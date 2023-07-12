Value Field Test: YT Capra Core 1 MX

Jul 12, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  

PINKBIKE FIELD TEST

YT Capra Core 1


Words by Mike Kazimer; photography by Tom Richards


This isn't the first time the YT Capra has been included a Pinkbike Field Test – the carbon framed, 29” wheel version made an appearance back in 2021. This time around, we went with the mixed wheel, aluminum model that offers an even better value, with a price tag of $2,699 USD. And if that's still too steep, it's currently on sale for $2,299 USD.

We set a price cap for this Value Field Test, but we didn't set any limits on travel. That gave us the freedom to include bikes like the Capra Core 1, which YT says “has “everything your average enduro ripper needs and nothing they don’t.” I'd say that statement isn't far off, and it could serve as an excellent entry point for riders looking to venture into more technical terrain, and maybe even line up for a race or two.
Capra MX Core 1 Details

• Travel: 170mm / 170mm fork
• Mixed wheels
• 64° head angle
• 77.4° seat angle
• 433mm chainstays
• Reach: 464mm (L)
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL
• Weight: 36.6 lb / 16.6 kg
• Price: $2,699 USD
• More info: yt-industries.com

photo

The Capra MX has 170mm of travel that's delivered by a RockShox Zeb Base fork and SuperDeluxe Select R shock. SRAM's mineral-oil filled DB8 brakes help keeps speeds in check, and shifting duties are taken care of by SRAM's 12-speed NX drivetrain. A Sun Ringle Duro aluminum wheelset is mounted up with a Maxxis Assegai / DHR II tire combo.

We stuck the Capra it in the low geometry position and kept it there for the duration of testing, which gives it a 64-degree head angle, 77.4-degree seat angle, and 433mm chainstay length. Our size large test bike had a 464mm reach, the shortest on test. For riders interested in sizing up, it's worth keeping an eye on the seat tube length. While the 445mm length on the size L is fairly typical, bumping up to a size XL results in a 470mm length, which could make running a longer dropper post a difficult, if not impossible task depending on a rider's height.



photo
FIELD NOTES

photo
photo

Climbing

Along with having the most travel in our group of test bikes, the Capra also has the most weight, checking in at 36.6 pounds. That's with EXO casing tires too, so it'll bump up a bit if you decide to go with burlier rubber to match the bike's capabilities. That said, the weight does fade into the background fairly quickly, and as long as you didn't hop off a lighter bike immediately before heading out on the Capra it doesn't feel overly portly.

As far as efficiency goes, I'd put the Capra in the middle of the road. It doesn't dip too deeply into its travel unless you're standing up out of the saddle and really mashing on the pedals, and even then it's far from a wallowy mess. There's no climb switch on the shock, so there's no way to firm it up for extended fire road grinds, but that also means there's no danger of forgetting to open up the shock before you drop into a descent. If it did have a climb switch I probably would have reached for it on smoother climbs, but I wouldn't say it's a necessity.

The Capra has more of a compact seated climbing position, thanks to the steep seat tube angle and shorter reach, which adds in a level of maneuverability that's not always associated with a 170mm bikes. Sure, its handling isn't as quick and snappy as something like the 130mm GT Sensor, but it's also less of a handful than the Specialized Status was on more rolling, meandering trails.

photo

photo
photo

Descending

The Capra could be an attractive antidote for riders who feel that modern bikes have gotten too long and slack, or for newcomers who want to feel like they're telling the bike where to go rather than the other way around.

It's an easy bike to jump and whip through turns, and it tracked well in flat corners, providing a more balanced ride than the Status, which has a fairly long, slack front end paired with very short chainstays. Between the two bike, if I was going to pick one of them for an enduro race I'd go with the Capra – it's more of an all-rounder than the Status, and its middle of the road geometry mean there's a wide range of terrain where it feels right at home.

The shorter dimensions do become noticeable in steeper trails or at higher speeds, where it can feel like you're perched above the wheels rather than in between them. There's a little less room for error when faced with obstacles like steep, sequential drop-offs, but it's really only on the steepest, roughest trails where that trait became apparent. The fork Zeb Base fork may have played a role here – it wanted to sit fairly deep in its travel, while the shock ramped up fairly quickly, which meant it was a little tricky to find an ideal balance between the two.

photo

Components

The SRAM DB8 brakes worked very well, especially considering the overall price of this model. Often times lower priced brakes also deliver a much lower level of performance, but the DB8's were quiet and consistent. They do feel a little less powerful than their Code siblings, something that switching to SRAM's newer, thicker HS2 rotors would likely help with.

The main fly in the ointment when it comes to the Capra's component spec ended up being the NX drivetrain, specifically the shifter. The internal ratchet mechanism stripped out, rendering it useless and unable to shift after only a few rides. It's something that would be covered under warranty, and maybe it was just a fluke, but overall the longevity of the NX and SX drivetrains hasn't been impressive.

Who's It For?

This would be a great bike for someone that wants something with plenty of travel for rougher trails, but also doesn't want to feel like they're lugging around a downhill bike. It'll handle trips to the bike park or the occasional enduro race just as easily as a casual after-work pedal, and overall the price-to-performance ratio makes it a very attractive option.



Pros

+ Well rounded, especially considering amount of travel
+ Great value, and an even better one now that it's on sale
+ Frame is worthy of upgrading with nicer components as time goes on


Cons

- Sizing could be tricky for some riders due to seat tube length
- Issues with NX drivetrain


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Field Test Enduro Bikes YT Industries Yt Capra


Author Info:
mikekazimer avatar

Member since Feb 1, 2009
1,642 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Welcome to the 2023 Value Bike Field Test
56756 views
First Ride: SRAM's New GX Transmission
55941 views
Specialized Releases New P.Series Bikes
49199 views
First Look: Pole Bicycles' Four New Long-Travel Models
43128 views
Slack Randoms: Wheelless Bikes, Schladming Laps, Wheelbarrow Sends & More
41093 views
Video: Red Bull Launches New 'Beyond the Line' World Cup Show with Rob Warner, Eliot Jackson & Emily Batty
40210 views
Video: Actual Weights of World Cup DH Bikes with Ed Masters
33023 views
Value Field Test: GT Sensor Comp
30370 views

25 Comments
  • 11 0
 It’s actually on sale for $1,999 right now.
  • 8 1
 At that price, you might as well get it as a bike park/shuttle sled.
  • 1 0
 My neighbor’s arrived on Monday! Should be a good first bike for him.
  • 1 0
 @withdignityifnotalacrity: Yep. I'm interested in budget big bikes not as a new rider, but because I'd like a bike for park/dh trails in my system, but they're a minority of my riding and my current bike can stand in (if not optimally) so u can't justify an expensive bike for the use.
  • 7 0
 I'm so glad we've finally moved on from the anti-climb-switch movement.

It's a tool, and sometimes it can be useful. Why were the editors so strongly against bikes that "needed" a climb switch (but would invariably have good descending feel)
  • 5 0
 I've never understood it either. I understand that on a XC bike (or similar) where you can reasonably expect to be hammering on the pedals non-stop you wouldn't want to take a pause to flip a switch, but on my enduro bikes I have never once cared about having to reach down while casually pedaling up a hill.
  • 3 1
 There was only one and it was Mike. He also likes Tim Hortons and their coffee is garbage water brewed through old socks and dirt. We can't all be perfect.
  • 5 0
 Don’t forget that you can improve the shifting and reliability of the NX derailleur with the X01/XX1 b-bolt kit. It’s not necessary right off the bat, but if you feel shifting get sloppy or weird then it’s probably time.
  • 46 1
 YT could fix the issues with NX by using Deore
  • 7 0
 Why are they specing EXO tires on an enduro race bike?
  • 2 0
 To add to that, is dealer pricing of DD tires more expensive then EXO?
  • 13 0
 Cause they’re lighter and cheaper.
  • 1 0
 @wobblegoblin: Just Frustrating. Sidewalls made of A4 paper are no bueno on Al 170 bike.
  • 2 0
 "race bike" might be a little over optimistic considering the spec even if it does have 170mm of travel haha. I actually run exo on my 170mm nomad because my local trails are pretty smooth and have a lot of pedalling but an hour away I've got the rocky mountains with some pretty rugged terrain. I get lazy sometimes and won't swap wheels out for my more rugged tire setup and the exo have held up surprising well but I am a pretty light rider.
  • 1 0
 Because that what 95% of bike brands do
  • 4 0
 A derailleur, shifter and some tokens in the fork away from the perfect big bike.

Why? A $12k build with this much travel….will weigh about the same.
  • 6 0
 You had me at 170.
  • 4 0
 Reminds me on 2015ish when the YTs were the best deal out there.
  • 1 0
 The core 3 has the best value of the Capra lineup IMO, but this is great for someone on a tight budget too.
  • 2 1
 Im really getting concerned about Levy. Need visual evidence he is still alive.
  • 1 0
 36 pounds really isn't too bad considering the heavy, crappy drivetrain and rims
  • 1 0
 And no headset cable routing. Wait, where's everybody going...
  • 1 0
 Sorry for OT, but what trail is that ?
  • 1 0
 Most of the shots are from Credit Line (www.trailforks.com/trails/credit-line).
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.042410
Mobile Version of Website