Vee Tire Co Release Attack HPL Tire

Feb 3, 2021
by Daniel Sapp  

PRESS RELEASE: Vee Tire Co

Vee Tire Co have now released their Attack HPL tire. The tire is available through Vee Tire Co's online store and through distributors. The new tire was designed with input from Vee Tire Freeride and UCI World Cup athletes and boasts a specially developed tread pattern that's said to excel in dust, loam, and dirt.


HPL stands for Hard, Pack, and Loose. The tire joins Vee's gravity range and has been already tested on the World Cup Circuit and Freeride Fiesta. It's available in either 29 x 2.5" or 27.5 x 2.5" and is tubeless-ready and fully protected from punctures in both Vee's 2-ply Gravity Core or single-ply Enduro Core constructions. To ensure grip and traction in the most extreme conditions, Vee used their 42a Top 40 rubber compound in the tread with the aim of giving what they feel is limitless grip and control on a variety of surfaces. The Top 40 compound is often used in the world of DH racing because of its super tacky compound, durability, and good damping properties.


For the tread design, Vee's engineers worked with their riders and decided to use a central block tread with ramps for lower rolling resistance but with good braking capabilities. The side knobs sit parallel and feature sipes for consistent levels of grip, even when leaning into corners at speed. The tough construction is also intended to help the HPL not squirm when pushed hard into turns.

The Vee Tire Co. Attack HPL comes in two sizes, 27.5" and 29" with a 2.5" width. There are two different casings available, the Gravity Core and Enduro Core. Weights for the 29" tire with the Gravity Core is 1,350g, the Enduro Core is 1,150g. The 27.5" tire weights are 1,270g for the Gravity Core and then 1,080g for the Enduro. Gravity Core tires sell for $70 USD and Enduro Core tires are $65.


The Vee Tire Co. Attack HPL is on sale now, visit the Vee Tire Co. website for more information.



29 Comments

  • 9 1
 I'm having a hard time buying "less known" brands of tires, as they're pretty much exactly the same price as all other tires, depending on the website. With a more known brand you get some kind of security with the quality of the materials but also the function.... but maybe its just me?
  • 6 0
 Vee rubber has been around forever! They're the producers of the infamous Stout tire. Which sold for $15
  • 8 0
 I mean I can't say I have always gotten quality from maxxis. Enough wobbly casings for me to never buy them again.
  • 3 0
 @adrennan: you know it's a no questions asked warranty on that yeah?
  • 1 0
 hmm, vee has been around much longer than your thinking
  • 11 0
 Who's gonna say it...
  • 13 0
 Looks like a session...wait
  • 17 0
 ASSGUY
  • 8 0
 There’s no room for water bottle...wait (?)
  • 4 0
 Clearly you guys are wrong ! It needs a steeper seat angle.
  • 2 0
 @QuebecPoulin: No no, It needs chain stay lengths proportionate to sizes.
  • 3 0
 I'm too nervous to buy anything from Vee after riding the Snowshoe XL on the fat bike. It has the best traction of any tire I've ever ridden...as in I felt like i couldn't even move. Maybe the compounds on these tires are better but I agree with the commenter who said why risk it? There are tried and true options that look identical and weigh about the same from known brands and they aren't more expensive. If these tires were $20 and I could buy 3 of them, then maybe....ohh, or if Vee is interested in sponsoring a consistent top-50% Strava-leaderboard rider like me, then I'll use them also.
  • 5 0
 Does Minnarr get royalties from this tire as well??
  • 1 0
 No but CST/ Maxxis will lol
  • 2 0
 Loam = dirt (my collogues would loose their minds reading this, as they say dirt is inert) . Loam is a soil factor where it measures the composition. For example, sandy loam, clay loam, silt loam.
  • 5 0
 Assegai is that you?
  • 2 0
 Can we just call it the Attackgai?
  • 1 0
 Quick question. Why are tires so damn expensive? I just want to buy a decent tire for $50 or less. If anyone knows of tires at this price please speak up.
  • 1 0
 economies of scale. Ya car tires are cheap for what you are getting but they sell 100s of millions of them.
  • 2 0
 Michelin Wild Enduro
  • 1 0
 You can get the cheaper versions of tires. Most models have a cheaper version with cheaper rubber, steel non-folding beads, and a inferior casing construction.
  • 1 0
 @jpat22: agreed, they’re the best i’ve found
  • 2 1
 I've been tired of all these other treads that weren't designed to work on dirt!
  • 1 0
 Continental makes a road tire called the Attack. Might become a 5010 situation...
  • 1 0
 Brace yourselves. "Looks like" comments are coming.
  • 2 0
 Assegai-ish
  • 1 0
 It looks.. familiar.. Somewhere between Assegai and Magc Mary
  • 2 0
 If Mary had an Assguy’s baby
  • 1 0
 Hans dampf

Post a Comment



