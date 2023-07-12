Value Field Test: YT Capra Core 1 MX

PINKBIKE FIELD TEST



Words by Mike Kazimer; photography by Tom Richards

This isn't the first time the YT Capra has been included a Pinkbike Field Test – the carbon framed, 29” wheel version made an appearance back in 2021. This time around, we went with the mixed wheel, aluminum model that offers an even better value, with a price tag of $2,699 USD. And if that's still too steep, it's currently on sale for $2,299 USD.



We set a price cap for this Value Field Test, but we didn't set any limits on travel. That gave us the freedom to include bikes like the Capra Core 1, which YT says “has “everything your average enduro ripper needs and nothing they don’t.” I'd say that statement isn't far off, and it could serve as an excellent entry point for riders looking to venture into more technical terrain, and maybe even line up for a race or two.

Capra MX Core 1 Details



• Travel: 170mm / 170mm fork

• Mixed wheels

• 64° head angle

• 77.4° seat angle

• 433mm chainstays

• Reach: 464mm (L)

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL

• Weight: 36.6 lb / 16.6 kg

• Price: $2,699 USD

The Capra MX has 170mm of travel that's delivered by a RockShox Zeb Base fork and SuperDeluxe Select R shock. SRAM's mineral-oil filled DB8 brakes help keeps speeds in check, and shifting duties are taken care of by SRAM's 12-speed NX drivetrain. A Sun Ringle Duro aluminum wheelset is mounted up with a Maxxis Assegai / DHR II tire combo.We stuck the Capra it in the low geometry position and kept it there for the duration of testing, which gives it a 64-degree head angle, 77.4-degree seat angle, and 433mm chainstay length. Our size large test bike had a 464mm reach, the shortest on test. For riders interested in sizing up, it's worth keeping an eye on the seat tube length. While the 445mm length on the size L is fairly typical, bumping up to a size XL results in a 470mm length, which could make running a longer dropper post a difficult, if not impossible task depending on a rider's height.Along with having the most travel in our group of test bikes, the Capra also has the most weight, checking in at 36.6 pounds. That's with EXO casing tires too, so it'll bump up a bit if you decide to go with burlier rubber to match the bike's capabilities. That said, the weight does fade into the background fairly quickly, and as long as you didn't hop off a lighter bike immediately before heading out on the Capra it doesn't feel overly portly.As far as efficiency goes, I'd put the Capra in the middle of the road. It doesn't dip too deeply into its travel unless you're standing up out of the saddle and really mashing on the pedals, and even then it's far from a wallowy mess. There's no climb switch on the shock, so there's no way to firm it up for extended fire road grinds, but that also means there's no danger of forgetting to open up the shock before you drop into a descent. If it did have a climb switch I probably would have reached for it on smoother climbs, but I wouldn't say it's a necessity.The Capra has more of a compact seated climbing position, thanks to the steep seat tube angle and shorter reach, which adds in a level of maneuverability that's not always associated with a 170mm bikes. Sure, its handling isn't as quick and snappy as something like the 130mm GT Sensor, but it's also less of a handful than the Specialized Status was on more rolling, meandering trails.The Capra could be an attractive antidote for riders who feel that modern bikes have gotten too long and slack, or for newcomers who want to feel like they're telling the bike where to go rather than the other way around.It's an easy bike to jump and whip through turns, and it tracked well in flat corners, providing a more balanced ride than the Status, which has a fairly long, slack front end paired with very short chainstays. Between the two bike, if I was going to pick one of them for an enduro race I'd go with the Capra – it's more of an all-rounder than the Status, and its middle of the road geometry mean there's a wide range of terrain where it feels right at home.The shorter dimensions do become noticeable in steeper trails or at higher speeds, where it can feel like you're perched above the wheels rather than in between them. There's a little less room for error when faced with obstacles like steep, sequential drop-offs, but it's really only on the steepest, roughest trails where that trait became apparent. The fork Zeb Base fork may have played a role here – it wanted to sit fairly deep in its travel, while the shock ramped up fairly quickly, which meant it was a little tricky to find an ideal balance between the two.The SRAM DB8 brakes worked very well, especially considering the overall price of this model. Often times lower priced brakes also deliver a much lower level of performance, but the DB8's were quiet and consistent. They do feel a little less powerful than their Code siblings, something that switching to SRAM's newer, thicker HS2 rotors would likely help with.The main fly in the ointment when it comes to the Capra's component spec ended up being the NX drivetrain, specifically the shifter. The internal ratchet mechanism stripped out, rendering it useless and unable to shift after only a few rides. It's something that would be covered under warranty, and maybe it was just a fluke, but overall the longevity of the NX and SX drivetrains hasn't been impressive.This would be a great bike for someone that wants something with plenty of travel for rougher trails, but also doesn't want to feel like they're lugging around a downhill bike. It'll handle trips to the bike park or the occasional enduro race just as easily as a casual after-work pedal, and overall the price-to-performance ratio makes it a very attractive option.