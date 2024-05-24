Value Field Test: Marin San Quentin 3 - The Good Life Behind Bars

May 24, 2024
by Mike Kazimer  

Marin San Quentin 3


Words by Mike Kazimer; photography by Tom Richards


Marin has become a mainstay in our Value Field Test series, and for good reason. They've been consistently producing bikes that come in at a reasonable price tag while also being spec'd with capable components – a feat that's not always easy to pull off.

This time around, it's the aluminum San Quentin 3 that's in the spotlight. The bike is billed as a dirt jumper that was mutated into a hardcore hardtail, but realistically it's more of an all-rounder versus something that's only happy on the steepest trails around.
San Quentin 3 Details

• 140mm fork
• 29" wheels
• 64° head tube angle
• 77° seat tube angle
• Reach: 470mm (L)
• Chainstay length: 430mm
• Weight: 31.9 lb / 14.40 kg
• MSRP: $1,799 USD
• More info: marinbikes.com

Marin San Quentin review

The $1,799 San Quentin is spec'd with a 140mm Marzocchi Z2 fork, TRP Slate 4-piston brakes, and a TranzX dropper post. The 12-speed drivetrain is a multi-company affair, with a Shimano Deore derailleur and shifter paired with a SunRace cassette and KMC chain. Maxxis takes care of the tires – there's a 2.5” Assegai on both wheels. On our scale, the San Quentin 3 weighed in at 31.9 lb / 14.4 kg for a size large.

The San Quentin 3 is available in sizes S, M, L, and XL, all rolling on 29” wheels. The 64-degree head angle may seem relatively slack at first, but that number will steepen up as soon as you sit on the bike due to the lack of rear suspension. The seat angle is a steep 77-degrees, and the chainstays are a fairly short 430mm for all sizes.




FIELD NOTES

Climbing

The 'hardcore hardtail' term gets thrown around a lot these days, but as much fun as that alliterative phrase is to say, it's not really an accurate description of the San Quentin 3. This isn't some super slack, super long sled that begrudgingly goes around turns – far from it. The San Quentin is a trail bike through and through, with handling that's quick without being twitchy, an ideal trait for tackling a variety of trails. It's still entertaining on flatter, flowier terrain, and it has more compact proportions that makes it easy to pump over natural rollers to generate speed.

The climbing position is quite upright, thanks to the steep seat angle and stubby 35mm stem, but I never felt overly cramped, or as if there was too much pressure on my hands.

The dual Assegai tire combo isn't known for being the fastest option out there, but it sure was nice to have on the fairly wet and slippery conditions that prevailed during testing. Swapping the rear tire out for something a less aggressive would be an easy way to breathe a little more life into the San Quentin, especially for riders who don't need all the traction.

Descending

I'm always a little skeptical when I read about the supposed compliance of a hardtail frame – after all, triangles (or in the Marin's case, not-quite-triangles) made of aluminum don't typically have that much give. That said, the San Quentin felt much, much less harsh to me than the extra-stout Haro Saguaro. Back-to-back laps made the difference very clear, and I felt much more at home on the San Quentin.

Now, it's still a hardtail, and you'll still want to choose your lines wisely, but the repercussions for carrying too much speed into a rock garden or coming up a little short on a double were much less severe on the Marin than the Haro.

The zippiness that the Marin exhibited on the climbs carried over to the descents; its handling is very intuitive and easy to get along with. It falls into that Goldilocks category, where the head angle isn't too slack or too steep, and the overall dimensions have that 'just right' feel. The shorter chainstays contribute towards its eagerness to get off the ground, which goes a long way towards smoothing out the ride – after all, the more time you can spend in the air, the less time you need to worry about absorbing impacts.

Components

The overall parts package doesn't have any glaring oversights – all of the components worked well, and are appropriate for the bike's intention. Heck, even that grab bag of drivetrain parts didn't cause any issues. The brakes were strong and consistent, the house brand grips were comfy enough that I wouldn't have any issues running them on my personal bike, and the 140mm Z2 handled everything we threw its way.

The only small gripe we could come up with had to do with the chainstay protection, or lack thereof. Taking the time to wrap an inner tube around the chainstay or adding some mastic tape would help protect the paint from being chipped by the chain.


Who's It For?

The San Quentin 3 would be an excellent gateway into the sport for the rider that's eager to progress, but also doesn't want to completely drain their savings account on a bike. It'd also make a great second bike for anyone that's looking to mix things up by spending time on a hardtail - it's a great way to sharpen skills that may have been dulled by rear suspension. Overall, the San Quentin's versatility is its biggest strength; the fact that it's not that hardcore of a hardtail is part of what makes it so good.



Pros

+ Excellent geometry - shines on a wide variety of terrain
+ Doesn't need any upgrades out of the box
+ Very comfortable ride (for a hardtail)


Cons

- Could use better chainslap protection




13 Comments
  • 5 0
 When the only complaint is about the chainslap guard, you know it's a solid bike. I love hardtails with a solid, well performing spec that can also take a beating without you worrying about spending an arm and a leg to fix it. I'm currently on a Specialized Fuse with a 140mm lyrik select, and SLX/XT components, and I feel like it strikes a really good balance between performance and affordability, especially for a hardtail, and it seems like the San Quentin does the same.
  • 4 0
 What’s the practical upper limit on fork travel for a hardtail? Beyond 140 seems dubious due to the “stapler effect,” Chromag edits aside.
  • 3 0
 It depends on the bike, fork, and use case. I run a 160mm Ohlins M.2 on my Norco Torrent. I run it a little firm, and a little slow. It doesn't always go through all the travel, but I'm glad to have it when it does. It doesn't feel stapler-y at all, it generally goes through about that 140mm of travel, and when it does go through all 160 it recovers smoothly enough not to feel choppy.
  • 1 0
 What’s the stapler effect?

I’ve got a 150 Pike on my RM Growler & it’s mint.
  • 4 1
 @sportstuff: It's where dudes who run their forks with weird settings think that the front of hardtails go up and down like a stapler. Run them a little stiffer and slow down the rebound one click and they ride great.
  • 1 0
 @sportstuff: It's the idea that on a full-suspension bike, the whole bike moves vertically at once through big landing impacts or g-force compressions while a hardtail only dives on the front, effectively steepening the headtube angle in those situations. Called the stapler effect because the bike moves like a stapler being compressed, pivoting around the rear axle.

Note that it's much less of an issue for generally handling on rough terrain as full-suspension bikes and hardtails both take on impacts from things like roots one wheel at a time. But it can still have some affect on the ride when the object bucks the back end up, momentarily increasing the head angle.
  • 1 0
 Run too big a fork on a HT and you risk your front end writing cheques your rear end can't cash.
  • 1 0
 Hardtails hurt not matter what, but if you adjust your riding style and are fastidious with air pressure in your tires they can feel surprisingly good. I think small steel tubes have the best feels though. Nothing will make hitting a rock garden at speed feel good though! That said, I find being clipped in is a lot better than riding flats on an HT as you can keep your feet loose.
  • 3 0
 I like the fade paint job. looks like it was dipped in evil.
  • 2 0
 Everyone should have a modern hardtail in their garage, the smiles per miles ratio is great
  • 1 0
 Maybe they figured out how to make an aluminum flex stay. Good on you, Marin!
  • 2 0
 Banshee has cracked the code on alu flexstays. Check them out.
  • 1 0
 Good bike. Marin certainly didn't drop the soap on this one.







