Video: Commencal Welcomes Aboard Kilian Bron
Jan 2, 2020
by
COMMENCAL bicycles
Videos
Racing Rumours
Commencal
Kilian Bron
4 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
Clemounet
(25 mins ago)
One of the best team member announcements for sure. I definitely love Commencal's videos.
[Reply]
2
0
ethan23
(24 mins ago)
Can’t wait for the welcome Andreu to commencal vid
[Reply]
5
8
brigand
(1 hours ago)
Typical french humour which nobody gets. But love to see Killian on Commy, he is smashing it!!!
[Reply]
3
0
yggi
(35 mins ago)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=m_wFEB4Oxlo
[Reply]
