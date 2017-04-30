Vecnum Dropper Post - Bike Festival Riva, 2017





It's amazing how excited people become about dropper posts, after all, they simply move your bike's saddle up and down. But, every time a new dropper is launched it garners swathes of attention, especially posts that promise more drop than the competition. Canadian brand, 9Point8, have a 200mm dropper, but now there's European competition.



Vecnum launched their post a few years ago, and took many pre-orders. After manufacturing issues in Asia, they grabbed the bull by the horns and committed, buying their own machines and taking the task into their own hands. The posts are now made in Germany and original orders have been fulfilled with the new version.



Vecnum moveLOC 2 Details:



• 140mm, 170mm and 200mm options

• 460g / 525g / 560g

• Dual side lever or trigger style lever

• Air spring

• Patented locking system

• Four riding positions

• 30.9mm, 31.6mm and 34.9mm options

• Made in Germany

• €369 (approx. $402 USD)

• vecnum.com

There are options to suit common frame sizes and there are three options of drop travel: 140mm, 170mm and 200mm. Adjustment is not infinite but defined by four positions. For the 200mm post in question, this is at 0mm, 40mm, 100mm, and 200mm. This extra long post weighs in at 560g, which is on par, or lighter than much of the shorter competition.







External, fixed cable routing only.





Cable routing is external only and mounted on the fixed part of the post. This is becoming a more popular option over internal routing for many riders due to ease of maintenance, also, it might be your only option with the increased total length of the post, dependent upon frame design. The external routing system also features a 'FailSafe Button', which means if you snap a cable, or even destroy the remote lever on the trail, the button can be depressed by hand to actuate the post.







This classic remote lever can be used on either side of the bar. Vecnum's new trigger lever will be ready to ship in June.





The current lever can be used on either side of the handlebar and has a narrow clamp that should be friendly to fit in with other handlebar controls. Their new lever will be available in June, and is a one-by drivetrain specific lever that can only be mounted on the left underside of the bar.



Vecnum's other product on display was their LevelLOC, which could almost be described as a dropper for your forks. Probably not the kind of thing the average PB reader is interested in, but if all you have to ride is a monster road climb, followed by a big descent, this 80-gram unit could be useful.







Vecnum also have a 'fork dropper' called the LevelLOC












