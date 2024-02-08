Velo Digest: AXS Battery Solar Charging Patent, A Gearbox Gravel Bike, Assos’ $7000 Skinsuit, & More
What's going on in the curly bar world? Velo Digest showcases articles from our sister site, Velo. In each installment, you might find endurance coverage, power-to-weight ratios, gravel bike tech and, of course, lycra.
SRAM AXS Battery Solar Charging Could be Coming to your Fender & Bottle Cage
By: Jessie-May Morgan
Solar arrays on everyday bike components could massively reduce the risk of running down your AXS batteries mid-ride.
Pre-race UCI Ban on Prototype Ekoi Pedals Leaves Riders Floundering for New Shoes
By: Jessie-May Morgan
The UCI put a stop to the use of massive Ekoi prototype pedals less than an hour before the start of Stage 2 of the Étoile de Bessèges
Shocker: US Politicians Agree on E-Bike Legislation and Lithium Battery Standards
By: Alvin Holbrook
Congress might be more united around preventing e-bike lithium battery fires than passing a spending budget. Huzzah!
Glorious Gold for Mathieu van der Poel with Sixth Cyclocross World Championship
By: Shane Stokes
Dutchman Van der Poel supreme on Tábor course, Nieuwenhuis secures distant second ahead of Vanthourenhout.
Van Rysel Bought and Tested All 18 WorldTour Race Bikes to Make the RCR Pro as Fast as Possible
By: Will Tracy
Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale is going all in on riding the best possible equipment.
Suspended Sentences Given to French Cousins Who Pushed Cyclists into Ditches
By: Shane Stokes
Two assailants would drive alongside cyclists in the Toulouse region and suddenly hit or shove them, causing injury.
The Stridsland Beachcomber Dares to Be the N=1 You’ve Been Looking For
By: Alvin Holbrook
The brand best known for not taking things too seriously is taking a serious dive into the ATB world with their first frameset.
Colnago C68 Gravel First Ride Review: Italy’s Finest Handmade Carbon Bike Goes Off-Road
By: Will Tracy
Colnago's C68 series has expanded to three models with the introduction of the Gravel.
KS Announce 40mm Travel Suspension Fork for Gravel Bikes
By: Jessie-May Morgan
A 1,385 gram gravel-specific suspension fork offering 40mm of hydraulically damped squish
$7,000 of Speed: Assos Launches Olympic-Ready Skinsuit to the Paying Public
By: Jim Cotton
'Completely bespoke for athletes on the road to Paris ’24': Assos releases Fenoq skinsuit ahead of Swiss team's assault on the Olympics.
Pogačar’s Former Teammate Reveals Why World No. 1 Used Rim Brakes for So Long
By: Will Tracy
Pogačar was one of the last holdouts in switch to disc: ‘There was pressure from Colnago to race on disc brake bikes.’
How the Off-Season Became the Skinny Season for the Perma-Lean Pro Peloton
By: Jim Cotton
'It used to be about stuffing yourself, drinking, partying': The winter break was once a time to kick back and gain kilos. Here's why that changed.
The UCI Esports World Championships Returns with an Entirely New Race Format
By: Alvin Holbrook
A major shakeup to the Esports event includes open qualifying and a three-stage race that should bring tight racing to the very end.
Pilot Announces Scram Pinion Smart.Shift Gravel Bike – No Derailleur Necessary
By: Jessie-May Morgan
Pilot Cycles roll out the very first production-ready gravel bike to boast Pinion Smart.Shift Gearbox with drop-bar shifting ergonomics
Kate Courtney and Christopher Blevins Win Low Gap Hopper as Grasshopper Adventure Series Begins
By: Shane Stokes
MTB specialists prove best in opening round of the Grasshopper Adventure Series in California.
Why Is Tom Pidcock Still Racing Three Disciplines? ‘It Fits into the Bigger Picture of Trying to Win the Tour’
By: Jim Cotton
Pidcock's coach is convinced a multi-discipline approach is no waste of time as the Brit wrecking ball quests for Tour de France fame.
