / 15.8 kg
• Price: $3,499 USD
• More info: marinbikes.com
With 130mm and 140mm of travel in the frame and fork respectively, the Rift Zone sits squarely in the middle of our travel range for this Value Field Test. The Marzocchi Z1 fork and Fox Float X shock complement each other nicely, offering great performance and simple adjustment. It's no mystery that I'm a fan of Shimano's MT420
brakes, so I was happy to see them specced here. The drivetrain is also a Shimano joint, with an SLX/XT combo paired to some FSA cranks and chainring. The house-brand wheels keep things rolling, and the Maxxis Assegai tires slow you down and provide the grip.
The Rift Zone's geometry chart is in keeping with most trends these days, with a fairly long 485mm reach in the size large, and a 77° seat angle to keep things upright on the climbs. The 65.5° head angle may not be super slack on paper, but as we'll get to in the ride impressions that didn't quite translate in real-life feel. The short 430mm chainstays are consistent across all frame sizes, and the high stack - low bottom bracket combination gives a very confident and planted feel when standing.Climbing
The defining characteristic of the Marin's climbing attitude is one of compliance and grip. With fairly active suspension and the upright riding position that the geometry provides, the Rift Zone doesn't coax you into sprinting up every hill in sight. Rather, it's content to pick up technical and challenging bits of trail, getting to the top in due time.
The Float X has an easily accessible lockout switch, but there's another parts kit choice that keeps the Marin feeling a little slower on the climbs: the front and rear Assegai tires. While we're all big fans of the descending performance of these aggressive Maxxis treads, they certainly don't roll as quickly as other options when it comes time to get up the hill, so expect a bit of drag as payment for your increased confidence on the descents.
All told, the handling and planted suspension of the Rift Zone make it a calm and capable climbing bike, just don't expect blazing speeds when you're on the pedals. With a different tire spec and perhaps some lighter wheels, the character could be changed quite drastically, but I really didn't mind the extra grip on loose and scrappy bits of climbs. Descending
If you're looking for a short travel bike that delivers a descending feel well in excess of its numbers, then the Rift Zone deserves a place on your short list. We all came away from rides on this bike impressed by just how capable it felt on the descents, bucking any expectations we may have had for its relatively middle-ground geometry and travel numbers.
The low bottom bracket and high stack combine to give you a rather upright riding position, which helps the short back end whip around corners with ease. Longer, arcing turns take a bit more finesse, as the bike wants to change direction quickly unless your handling is calm and planted.
Thanks to the supple and muted-feeling suspension, the Rift Zone really managed to impress in chunky terrain where you just want to brace yourself and plow through. In these scenarios, one could be easily fooled into thinking it had a lot more travel than advertised, really giving it a mini-enduro bike character. This is helped by the burly parts package, which should prove reliable through their fair share of rock smashing.
Though I'm a big fan of the Shimano MT420 brakes, their long levers and funky ergonomics might prove bothersome for folks who like their cockpit as neat and tidy as possible. They feel great once the levers are set up in the correct spot, but that is a bit more fussy than some more traditional lever shapes. Thankfully, they pair nicely with Shimano's shifter, which provided excellent performance for the duration of the test. Sadly the drivetrain uses an XT derailleur and SLX shifter, which takes away the dual-click upshift that nicer Shimano tiers delivers.
The upside to the overly-aggressive dual Assegai spec is that you now own TWO Assegais, so you could potentially swap the rear out for a faster rolling alternative and keep the front as a spare for down the line. The Z1 fork is another standout spec, which has impressed us over numerous test bikes at this point.
It feels like a mantra by now, but let me say it one more time - the Rift Zone is a bike that exceeds its' numbers when it comes to downhill capability and performance. You could definitely jump into a low-stakes enduro race here and there, knowing you won't be terribly under-gunned, and it definitely won't hold you back on the local hot laps. Though the suspension performance biases a bit towards the descent, I wouldn't hesitate to spend a long day pedaling the Marin to access fun and challenging terrain.
Cons: biased towards descending
