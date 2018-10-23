Vee Tire Company's Riders Are Ready for Rampage

PRESS RELEASE: Vee Tire Co.
Last year was a great experience for VeeTire Co. as we supported our first sponsored rider, Vincent Tupin, aka Vinny T, at the maddest freeride competition in the planet, Red Bull Rampage. Using the Flow Rumba tire, Vinny ended in 14th after his big drop off and backflip trick. Not bad for both Vee and Vinny both being new to the event, but most importantly Vinny finished an intense weekend without any mechanical problems, including the tires.
This year Vee Tire Co. was lucky enough to get more invitations in Red Bull Rampage 2018 so our new promo video is set to introduce our three riders as they prepare for this year's Rampage.
Let's start with Jordie Lunn, this bad boy is a pioneer of the freeride scene in North Shore of Canada and is well known for his massive drops. Competing in the various competitions from UCI World Cup DH and Crankworx since 2003, he combines classic freeride style with big gap jumps and massive backflips.
Once again, Vinny T got his 2nd invitation to compete in Red Bull Rampage. He states his first ride in the 2017 Rampage was a learning process for better preparation this year. "We will have a new zone for 2018, so it will be exciting as every rider will think and create a new line," said the Frenchman.
Vee's third rider is American rider, DJ Brandt. Practicing with both MTB and freestyle motocross, DJ hopes this will push the limits and help develop new tricks. "I came to Utah early, so I have more time to build some jumps and put in harder practices with both motocross and bike," said Brandt.
These bold riders choose the strongest components to survive everything this Utah event will throw at them. Choosing Vee Tire Co.'s most aggressive tire the Flow Snap tire in Gravity Core casing. With Tackee Compound, the Flow Snap was designed to provide plenty of grip on the varied terrain of Red Bull Rampage.
For more information on VEE Tire Co., visit our website at www.veetireco.com
You can also find Vee Tire Co. on Facebook at www.facebook.com/veetireco
and Instagram at www.instagram.com/veetireco/
