Video: Mike Hopkins Rides 154km of Trail in a Day

The 154... Every year on July 1 we Ride as many off-road KM's as Canada is old. Started when Canada turned 150 and this year the cookie crumbles at 154km of True Blue MTB!This year the temperatures were set to spike at a scorching 40 degree's Celcius (107 F), so there were no illusions it was going to turn into a sufferfest... but the big question was would we crack?! Get beat by the heat, or the trail, or the elevation… would the day see us tuck our tails or would we weather the heat-wave and keep the dream alive?Good idea? Bad idea? Only one way to find out!“Don’t know till you go”Welcome to the 154!Riders: Kevin Erwin, Joe Hopkins, Ben Burwash, and Mike HopkinsSupport Crew: Traharn Chidley, Illiera and Luna Hopkins, Sally and Lincoln ErwinFilming: Simon HillisPhoto: Bruno Long