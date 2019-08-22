Vehicle Check: Ryan Leech's Custom Earthcruiser & Ram Power Wagon

Aug 22, 2019
by Mike Levy  

Ryan Leech s Earth Cruiser
VEHICLE CHECK

Ryan Leech's Custom Earthcruiser & Power Wagon





Are you even a mountain biker if you haven't dreamed of hitting the road in some kind of home-on-wheels, bikes in tow and new trailheads in front of you? Punch #vanlife into the Google machine and you'll see that a hell of a lot of people aren't just dreaming about it - they're doing it in things ranging from full-time car camping set-ups to ultra-capable, ultra-expensive 4x4 dream rigs worth more than small yacht sporting a decent amount of mahogany.

Kudos to those who happily live out of the back of their '97 Subaru Outback, even if they can look a bit meth-y sometimes, but I'll readily admit to needing more comfort now that I'm not twenty-years-old and sucking down McDonalds ketchup packages for road-trip dinners. Sure, you only need to down thirty-three of them get five-hundred calories, but I'd much rather travel (and cook) in something like Ryan Leech's custom-made Earthcruiser GZL-400 pop-up truck camper.

He's bolted that to a 410hp Ram 2500 Power Wagon, as you do, and has been calling this go-everywhere machine his home for over a year now.
Ryan Leech s Earth Cruiser
The entire set-up weighs around 8,500lb, but the big Hemi helps with that.

I caught up with the trials legend and long-time Norco pro during Crankworx, and taking a closer look at his rig seemed like an opportune excuse to get away from the bustle of Whistler.


Ryan Leech s Earth Cruiser
Ready to hit the road. The pop-up camper helps with the fuel mileage and lets him to get into tight off-road spots that a standard, much taller camper wouldn't allow.


After considering one of their self-contained (and more expensive) Mitsubishi Fuso-based 4x4 campers, Ryan dialled it back a notch and decided on Earthcruiser's GZL-400 pop-up camper. Besides saving a duffle bag full of money, the slide-in camper approach is a bit less in-your-face, especially with the custom wrap, and a lot more flexible down the road if he wanted to change his set-up.

A truck camper needs a truck, though, and the Ram had to be purchased first.


Ryan Leech s Earth Cruiser
Ryan Leech s Earth Cruiser
A 12,000lb winch (left) comes standard on the front of the Power Wagon. Ryan's added a bunch of skid plates and these sliders from White Knuckle (right) for extra protection.


The Power Wagon name has been around for 73 years now, and latest version is a monster of a thing that weighs 7,000lb and is as long as an adult giraffe is tall, although still a bit shorter than some other trucks out there. Despite the girth, it's made to tackle some fairly rough terrain - there's more than 14" of ground clearance, and it comes stock with 33" rubber. Ryan beefed things up even further by adding a set of Toyo M55 tires after a few too many flat tires way out in the boonies.

A lot of commercial logging, mining, and heavy-duty trucks use the M55s for their reliability, he told me, and he hasn't had a single puncture since upgrading from the stock Goodyear Duratracs.


Ryan Leech s Earth Cruiser
A set of Toyo's burly M55 tires have been a worthwhile upgrade, with zero flats since changing from the stock rubber.


At around 1,500lb wet, Earthcruiser's campers are relatively light compared to more conventional versions that we're used to seeing, but three-quarters of a ton is a lot of heft no matter how you weigh it. The 6.4L Hemi helps with that, I suspect, but the camper is actually right around the Ram's maximum payload capacity.

Spending a lot of his time away from the pavement, Ryan's added skid plates galore, as well as a set of sliders from White Knuckle, and an ARB twin-motor air compressor hidden in the floor lets him air-up his tires after a bit of off-roading. Most importantly, though, there's a bike rack bolted onto the back of the Power Wagon. While the North Shore rack acts as a potent rear-ender defender, it's also been modified with a longer, tilted base for an improved departure angle, and a wire shelf can hold water, fuel, or just a pair of stinky shoes that would make the camper smell like a fifteen year old boy's bedroom.


Ryan Leech s Earth Cruiser
Ryan Leech s Earth Cruiser
A North Shore rack is ready to carry all the bikes (a bar can be added onto the left side if more spaces are needed), and the base has been modified for a better approach angle.


If you've ever been inside of a standard RV or camper, you might already know that most of them can only dream of IKEA-like build quality, and that's being kind about it. Inexpensive ''wood,'' loose fittings, and not intended for much more than a couple of old snow birds to play Yahtzee in, they're not really suited to someone with a more active, 'my hip isn't broken yet' kind of lifestyle.

Conversely, the Earthcruiser is meant for someone who's getting out there, hence the composite shell that's molded in a single piece, and the marine-like interior. There's no mahogany on this yacht, though.


Ryan Leech s Earth Cruiser
There's not a ton of room, but it's enough for two people who don't mind being cozy.


The big feature for Ryan, and the raison d'etre for going with a GLZ-400 slide-in camper, is the pop-up top that takes all of twenty seconds to raise by hand - there aren't any finicky electric bits involved here. It's a one-man job, and the insulated, weather-proof fabric between the fiberglass shell and its tilt-up lid is said to be good for some very cold temps and high winds. That's when the Olympian Wave 6 propane catalytic heater kicks in, which Ryan says is able to quickly replicate being inside a toaster oven.

When he needs to go stealth due to having to spend the night in a city or a less camper-friendly town, there's a second, lower bed where the table and benches are located. Ryan can sleep there without needing to raise the literal roof and draw unwanted attention to himself.


Ryan Leech s Earth Cruiser
Ryan Leech s Earth Cruiser
With a two-burner propane stove and a fridge (left), Ryan can cook up whatever he wants to eat.

Ryan Leech s Earth Cruiser
Ryan Leech s Earth Cruiser
Electricity is stored in two 90 amp-hour batteries.


The fresh water tank sits low in the camper - it's actually under the kitchen floor - and holds 75L, while the grey water tank will store 35L. Need it hot and need it right now? Same here, so there's a 10L tank for that as well. With plenty of rivers and lakes around, showering isn't the biggest priority (until it is) when you're camping, but there is a set-up for one inside if you have to wash the dirt and blood off yourself before crawling into bed. Pull out the rubber curtain that's by the front door, grab the extra-long kitchen faucet, and all you need is some soap. It's pretty small, but it works, he told me. There's an outside option for the warmer days, too.


Ryan Leech s Earth Cruiser
Ryan Leech s Earth Cruiser
The fold-down bed (right) hangs from railings on the side of the camper.

Ryan Leech s Earth Cruiser
When he needs more power, Ryan has this electric carpet that he puts out in the sun.

And speaking of going to bed, Ryan needs to set it up before calling it a night by pulling out an extension panel and hanging it from hooks at each end. There's a queen-sized memory foam mattress that he lays on feet-first towards the cab, but there's not quite enough headroom for a full-sized adult to sit bolt upright while still in bed.

Living on the off-road requires working on the off-road, and that means that Ryan needs electricity and internet access for his online coaching outfit. A set of 90 amp-hour batteries and a 600-watt inverter do the trick, and the camper comes stock with two 100-watt solar panels mounted onto the roof that he's supplemented with a clever 90-watt flexible panel. The panel looks like a small yellow tarp and can be rolled up and tucked away into one of the camper's many storage ports. Connection comes via a WeBoost Cell signal booster and a Verizon hotspot that's more than enough to stream movies, let alone catch up on the e-mails that have been piling up.


Photo by Ryan Leech
I've definitely seen worse camp spots. Photo Ryan Leech


The Earthcruiser and Power Wagon have been Ryan's full-time home for about a year and half now, and he's been able to call a lot of North America his backyard during that time. The big plus of his set-up, he says, is the ability to really get out there to those spots where you'd probably be surprised to see anyone at all, let alone someone in a camper. And one thing's for sure: he isn't squeezing condiments into his mouth for dinner.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Vehicle Check Earthcruiser Norco Ryan Leech


Must Read This Week
Review: Santa Cruz's All-New Tallboy Trail Bike
105339 views
10 Mountain Bike Hip Packs Ridden & Rated
76426 views
10 26" Bikes That Still Shred the Whistler Bike Park
71179 views
Replay: Slopestyle - Crankworx Whistler 2019
54903 views
Results: Slopestyle - Crankworx Whistler 2019
44620 views
Video: Intense's New 140mm Primer Does (Almost) All the Wheel Sizes
44171 views
Results: Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2019
42459 views
First Look: Five Ten Drops 2 Lightweight Trail Shoes
38569 views

26 Comments

  • + 4
 See a lot of these from a lot of the youtube guys out there, and honestly it's just so cool.

Ryan, if you don't mind me asking, what does something like this run price wise all said and done? Keep wanting to pull the plug and start a project like this.
  • + 2
 The truck camper alone starts at about $30,000 US.

earthcruiser.com/our-vehicles/earthcruiser-mod
  • + 2
 I'm going to guess that it's just under/around $100k, basing that off my buddy's shop truck he built for around $130k I recall him telling me juniperoverland.com/portfolio_page/2015-ram-3500 the truck alone is like $50k ...sweet rig no doubt
  • + 1
 @chacou: Is that price including labour for someone to build it, or home built?
  • + 1
 95 K approx including bike? lol
  • + 1
 @sherbet: in my buddy Chris' case Juniper Overland is his shop/business, so when he told me that he was probably just quoting parts, not labor costs. It's like $50k Ram to start with, and then the suspension and electrical upgrades add up fast. He lent us a Tacoma they built up for trade shows, demo, etc. for a Moab trip last fall and I recall he telling me it had like $10k worth of lighting and electrical upgrades on it. It had the AT Overland flip topper w/ Nemo tent, really nice setup, much better than sleeping on the ground with a 3 and 5 year old in a cheap Coleman tent.
  • + 2
 The one challenge with these rigs is how to store your bike safely when you're not with your vehicle? These rigs are so amazing and capable...but I dont know if i could ever truly relax or be fully mobile without a place to stash the bike safely.
  • + 1
 I’m sure he can take off front wheel and put inside when he’s not with vehicle.
  • + 1
 Just got to carry extra insurance that's all.
  • + 1
 I just don’t get it, what’s wrong with a van running 2.0L, why 6.4?? Everyone preaches about the environment/ ebikes / single use plastics and he’s cruising in a 6.4l diesel swigger.
  • + 1
 I can attest that Ryan uses this rig for its intended purpose and gets out to some amazing spots in it! Nobody deserves it more than him. What a great guy.
  • + 2
 A cool series for @pinkbike would be more of this "van life", "bike check" but of the vehicles people travel/live in
  • + 2
 Ryan Leech is an inspiration. I watched his 'Art of Trails' DVD countless times back in the day.
  • + 1
 Cummins in manual with a full sized camper makes more sense then a hemi pop up . lol
  • + 1
 departure angle, not approach. That thing is cool
  • + 2
 No Cummins?!
  • + 3
 Not available in the Powerwagon, the winch interferes with the inter-cooler.
  • + 2
 @maxyedor: Good catch. I'd rather have an aftermarket winch and the best diesel motor ever.
  • + 1
 gas has better payload as well.
  • + 2
 @gorideyourbikeman: yup I agree I’m not sure I’d be bragging about dodge truck engines either especially the diesels
You want reliability you want Toyota period
  • + 0
 The Amazon forest is burning down...but he has a solar panel and a 5.1 liters big Hemi engine, great stuff!
  • + 1
 Yes, it's burning for food production mostly, specifically industrial beef production ( for grazing or to grow feed). Probably the most effective thing one could do is to change their diet, cut out or drastically reduce consumption of animal products and buy locally grown/sourced, preferably wild caught/hunted.
  • + 2
 @chacou: It seems it is a lot more complex than only food production (cattle) although it is one of the driving causes. Sign this if you can and are concerned enough:

www.change.org/p/jairbolsonaro-ivanduque-lopezobrador-onumedioamb-martinvizcarrac-evoespueblo-detener-los-incendios-de-la-amazon%C3%ADa-prayforamazonia-prayforamazonas

www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-49433437
  • + 1
 The life.
  • + 1
 Sweat rig!
  • + 1
 Probably.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.021929
Mobile Version of Website