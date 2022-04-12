close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Rainy Rip with Thomas Vanderham & Graham Agassiz

Apr 12, 2022
by Dakine  
There is no bad weather

by dakine
Views: 153    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Words by Dakine

We all know that the "worst" days are often times the best days and having technical gear to keep you outside longer makes all the difference. Built for inclement weather, the Dewit 20K 3L Jacket and Pant is bomber waterproof outerwear ready to take on whatever nature throws your way.

Thomas Vanderham and Graham Agassiz in the Dewit Jacket and Pant Photo by Sterling Lorence
Thomas Vanderham and Graham Agassiz are keen to give'r.


Thomas Vanderham on Vancouver s North Shore.
Graham Agassiz on Vancouver s North Shore.
Made with 100% recycled fabric and recyclable 3L waterproof material


Graham Agassiz Dewit Jacket photo by Sterling Lorence
Thomas Vanderham and Graham Agassiz on Vancouver s North Shore.

Thomas Vanderham and Graham Agassiz on Vancouver s North Shore.
Ergo cut for movement with 4-way stretch materials, the Dewit is built for riding.


Thomas Vanderham and Graham Agassiz on Vancouver s North Shore.
20K waterproof, elastic zipper pant cuffs, and an articulated fit for ease of movement


Thomas Vanderham and Graham Agassiz on Vancouver s North Shore.
Graham Agassiz on Vancouver s North Shore.

Thomas Vanderham and Graham Agassiz on Vancouver s North Shore.
Warm and dry, the boys take another lap.



Dewit 20K 3L Jacket

Dewit 20K 3L Pant

Posted In:
Videos Dakine Graham Agassiz Thomas Vanderham


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Canyon Spectral:ON CFR
49322 views
10 Retro, Rare & Rad Bikes From Sea Otter Attendees
49128 views
Day 1 Randoms - Sea Otter 2022
45068 views
Galfer Release New Disc Shark Rotor With Bold Claims
42890 views
We Are One Adds More Arrival Options, Previews New Rim Shape - Sea Otter 2022
41761 views
The Orange Switch 7 Has a Linkage - Sea Otter 2022
40618 views
Continental Launch All-New Gravity Tire Range
35465 views
Final Results from the Petrópolis XC World Cup 2022
35328 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009018
Mobile Version of Website