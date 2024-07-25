Velo Digest: Expensive Time Trial Bikes, Who Won the Most Prize Money & More - Tour de France 2024

What's went on in the biggest cycling event of the year? Velo Digest showcases articles from our sister site, Velo. In this instalment, you'll find a selection of the biggest stories from the 2024 Tour de France.
Tadej Pogačar’s Tour de France Time Trial Bike Costs How Much!?By: Alvin Holbrook, Andy McGrath
Just how expensive is the time trial bike of the fastest rider in the Tour de France? The short answer: very.
(Read more
.)
Tour de France Prize Money: Who Won Big and Who Didn’tBy: Andrew Hood
UAE Team Emirates won nearly one-third of the €2,282,200 prize pot, with a surprising name at the bottom of the list.
(Read more
.)
The Race of Truth Is a Lie: How Time Trial Setup Optimization Could Add Up to a 66-Watt Advantage in This Year’s Tour de FranceBy: Alex Hunt
Time Trialing is just you against the clock. Well, you and a heavily optimized combination of cutting edge gear and bike positioning against the clock.
(Read more
.)
How the Yellow Jersey Gets a Custom Tailored Time Trial Speed Suit Made Overnight at the Tour de FranceBy: Will Tracy
All four competition leaders at the Tour have access to custom-tailored apparel from Tour sponsor Santini.
(Read more
.)
Tears, Records, Bunny-Hops and Batman Glasses: The Stories that Defined the Tour de FranceBy: Andrew Hood
From Cavendish's 35th to high-speed bunny-hops, to Jorgensen's MVP ride and Girmay's breakthrough, here are the best moments of a Tour de France that never stopped delivering.
(Read more
.)
Could an Amateur Rider Keep Up With the Tour de France in the Mountains? By: Alex Hunt
We take a look at this year’s L’Étape du Tour winner's performance and see how it compares to the Tour de France peloton.
(Read more
.)
Training, Tech, Nutrition, and More: How Tadej Pogačar Changed Almost Everything to Close in on the Giro-Tour DoubleBy: Jim Cotton
From crank lengths and interval selection to breakfast choices and frame bolts, Pogačar and UAE Emirates left no stone unturned in their pursuit of grand tour perfection.
(Read more
.)
Why Tour de France Record Smashing Climbing Times May Not Be as Surprising as They AppearBy: John Wilcockson
New climbing records by the Tour’s two superstars Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard are raising questions — but the reality of cycling is much different today than a quarter century ago.
(Read more
.)
‘The Tour and I Have a Bad Relationship:’ Heartbreak for Matteo Jorgenson as the American Falls Just Short on Tour de France Stage 19By: Will Tracy
Jorgenson was given the go ahead to contest the stage win after team leader Vingegaard didn’t have the legs to attack Pogačar.
(Read more
.)