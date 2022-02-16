close
Vee Tire Co. Officially Announces Sponsorship of Intense Factory Racing & 3 More UCI DH Teams for 2022

Feb 16, 2022
by VeeTireCo  
Vee Tire Co. has a long tradition of supporting downhill racers and teams. This dedication to racing comes from the very top as Vee Tire Co's owner, Bike Sukanjanapong, has passionately followed downhill racing and made some great friends with riders along the way.

Vee Tire Co. continues to support riders even through the pandemic, and now as we enter 2022 and celebrate our tenth anniversary, we have stepped up our racing program support further still.

For the 2022 World Cup Downhill season, Vee Tire Co. is proud to announce support for 4 factory teams and thrilled to become the title sponsor of 2.

The 2022 Vee Tire Co. downhill factory race teams include;

Intense Factory Racing
Follow Intense Factory Racing on Instagram.


Vee Tire Co. has a long history with Intense. Initially as the manufacturer of Intense Tire System products and today as a sponsor for the race team. Bike and the entire Vee Tire Co. family can't wait for the season to begin, and we look forward to some exciting developments along the way!

The Intense Factory Racing team includes downhill superstar Arron Gwin, UK racer Joe Breedon, U.S hotshot Dakotah Norton and Seth Sherlock.

We're stoked to welcome IFR back to the Vee family!

Commencal Vee
Follow Commencal Vee on Instagram.


This team of young and talented riders spent the 2021 season on Vee Tire Co. rubber and we're excited to partner up with them again as title sponsor.

The Commencal Vee team includes 6th Redbull Hardline rider, Matteo Iniguez, 4th place junior overall racer Siel Van Der Velden, Raphael Iniguez and newcomers Jérôme Caroli and Tom Cosse.

The Commencal Vee Team promise more style for 2022

Propain Positive Supported By Vee
Follow Propain Positive Supported By Vee on Instagram.


Propain Positive Supported By Vee is a new team set up by long time Vee rider Phil Atwill. Phil and the Vee Tire family go back a long way, and we're stoked to help support his new program in 2022.

Phil will be joined by fellow teammates Athanasios Panagitsas and Sokratis Aris Zotos.

Long time Vee rider, Phil Atwill returns with a new program!

IJ Racing-Chigürio Extremo Team
Follow IJ Racing-Chigürio Extremo Team on Instagram.


Another new downhill squad filled with familiar Vee Tire faces. The IJ Racing-Chigürio Extremo Team is a new program formed by Alex Marin, who has raced on Vee Tire treads for the past few seasons. Rafael Gutierrez Villegas, another fellow Vee athlete, joins Alex along with Sebastian Holguin Villa and Cristian Suarez.

An exciting new program for 2022.

Vee Tire Co. has a packed season ahead, and our downhill squads are just the start of this ten-year celebration and our commitment to racing. Stay tuned for news on our EWS teams, Freeride athletes and BMX programs!

Follow Vee Tire Co. on Instagram.

Take Yourself Further!

Posted In:
Racing and Events Press Releases Vee Tire Co DH Racing World Cup DH


24 Comments

  • 27 4
 SHARPIE Officially Announces Sponsorship of Intense Factory Racing & 3 More UCI DH Teams for 2022
  • 8 3
 Maxxis should just start selling blank tires to teams.
  • 4 0
 Has any Vee rider actually done that? I've only ever really noticed Specialized/Trek riders doing it.
  • 1 0
 Much original, much edgy
I’ve never heard that one.
  • 10 0
 This might be the worst advertisement Kenda has ever run.
  • 8 1
 Who's Vee tire co?

We know Gwin has mastered obtaining sponsorships and signing contracts, the real question is can he still win races?
  • 3 0
 Yes, if everything clicks I don't see why not, in Lousa he rode 4th just behind Bruni with a bike that didn't work at all
  • 3 0
 One of the largest tire makers in Thailand. Most in the professional bike industry know them as Vee Rubber Tire Company, they shortened the name of the premium bicycle tire division for 'murican consumers a couple years ago. They started out with bicycle and motorcycle tires in 1977 but now produce automobile, truck, and utv/atv tires also.

veetireco.com

veerubber.co.th/2016/?v=3e8d115eb4b3


They're one of the few bicycle tire makers to use silica in their bike tire compounds (its pretty common in the automobile world for winter tires) to maintain a low durometer in colder weather.
  • 1 0
 Are their skinny tires any good? I've got their Snow Avalanche tires on my fatbike and those are great, but I don't think I've ever even seen Vee tires on a regular mtb...
  • 1 0
 My kid’s high-ish end bikes came with some 24” versions.
They look pretty killer actually. I would definitely try if they come in cheaper than the old standards
  • 2 0
 I ran some Snap WCEs and they were the grippiest tires I've ever owned. Would definitely buy again.
  • 2 0
 Unfortunately, your test came back propain positive.
  • 1 0
 Look at that.. another Intense prototype with a security sleeve on it...
  • 2 0
 @danielfloyd the best part is you can see the high pivot if you zoom in on the photo, you just can’t see the shock/linkage
  • 1 0
 Now a better look at the HP Intense proto
  • 1 0
 I predict I'll be buying some Kenda Pinners really cheap, really soon.
  • 2 0
 Don’t waste your $$
I liked the tire but it deformed in a few rides
  • 2 0
 I like them
  • 1 0
 Seems important. Definitely worth two articles.
  • 1 0
 What happened to intense tyres?
  • 1 1
 “Vee Tire Co's owner, Bike Sukanjanapong”

Well at least he is not called E-Bike
  • 1 0
 weee
  • 1 1
 Vee who?
  • 1 2
 Hope they also supply the markers to hide Maxxis logo for race runs

Post a Comment



