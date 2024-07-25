Powered by Outside

Velo Digest: Expensive Time Trial Bikes, Who Won the Most Prize Money & More - Tour de France 2024

Jul 25, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

photo
THE TOP STORIES
from the
TOUR DE FRANCE
2024
PHOTO: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES


What's went on in the biggest cycling event of the year? Velo Digest showcases articles from our sister site, Velo. In this instalment, you'll find a selection of the biggest stories from the 2024 Tour de France.



Tadej Pogačar’s Tour de France Time Trial Bike Costs How Much!?
By: Alvin Holbrook, Andy McGrath

Just how expensive is the time trial bike of the fastest rider in the Tour de France? The short answer: very.

(Read more.)
photo


Tour de France Prize Money: Who Won Big and Who Didn’t
By: Andrew Hood

UAE Team Emirates won nearly one-third of the €2,282,200 prize pot, with a surprising name at the bottom of the list.

(Read more.)
photo


The Race of Truth Is a Lie: How Time Trial Setup Optimization Could Add Up to a 66-Watt Advantage in This Year’s Tour de France
By: Alex Hunt

Time Trialing is just you against the clock. Well, you and a heavily optimized combination of cutting edge gear and bike positioning against the clock.

(Read more.)
photo


How the Yellow Jersey Gets a Custom Tailored Time Trial Speed Suit Made Overnight at the Tour de France
By: Will Tracy

All four competition leaders at the Tour have access to custom-tailored apparel from Tour sponsor Santini.

(Read more.)
photo


Tears, Records, Bunny-Hops and Batman Glasses: The Stories that Defined the Tour de France
By: Andrew Hood

From Cavendish's 35th to high-speed bunny-hops, to Jorgensen's MVP ride and Girmay's breakthrough, here are the best moments of a Tour de France that never stopped delivering.

(Read more.)
photo


Could an Amateur Rider Keep Up With the Tour de France in the Mountains?
By: Alex Hunt

We take a look at this year’s L’Étape du Tour winner's performance and see how it compares to the Tour de France peloton.

(Read more.)
photo


Training, Tech, Nutrition, and More: How Tadej Pogačar Changed Almost Everything to Close in on the Giro-Tour Double
By: Jim Cotton

From crank lengths and interval selection to breakfast choices and frame bolts, Pogačar and UAE Emirates left no stone unturned in their pursuit of grand tour perfection.

(Read more.)
photo


Why Tour de France Record Smashing Climbing Times May Not Be as Surprising as They Appear
By: John Wilcockson

New climbing records by the Tour’s two superstars Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard are raising questions — but the reality of cycling is much different today than a quarter century ago.

(Read more.)
photo


‘The Tour and I Have a Bad Relationship:’ Heartbreak for Matteo Jorgenson as the American Falls Just Short on Tour de France Stage 19
By: Will Tracy

Jorgenson was given the go ahead to contest the stage win after team leader Vingegaard didn’t have the legs to attack Pogačar.

(Read more.)
photo



4 Comments
  • 1 0
 Wild that the prize pool is only 2.2million. Given it’s a months long event. Prize pool at the Waste Management golf tourney is 8.8million.
  • 1 0
 That Stage 19 where Pogi caught one rider after another to eventually win the mountain stage was just wild. Even KOM Carapaz had to bow out.
  • 1 2
 shameful thing is, £2500 for winning the DH World Champs. How can the winner of an intermediate sprint get nearly as much for that as wining the World Champs....
  • 1 0
 Because overall nobody gives a s... about DH compared to TdF.







