Vee Tire Co Release Attack HPL Tire

PRESS RELEASE: Vee Tire Co
Vee Tire Co have now released their Attack HPL tire. The tire is available through Vee Tire Co's online store and through distributors. The new tire was designed with input from Vee Tire Freeride and UCI World Cup athletes and boasts a specially developed tread pattern that's said to excel in dust, loam, and dirt.
HPL stands for Hard, Pack, and Loose. The tire joins Vee's gravity range and has been already tested on the World Cup Circuit and Freeride Fiesta. It's available in either 29 x 2.5" or 27.5 x 2.5" and is tubeless-ready and fully protected from punctures in both Vee's 2-ply Gravity Core or single-ply Enduro Core constructions. To ensure grip and traction in the most extreme conditions, Vee used their 42a Top 40 rubber compound in the tread with the aim of giving what they feel is limitless grip and control on a variety of surfaces. The Top 40 compound is often used in the world of DH racing because of its super tacky compound, durability, and good damping properties.
For the tread design, Vee's engineers worked with their riders and decided to use a central block tread with ramps for lower rolling resistance but with good braking capabilities. The side knobs sit parallel and feature sipes for consistent levels of grip, even when leaning into corners at speed. The tough construction is also intended to help the HPL not squirm when pushed hard into turns.
The Vee Tire Co. Attack HPL comes in two sizes, 27.5" and 29" with a 2.5" width. There are two different casings available, the Gravity Core and Enduro Core. Weights for the 29" tire with the Gravity Core is 1,350g, the Enduro Core is 1,150g. The 27.5" tire weights are 1,270g for the Gravity Core and then 1,080g for the Enduro. Gravity Core tires sell for $70 USD and Enduro Core tires are $65.
The Vee Tire Co. Attack HPL is on sale now, visit the Vee Tire Co. website for
more information.
