Video: Mike Hopkins Rides 154km of Trail in a Day

Jul 20, 2021
by Mike Hopkins  



The 154... Every year on July 1 we Ride as many off-road KM's as Canada is old. Started when Canada turned 150 and this year the cookie crumbles at 154km of True Blue MTB!

This year the temperatures were set to spike at a scorching 40 degree's Celcius (107 F), so there were no illusions it was going to turn into a sufferfest... but the big question was would we crack?! Get beat by the heat, or the trail, or the elevation… would the day see us tuck our tails or would we weather the heat-wave and keep the dream alive?

Good idea? Bad idea? Only one way to find out!

“Don’t know till you go”

Welcome to the 154!

154 KM of Trail in a Day.

Riders: Kevin Erwin, Joe Hopkins, Ben Burwash, and Mike Hopkins
Support Crew: Traharn Chidley, Illiera and Luna Hopkins, Sally and Lincoln Erwin
Filming: Simon Hillis
Photo: Bruno Long

5 Comments

 Holy shiznit, a third of that would be a pretty big day! Nice work, enjoy your recovery day! Oh yeah - Outside sucks balls, don't involve Pinkbike with any subscription garbage.
 15.4 k is a long day for me…. Well done Mike and friends!
 Benjamin is most definitely a young Steve Peat.
 HA! was expecting to see the whole day! I'm nuts
 40C is 104F not 107F. Way less suffering.

