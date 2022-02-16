Vee Tire Co. Officially Announces Sponsorship of Intense Factory Racing & 3 More UCI DH Teams for 2022

Vee Tire Co. has a long tradition of supporting downhill racers and teams. This dedication to racing comes from the very top as Vee Tire Co's owner, Bike Sukanjanapong, has passionately followed downhill racing and made some great friends with riders along the way.
Vee Tire Co. continues to support riders even through the pandemic, and now as we enter 2022 and celebrate our tenth anniversary, we have stepped up our racing program support further still.
For the 2022 World Cup Downhill season, Vee Tire Co. is proud to announce support for 4 factory teams and thrilled to become the title sponsor of 2.
The 2022 Vee Tire Co. downhill factory race teams include;Intense Factory Racing
Vee Tire Co. has a long history with Intense. Initially as the manufacturer of Intense Tire System products and today as a sponsor for the race team. Bike and the entire Vee Tire Co. family can't wait for the season to begin, and we look forward to some exciting developments along the way!
The Intense Factory Racing team includes downhill superstar Arron Gwin, UK racer Joe Breedon, U.S hotshot Dakotah Norton and Seth Sherlock.
We're stoked to welcome IFR back to the Vee family!Commencal Vee
This team of young and talented riders spent the 2021 season on Vee Tire Co. rubber and we're excited to partner up with them again as title sponsor.
The Commencal Vee team includes 6th Redbull Hardline rider, Matteo Iniguez
, 4th place junior overall racer Siel Van Der Velden, Raphael Iniguez and newcomers Jérôme Caroli and Tom Cosse.
The Commencal Vee Team promise more style for 2022Propain Positive Supported By Vee
Propain Positive Supported By Vee is a new team set up by long time Vee rider Phil Atwill
. Phil and the Vee Tire family go back a long way, and we're stoked to help support his new program in 2022.
Phil will be joined by fellow teammates Athanasios Panagitsas and Sokratis Aris Zotos.
Long time Vee rider, Phil Atwill returns with a new program!IJ Racing-Chigürio Extremo Team
Another new downhill squad filled with familiar Vee Tire faces. The IJ Racing-Chigürio Extremo Team is a new program formed by Alex Marin, who has raced on Vee Tire treads for the past few seasons. Rafael Gutierrez Villegas, another fellow Vee athlete, joins Alex along with Sebastian Holguin Villa and Cristian Suarez.
An exciting new program for 2022.Vee Tire Co.
has a packed season ahead, and our downhill squads are just the start of this ten-year celebration and our commitment to racing. Stay tuned for news on our EWS teams, Freeride athletes and BMX programs!
