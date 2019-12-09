Vee Releases Limited Edition Jordie Lunn Snap Tire, Proceeds to go to Memorial Fund



Press Release: Vee Tire Co.



Earlier this year the mountain bike community suffered a shocking loss. Following an accident, while riding with friends, Canadian freeride legend and all-around awesome guy, Jordie Lunn passed away.



Upon learning of this extremely sad news, the mountain bike community quickly pulled together, launching a Road2Recovery fund to raise money for Jordie’s family to help ease the financial pressure they were under.



It took no time at all before the $40,000 funding goal was passed and at the time of writing mountain bike fans, generous friends and sponsors have managed to raise $91,035. The money raised so far will help Jordie’s relatives cover medical bills with the remainder being put aside to help upcoming athletes with coaching, supporting brain health and injury research, and to fund research to better understand concussion and brain injury so we can avoid further loss.



Jordie was and will always be a key member of the VeeTire Co. family and to help keep his memory alive and to support his friends and family with the Road2Recovery fund, we have produced a limited edition #longlivejordielunn tire.



This limited-edition tire is based on Jordie’s favourite VeeTire Co. Flow Snap WCE, a dedicated gravity tire that suited his freeride adventures and style of riding.



The limited-edition tires will go on sale soon with VeeTire Co. donating all proceeds from sales to Road2Recovery to help support Joride’s family and dreams.



We hope that you too can get involved, either by donating to Road2Recovery, buying a special edition tire, or simply by sharing the Road2Recovery foundation across your social media channels.



Everyone at VeeTire Co. thanks you for taking the time to read our message and for your support.

Vee Tire Co has released a limited edition version of its Snap tire in memory of Jordie Lunn with proceeds from sales going to his Road2Recovery fundraising campaign.The Snap WCE was apparently Jordie's favorite from the Vee range so the Thai company is offering a limited run of it in 27.5x2.35" width with "Jordie Lunn Forever" and "#longliveJordie" logos on the sidewall. The tire also features a bunch of Vee's gravity tech including the Top 40 compound and the Gravity Core 2 ply casing.Jordie's Road2Recovery page was set up after he passed away following a crash while riding trails in Mexico in October. Lunn's family were initially hoping to raise $40,000 to cover their medical fees, funeral arrangements and the transportation of Jordie's body back to Canada. The fund now stands at $92,725, more than double the initial target, so excess funds will be used for, "helping children with cycling and coaching opportunities, biking facilities to ride, helping to establish a baseline concussion testing for athletes worldwide, supporting brain health and injury research in mountain biking, funding research to better understand the health of athlete’s brains post-concussion, and how we can help avoid further losses."Vee released the following video and statement to accompany the new tyre:The tire is on sale here and priced at $74.00. If you wish to donate to Jordie's fund, you can do so here