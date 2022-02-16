Vee Tire Co. Officially Announces Sponsorship of Intense Factory Racing & 3 More UCI DH Teams for 2022

Intense Factory Racing

We're stoked to welcome IFR back to the Vee family!

Commencal Vee

The Commencal Vee Team promise more style for 2022

Propain Positive Supported By Vee

Long time Vee rider, Phil Atwill returns with a new program!

IJ Racing-Chigürio Extremo Team

An exciting new program for 2022.