Velo Digest: Custom 3D Printed Saddles, Canyon's Fastest Bike Ever, The Tour de France Femmes, & More

Aug 13, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

photo
THE TOP STORIES
from
VELO
July 2024
PHOTO: BERNARD PAPON/L'ÉQUIPE


What's going on in the curly bar world? Velo Digest showcases articles from our sister site, Velo. In each installment, you might find endurance coverage, power-to-weight ratios, gravel bike tech and, of course, lycra.



Derailleur Disaster Leaves Lorena Wiebes In Tears After Tour de France Femmes Opener
By: Andy McGrath

Sprint rival rides into back wheel of prolific Dutchwoman in The Hague finale, wrecking chances of delight on home soil.

(Read more.)
photo


The ‘Adrenaline Rush’ of Directing the Tour de France Femmes
By: Louis Doucet

We speak with Marion Rousse, who has been in charge of the weeklong race since its debut in 2022: 'There’s not a single stage where you can relax.'

(Read more.)
photo


‘They Really Want to Win the Tour De France’: Olympic MTB Champ Pauline Ferrand-Prévôt Explains Visma-Lease a Bike Move
By: Shane Stokes

Frenchwoman says Ineos’ decision not to introduce a women’s team sealed her departure: ‘I have no other choice.’

(Read more.)
photo


What Christian Bagg’s Journey to Leadville Means for the Future of Adaptive Mountain Biking
By: Betsy Welch

Bagg, the founder of Bowhead Corp, will be the first rider to compete in the Leadville Trail 100 MTB race on a handcycle.

(Read more.)
photo


Chasing Demi: Tour de France Femmes Top-10 Favorites
By: Julien Chesnais

After flying to victory in the second edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, Demi Vollering faces some new rivals this year.

(Read more.)
photo


How Fizik Makes Custom 3D-Printed Saddles
By: David Everett

Fizik is by far the largest saddle manufacturer yet to release custom saddles. We got a look behind the scenes at the operation.

(Read more.)
photo


Peaks to Pedals: How John Gaston Pivots from Elite Skimo Racer to Leadville Podium Contender
By: Betsy Welch

Gaston has twice been on the podium at the Leadville 100. After this weekend's 100-mile race, he's shifting gears to prepare for the 2026 winter Olympics.

(Read more.)
photo


Tour de France Femmes 2024: The Ultimate Guide – Route, Riders, Rivalries, Maps, TV Guide
By: Jim Cotton

Who will deny Demi Vollering in the race toward the infernal bends of Alpe d'Huez? Here's all you need to know about ASO's showstopper stage-race.

(Read more.)
photo


First Look: Colnago Revives the Rim Brake with a New C68 for Old Times’ Sake
By: Jessie-May Morgan

Rim brake aficionados rejoice! The Colnago C68 Rim Brake brings a modern road frame with traditional brakes for the sentimental cyclist.

(Read more.)
photo


The Olympic Road Race Is Unlike Any Other Modern Bike Race, and the Power Numbers Show It
By: Zach Nehr

We dive into the power numbers of Remco Evenepoel, Marco Haller, Brandon McNulty, and more at the Olympic road race.

(Read more.)
photo


How Canyon Developed the Speedmax CFR Track, Its Fastest Bike Ever, for the Olympics
By: Josh Ross

Canyon claims there are no huge steps forward, just hard work and incremental gains that come from listening to winning athletes.

(Read more.)
photo


Review: Scope Artech 4 Wheels – Lightweight, Aero, and Impressively Engineered
By: Josh Ross

The Scope Artech 4 has 3D printed hubs and biomimicry, but with a weight this low, riding up a mountain just made sense.

(Read more.)
photo


Review: The Cervelo Caledonia-5 Didn’t Really Need to Be Updated (But We’re Glad It Was)
By: Alvin Holbrook

The Caledonia-5 adds in frame-storage to what is already one of the best all-road bikes you'll find, but is that enough?

(Read more.)
photo


Risk vs. Reward: How Kristen Faulkner Used Her VC Skills to Win America’s First Road Gold Medal in 40 Years
By: Andrew Hood

Ex-venture capitalist meticulously game-planned every scenario before Sunday's chaotic race, making the right call at every crucial moment: 'Everything in my life has prepared me for this.'

(Read more.)
photo


Is the Craziest Track Bike at the Paris Olympics Coming to the Road?
By: Josh Ross

Co-developed with Lotus, the Hope HBT Paris frame is a moonshot aero track bike. Could it one day be the fastest TT bike around?

(Read more.)
photo



