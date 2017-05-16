Pacific Northwest Trail Perfection - Video

May 16, 2017 at 23:54
May 16, 2017
by Bart  
 
Ved Dead Redemption

by skizzer
Those who know, know that the Pacific Northwest is the true mecca for mountain biking. Every mountain biking website, forum and magazine is constantly flooded with PNW media. Unfortunately it’s now at the point that everything looks fairly similar, and it’s a constant gun fight to produce something that stands alone in an over saturated category. So on that note here is my shameless contribution to the long list of PNW edits. Wildland media and I had a lot of fun making this edit. We dodged logging trucks, mosquitoes and ended up hiking from the base; it was a long day. Originally we wanted it raw but there was a constant hum of an excavator and trucks, so Robin added some creepy frontier music. We hope you enjoy another of our installments.


Thanks to

Banshee bikes, Raceface, OneUp, Orange Sport Supply.
4 Comments

  • + 5
 Vedder is terrible no one go there
  • + 5
 Reads into sarcasm, starts looking at flights.....
  • + 1
 Also, I must admit - this is almost as darn good as those Yeti edits !!! Such a pleasure to watch, thanks for putting in all the effort to Git'R'Done
  • + 1
 I don't need to watch an edit (as cool as it may be) to want to drop anything I am doing and go ride!

