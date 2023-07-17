Value Field Test: Specialized Status 160

PINKBIKE FIELD TEST



Specialized Status 160





Words by Dario DiGiulio; photography by Tom Richards

When Specialized first released the Status, it was something of an enigma, only available to select shops and rarely seen in the wild. Over time though, the Status 140 and 160 have become more and more common sights, especially in places with steep and jump-filled terrain like the Northwest. It seems the enigmatic metal machine has captured hearts and minds, but how does it shake out in a back-to-back test?



As one of the two enduro-ready bikes in this test, and with an unbelievably low sale price at the time of testing, the Status 160 seemed like an easy choice when it came time to assemble the lineup.

Specialized Status 160 Details



• Travel: 160mm / 160mm fork

• Mixed wheels

• 63.7° head angle

• 76° seat angle

• 426mm chainstays

• Reach: 487mm (S4)

• Sizes: S1, S2, S3, S4, S5

• Weight: 36.6 lb / 16.6 kg

• Price: $3,000 USD ($2,250 when tested)

Climbing

Descending

The 160mm of frame travel was controlled by a Fox Float X Performance shock; Specialized gave this their own Rx tune, meaning there was some work done to get more out of the damper. That rear travel paired nicely with a 160mm Fox 36 Rhythm, with the GRIP sweep-adjust damper. SRAM's Code R brakes provided the stopping power, and Specialized's in-house teams took care of most of the other components, from cockpit to tires to the wheelset. A SRAM NX drivetrain helped us get back up the hill for another lap down something steep.Our S4 (read: Large) Status featured the most extreme geometry here on test, with a pretty wild set of numbers making up the bike. There is a high/low flip chip, but we kept it in the high position after a bit of initial testing. The reach was nice and long at 487mm, but that's paired to a super short chainstay length of 426mm. The head tube angle in theof the two settings is 63.7°, and the seat tube angle falls around 76°.The constant refrain with the Status is that it very much feels like a purpose-built bike, and it's pretty clear right off the bat that climbing is not a big part of that purpose. It's not torturous (as some bikes of the past were), but it does feel a bit compromised, due mostly to the geometry and descending bias.On trail climbs, I almost always felt more comfortable climbing standing up when things got rough, because the suspension had a tendency to plunge you backwards on decent-sized bumps. This is exacerbated by the slack seat tube angle, so I'd highly recommend slamming that saddle all the way forward in the rails. On smoother forest road climbs, things were a bit different; when you can lock out the shock the bike remains nice and upright, maintaining a comfortable seated height and position.In my case, most of the climbs I tackled were very long fire road spins, so the lockout came in quite handy. And after a few days of riding the Status, I started to adapt to the super-short rear end, which proved to be a fun accessory to tech climbs, where it feels like you can just hop around on the rear axle to get through the jank. All told, it can get you up just fine, and that's really all it's meant to do, because the descents are what the Status is made for.If you like riding the steepest trails around, want to hit jumps, and love the feeling of stuffing the rear wheel into a berm, then the Status is probably the bike of choice in this lineup.No, the ride is not balanced. The long reach and micro chainstays make for a super choppered-out feel, but in the right terrain this can be an absolute hoot. I found myself grabbing the Status when riding trails that had stop-at-the-bottom chutes, as that weirdly skewed geometry really enhances the surfy feeling of that terrain. Similarly, the funky geo makes jumping intuitive and comfortable, especially for a bike in this travel bracket. The suspension handles chundery terrain quite well, but also manages to provide good pop when you want to yank over the rocks.The bump absorption performance here can mostly be chalked up to the very nice suspension - don't let anyone tell you the GRIP damper is beginner-only. The Fox fork and Specialized Rx tuned shock proved to be a killer combo, with simple adjustments and unfussy performance.Once the steep trails mellow out and you hit flatter terrain, the picture of the Status gets a little less rosy. With a slacked out front end and imbalanced feel, it can be tricky to maintain grip in flat corners, giving the bike a sketchy feel compared to how hard you can push it on harder bits of track.I was happy to see the Code R brakes on this bike, as the ergonomics and performance are familiar and predictable - a nice thing when you're hot-swapping bikes all week. They worked very well over the course of the test, and provided great stopping power even after some very long sustained descents.Again, that Fox 36 GRIP fork stood out to me as the best in the test, proving to be comfortable and easy to push hard, never feeling overwhelmed or unpredictable. The shock took a bit more tuning to get set up, and I ended up settling on a higher pressure than initially recommended, but once there the level of support was great.A final build note here is on the tire spec: another best in test. The Specialized Butcher T9 tires are a solid performer in all conditions, and made the Status the only bike with a given brand's stickiest rubber, no doubt helping the descending prowess.