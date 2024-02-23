Velo Digest: Monster 68-Tooth Chainrings, Dodging Gators, The Curse of Watts per Kilo, & More
What's going on in the curly bar world? Velo Digest showcases articles from our sister site, Velo. In each installment, you might find endurance coverage, power-to-weight ratios, gravel bike tech and, of course, lycra.
Cover Your Ears: Wild New Poc Aero Helmet Spotted
By: Alvin Holbrook
Team EF Education-Cannondale is back and wearing a wild new Poc aero helmet that covers your ears.
The Curse of Watts per Kilo: Can Pro Cycling Fix Its Obsession with Weight?
By: Jim Cotton
A shift toward performance fueling is reshaping historically problematic attitudes toward food, but the watt/kilo equation will always cause complications.
Will the Red Bull Recipe Work in Professional Cycling? Here’s How the New Owners Will Mix Things Up.
By: Spencer Martin
Taking careful stock of Red Bull's blockbuster acquisition of Bora-Hansgrohe and its implications on cycling in the near future.
Mosaic GT-1 iAR Titanium All-Road Pushes 40mm Clearance with Full Integration
By: Jessie-May Morgan
Mosaic Cycles utilize the ENVE In-Route Cockpit for a fully integrated GT-1 iAR titanium all-road bike, with custom geometry and paintwork included in the $8,300 USD retail
First Ride and Build: The Factor Ostro VAM Is Faster Than a Specialized Tarmac
By: Alvin Holbrook
Believe it or not but Factor says their race road bike is faster and lighter than ever before. Our build and first impressions of everything new is here.
‘I’m Still Beating My PBs’: How Geraint Thomas Keeps Competitive into His 18th Season
By: Jim Cotton
37-years-young Welshman believes he's still got more to give ahead of his Giro d'Italia-Tour de France 2024.
4iiii PRECISION 3+ Pro Power Meter With Apple Find My Tracking Review: The Dual-Sided Power Meter I’ve Been Waiting For
By: Troy Templin
The 4iiii Precision 3+ Pro power meter adds true dual-sided data. Dual power data and the ability to track a lost bike in one unit sets them as the leader for Shimano based power meters.
The Unexpectedly Exciting Array of Commuting, Cargo, and Urban Bikes at Velofollies
By: Dave Everett
Eurobike can wait. Velofollies lives up to the rumors of being the best kept secret in bike shows. Check out the best in cargo bikes and urban gear.
Watch This Cyclist Dodge a Gator (Aka Just Another Day in Florida)
By: Will Tracy
Add this to the list of dangers facing cyclists on the road.
The Cyclist Who Was More Popular Than the Pope and JFK
By: Will Tracy
After Stephen Roche won the Tour de France, Ireland united behind him like no other celebrity, athlete, or head of state.
Game Changer or Unfair Advantage: Should Teams Be Allowed to Replace Riders at the Tour de France?
By: Andrew Hood, Jim Cotton
Face-Off: Should rules allow that injured riders be swapped out of grand tours? Our editors argue out the 'replacement' theory.
FFWD RAW Road Wheels Go Stiffer, Lighter with Carbon Spokes and Custom Hubs
By: Jessie-May Morgan
New Fast Forward aero road hoops bring a 55mm deep rim to a (claimed) wheelset weight of 1,490 grams for £2,249
UAE Tour: Tobias Foss has a Monster 68-Tooth Chainring. He Explains Why.
By: Shane Stokes
'I never used anything bigger than about a 60 before': Former world TT champion details thinking behind wild gearing for stage 2 test.
First Look: Campagnolo’s More Affordable EKAR GT Groupset is Widest Range Option Yet
By: Alvin Holbrook
Our first look the Italian manufacturer's new 13-speed gravel bike groupset and alloy Zonda GT wheelset.
The Best New Road and Gravel Tech from The CORE Bike Show in England
By: Jessie-May Morgan
3D-Printed Saddles, Aero and Endurance Road Wheels, Titanium Gravel Bikes, Bikepacking Kit & More!
