Vehicle Check: Ryan Leech's Custom Earthcruiser & Ram Power Wagon

Kudos to those who happily live out of the back of their '97 Subaru Outback, even if they can look a bit meth-y sometimes, but I'll readily admit to needing more comfort now that I'm not twenty-years-old and sucking down McDonalds ketchup packages for road-trip dinners. Sure, you only need to down thirty-three of them get five-hundred calories, but I'd much rather travel (and cook) in something like Ryan Leech's custom-made Earthcruiser GZL-400 pop-up truck camper.



He's bolted that to a 410hp Ram 2500 Power Wagon, as you do, and has been calling this go-everywhere machine his home for over a year now.



The entire set-up weighs around 8,500lb, but the big Hemi helps with that.