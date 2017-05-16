Pacific Northwest Trail Perfection - Video

Those who know, know that the Pacific Northwest is the true mecca for mountain biking. Every mountain biking website, forum and magazine is constantly flooded with PNW media. Unfortunately it’s now at the point that everything looks fairly similar, and it’s a constant gun fight to produce something that stands alone in an over saturated category. So on that note here is my shameless contribution to the long list of PNW edits. Wildland media and I had a lot of fun making this edit. We dodged logging trucks, mosquitoes and ended up hiking from the base; it was a long day. Originally we wanted it raw but there was a constant hum of an excavator and trucks, so Robin added some creepy frontier music. We hope you enjoy another of our installments.Thanks toBanshee bikes, Raceface, OneUp, Orange Sport Supply.