Velo Digest: Haro's Drop Bar Bikes, 'Revolutionizing' Helmet Straps, Baking Soda Performance-Boosters, & More
Apr 30, 2024
by
Sarah Moore Follow Following
What's going on in the curly bar world? Velo Digest showcases articles from our sister site, Velo. In each installment, you might find endurance coverage, power-to-weight ratios, gravel bike tech and, of course, lycra.
Haro Bikes Is Set to Release A New Race Road Bike and Gravel Bike. Wait, What?
By: Alvin Holbrook
The brand best known for BMX and mountain bikes is getting in on the drop bar bike market with a duo of go-fast road and gravel bikes.
7 New Bikes We Found at Sea Otter
By: Alvin Holbrook / Will Tracy
From road to gravel to all-road, here are some of the new models that were on display from Jamis, Parlee, Felt, BlackHeart, FiftyOne, and Sava.
Gallery: 16 Attention Grabbing Bikes from the Sea Otter Classic
From special paint to custom contraptions, here are the bikes we loved at the show.
8 New Shoes from Giro, Q36.5, Shimano, Fizik, Lake, and Crankbrothers
New road and off-road kicks we found at the Sea Otter Classic.
New Titanium Brand Chandi Brings Decades of Frame Building Experience to Its Beautiful Bikes
By: Will Tracy
Beautiful, elegant titanium frames were on display from new(ish) brand Chandi at the Sea Otter Classic.
Sea Otter Randoms: The Jonas Vingegaard Mannequin, Elite’s Adjustable Bottle Cage, 1-Up’s Strongest Rack
By: Will Tracy
We found the most buzzed-about TT helmet, an energy gel from the same company as Hi-Chew, Ceramicspeed goodies, and much more.
The Right Tool for the Job: 4 Companies with New Bike Tools at Sea Otter
By: Josh Ross
Bikes require many specific tools. Here are some new options to help you have the right tool for every job.
Highbar Wants to Revolutionize Your Helmet Straps
By: Alvin Holbrook
This new helmet strap system aims to make it near-impossible to incorrectly adjust your helmet, but it also comes with a slew of performance benefits, too.
The Ritchey Montebello Brings Steel Goodness to All-Road
By: Alvin Holbrook
Billed as a 'randonneuring bike,' this Tapatio Red Montebello is ready for long distances on the road.
The New Cadex Aero and Race Integrated Bar are Light & Look Great
By: Josh Ross
The new cockpit features integration for Shimano satellite shifters and a quality out-front mount paired with gorgeous carbon.
Is the POC Proceen Air Helmet the Fastest on the Market?
By: Josh Ross
With an integrated visor and ear covers, the POC Proceen Air should be perfect for your next casual no-drop ride.
On the Lambic Beer Trail: Searching Out Belgium’s Famed ‘Slow’ Brew
By: Andrew Hood
Hidden between the bergs and cobbles of the spring classics country awaits an undiscovered beer lover's paradise.
Are ‘Bicarb Systems’ all Hype or Here to Stay? Study Points to Big Progress for Baking Soda Performance-Boosters
By: Jim Cotton
Most of the WorldTour is slurping Maurten's solution to sodium bicarbonate, and new studies prove its potential – but bicarb supplementation might remain a micro-gain.
Demi Vollering Signs Ground-Breaking Deal with Nike, Reflecting Her Growing Prestige
By: Shane Stokes
Dutchwoman one of a rare number of cyclists to sign on with the global marketing behemoth.
Watch: The Latest Time Trial Tech in the Pro Peloton
By: David Everett
Shoddy Dave got a closer look at the 2024 time trial tech of the pro peloton.
