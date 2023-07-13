Value Field Test: Vitus Mythique 29 AMP

PINKBIKE FIELD TEST



Vitus Mythique





Words by Dario DiGiulio; photography by Tom Richards

Vitus is a brand that can hover a little under the radar for a lot of mountain bikers, but with an ever more impressive lineup and the success of their sister brand Nukeproof, they're hard to overlook these days. All the more so when they continue to release bikes with impressive designs and equally impressive price tags, such as the Mythique we have here on test.



Billed as a "confidence inspiring all-day ripper," the Mythique 29 AMP falls nicely into our trail bike category, suiting the needs of a wide variety of riders and applications.

Vitus Mythique Details



• Travel: 140mm / 140mm fork

• 29" wheels

• 65.5° head angle

• 77.5° seat angle

• 445mm chainstays

• Reach: 482mm (L)

• Sizes: S-XL

• Weight: 33.8 lb / 15.3 kg

• Price: $2,599 USD

• More info: • Travel: 140mm / 140mm fork• 29" wheels• 65.5° head angle• 77.5° seat angle• 445mm chainstays• Reach: 482mm (L)• Sizes: S-XL• Weight: 33.8 lb / 15.3 kg• Price: $2,599 USD• More info: vitusbikes.com

Climbing

Descending

The Mythique has an all-purpose 140mm/140mm frame-fork travel combo, provided by a RockShox Deluxe Select R shock and a Pike Select RC fork. You can get this build with either Shimano SLX 7100 brakes (as tested) or SRAM's 4-pot DB8s. With an XT/SLX drivetrain, WTB KOM wheels, and Schwalbe Hans Dampf - Magic Mary tires, you'll be moving quick up and down the hill.While the Mythique doesn't have any geometry adjustments that you can make on the fly, the bike does come in short and long travel configurations (130 or 140mm), which give slightly different geo numbers. Our longer travel variant had numbers to match, with the 65.5° head angle, 482mm reach, 445mm chainstays, and 77.5° seat tube angle all coming together to make for a nicely modern frame arrangement. The 40mm bottom bracket drop and 643mm stack gave the bike a very roomy feel, helping it's easy-going nature.The Vitus was our lightest bike on test, weighing in at just under 34 pounds. But as most of us are quick to say, weight rarely tells the whole story of how a bike climbs, so let's dive into some of the more relevant details.Balance is the name of the game here, with a nice upright feel that places you squarely between the wheels, giving the bike a nicely predictable and calm nature when you're hammering up the hill. The longer rear end makes turning feel more like an arc than a quick whip-around, and the supportive and sporty feeling suspension give some pep to your step. The rather steep seat angle is a nice detail to see on a value bike, as good geometry is free and always welcomed.was my initial thought when testing out the Mythique. I immediately felt comfortable on the bike, thanks to the well-sorted geometry and solid, unfussy component choices. Again, balance is the name of the game here, defining the ride quality for the most part. In moments where you really start to push the bike though, the suspension had a tendency to dive a bit more than you might want, as opposed to providing support through those compressions. This was only really present in more extreme situations, as the Vitus was mostly a pleasant ride partner.The upside to that less-supportive suspension was the presence of great grip in chattery sections of trail, as well as through looser corners. Pressing into the bike gave a nice level of bite, while taking the edge off.While grippy and planted bikes tend to skew towards feeling dull on trail, the Mythique retained a nice playful energy, not robbing any pop when you wanted to pick the bike up. The upside to the easy to get along with geometry is the ability to quickly get up to speed in technical areas, which also makes up for some of the lack in suspension performance.The RockShox Pike was a sticking point for a few of us on this bike, namely in how hard it was to set up in a way that felt appropriate for the otherwise-capable Mythique. All three of us were well over the manufacturer's recommended pressure, just to get a decent level of support out of the fork. At times this led to the front end feeling quite low on the bike, despite having a nicely-high static stack height. A better damper would help here, but for the casual rider not looking to smash into holes and push through corners, it might not be that big a problem.We've harped on this point many a time, but resin-only pads and rotors are always a disappointment on a mountain bike capable of real riding. This brake spec simply doesn't perform when conditions are wet, hot, or when descents are sustained, making for a quick swap for the prospective owner. Luckily, the brakes themselves are quality, with the SLX two-piston stoppers providing their time-tested sharp feel and power.Thanks to the easy riding nature of the Mythique, it's a bike I'd readily recommend to many people getting into the sport. The chassis is quite nice, with well-sorted external cable routing that will make component swaps and mechanic work very easy down the line. The geometry feels dialed, and the component spec is good enough to get going, even with some negative marks.