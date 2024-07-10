Velo Digest: Batman Glasses, High-Speed Bunny-Hops, Prize Money, 8000 Calorie Food Plans & More - Tour de France 2024
Jul 10, 2024
by
Sarah Moore Follow Following
What's going on in the biggest cycling event of the year? Velo Digest showcases articles from our sister site, Velo. In this instalment, you'll find a selection of the biggest stories from the 2024 Tour de France.
High-Speed Bunny-Hop in Tour de France Sprint Saves Mads Pedersen from Severe Injury
By: Andrew Hood
Alex Zingle's fast-twitch muscle reaction saved Pedersen — and himself — from perhaps more serious injury: 'I was coming too fast to brake.'
(
Read more
.)
Tour de France Bike Check: Tadej Pogačar Rides a Colnago V4Rs with Lust-Worthy Details
By: Josh Ross
This Colnago V4Rs is a Tour de France bike that obsesses over the details. It's not just an off-the-shelf range-topper for the Tour's yellow jersey.
(
Read more
.)
Did the ‘Batman’ Glasses Deliver Dylan Groenewegen the Tour de France Winning Edge? ‘Maybe it was Just Enough’
By: Andrew Hood
The UCI momentarily banned aero-designed 'Batman' glasses until Groenewegen put them up for sale in his bike shop: 'Maybe it was the difference today.'
(
Read more
.)
Mark Cavendish Gets Slapped Wrist From UCI After Tour de France Record-Breaking Sprint
By: Jim Cotton
Governing body issues warning to Cavendish, Philipsen for not holding lines as tension mounts over safety of Tour's mass sprints.
(
Read more
.)
‘It Wasn’t a Lack of Balls, It Was Smart Racing’: Vingegaard Slaps Back at Tour de France Critics Pogačar, Evenepoel
By: Jim Cotton
Defending champion defends negative racing in stage 9's gravel rumble, insists title defense isn't over: 'I'm getting better and better.'
(
Read more
.)
Opinion: Why Sunday’s Thriller Proves Gravel Belongs in the Tour de France
By: Andrew Hood
Tour de Hoody: The wild dust-up was the best day of racing so far and confirms that Strade Bianche-inspired sector-based gravel stages deserve a place in the Tour de France.
(
Read more
.)
‘I Couldn’t Breathe’: From Near Death to the Tour de France In 10 Weeks, Meet Pro Cycling’s Luckiest Rider
By: Andy McGrath
Steff Cras has endured more crashes and setbacks in one year than most riders face in a whole career. The story of how the resilient TotalEnergies racer made it to the Tour against the odds.
(
Read more
.)
‘The TV Breakaway Is Dead’: Has This Tour de France Lost its Spark?
By: Andrew Hood
'You’re better off saving your energy for when it counts': Too many sprint teams, flatter terrain doom breakaways on transition stages so far in this Tour de France.
(
Read more
.)
Red Bull Insists Vlasov Cleared Tour de France Concussion Protocols: ‘He Went Straight to the Race Doctor’s Car’
By: Andrew Hood
Doctors confirm no concussion and DS says post-crash wobbles caused by fractured ankle: 'That’s why he was not walking straight and tumbling.'
(
Read more
.)
Power Analysis: Are Pogačar’s Tour de France Power Numbers Lower than at the Giro?
By: Zach Nehr
Our calculations suggest that Pogačar’s Tour performances have been below the level he reached in May.
(
Read more
.)
Tadej Pogačar Isn’t The Fastest Person in Yellow at the Tour de France: Meet Claire Pedrono, the Tour’s Blackboard Official
By: Andy McGrath
Behind the scenes with Pedrono in her time-honored, fast-paced role of ardoisière, showing the time gaps to the peloton and breakaway, using chalk and a blackboard.
(
Read more
.)
What a Tour de France Rider Eats in a Day: What, When, How Much, and Why
By: Jim Cotton
From ketones and carbs to cheat meals and candies, we break down the 8,000-calorie food plans that fuel the Tour de France.
(
Read more
.)
Tour de France Team With ‘Smallest Budget’ Has Won The Most Prize Money So Far
By: Andy McGrath
Two stage wins have harvested more than 43,000 euros for an underdog team, while Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team languishes at the bottom with only 2,390 euros.
(
Read more
.)
Author Info:
sarahmoore
Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,458 articles