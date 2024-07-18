Powered by Outside

Velo Digest: 140km Rest Days, Potato Chip Thrower Arrested, Severe Sanctions & More - Tour de France 2024

Jul 18, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

What's going on in the biggest cycling event of the year? Velo Digest showcases articles from our sister site, Velo. In this instalment, you'll find a selection of the biggest stories from the 2024 Tour de France.



Fan Arrested for Throwing Chips at Tour de France Stars Pogačar and Vingegaard
By: Andrew Hood

'He passed a very drunken afternoon:' A fan, identified as a 32-year-old Frenchman, will face a French judge Sunday for aggravated violence.

(Read more.)
photo


What Really Happens on a Rest Day at the Tour de France? 140km Rides, Flat Whites, and Full-Gas Intervals
By: Jim Cotton

A four-hour ride and a few intervals? Sure. We explore the art, science, and oddities of the Tour de France rest day.

(Read more.)
photo


Opinion: Thrilling Dust-Up Proves Gravel Belongs in the Tour de France
By: Andrew Hood

Tour de Hoody: The wild dust-up was the best day of racing so far and confirms that Strade Bianche-inspired sector-based gravel stages deserve a place in the Tour de France.

(Read more.)
photo


Tech Check: The Shoes of The 2024 Tour de France
By: Josh Ross

Who’s wearing what shoes in the 2024 Tour de France? If you are curious what’s in the big leagues, here’s your guide.

(Read more.)
photo


Tour de France Jury Hands Down Most Severe Sanction Yet in Aftermath of Another Bruising Bunch Sprint
By: Jim Cotton

Van Gils fined 1,500 CHF, Capiot banged up after stage 13 in latest round of crash-filled, beef broiling finals in the 'wild west' of Tour de France sprints.

(Read more.)
photo


Tech Check: The Helmets of The 2024 Tour de France
By: Josh Ross

Are the helmets in the 2024 Tour de France the best on the market or just the companies with the best marketing budget?

(Read more.)
photo


Tour de France Final Rest Day Reflections: Does Vingegaard Have It In Him?
By: Spencer Martin

Breaking down where the GC contenders have won/lost time so far during a scorching fast Tour de France, and what it means for the race's final week.

(Read more.)
photo


Tadej Pogačar Fearless Ahead of Tour de France Crunch Week: ‘Visma Finally Showed Their Balls’
By: Andy McGrath

Race leader explains Plateau de Beille record and why he is climbing so fast; expects Visma fireworks in the Alps in bid to crack him.

(Read more.)
photo


Mountain Bikers Jumping over the Tour de France: A Brief History
By: Will Tracy

Valentin Anouilh jumped stage 11 of the 2024 Tour de France, but he’s far from the first to do so. (in fact, it's not even his first jump!)

(Read more.)
photo


With No Sprint Stages Left, Will Sprinters Finish the Tour de France?
By: Will Tracy

Racing for what? Tour de France sprinters face unfamiliar territory of riding on with no more sprint stages left.

(Read more.)
photo


Power Analysis: Tadej Pogačar Might Be the Greatest Cyclist of All-Time
By: Zach Nehr

In this column, we dive into the power numbers of Tadej Pogačar, Jonas Vingegaard, and more at the Tour de France.

(Read more.)
photo



