Velo Digest: Monster 68-Tooth Chainrings, Dodging Gators, The Curse of Watts per Kilo, & More

Cover Your Ears: Wild New Poc Aero Helmet Spotted
By: Alvin Holbrook

Team EF Education-Cannondale is back and wearing a wild new Poc aero helmet that covers your ears.

(Read more.)
photo


The Curse of Watts per Kilo: Can Pro Cycling Fix Its Obsession with Weight?
By: Jim Cotton

A shift toward performance fueling is reshaping historically problematic attitudes toward food, but the watt/kilo equation will always cause complications.

(Read more.)
photo


Will the Red Bull Recipe Work in Professional Cycling? Here’s How the New Owners Will Mix Things Up.
By: Spencer Martin

Taking careful stock of Red Bull's blockbuster acquisition of Bora-Hansgrohe and its implications on cycling in the near future.

(Read more.)
photo


Mosaic GT-1 iAR Titanium All-Road Pushes 40mm Clearance with Full Integration
By: Jessie-May Morgan

Mosaic Cycles utilize the ENVE In-Route Cockpit for a fully integrated GT-1 iAR titanium all-road bike, with custom geometry and paintwork included in the $8,300 USD retail

(Read more.)
photo


First Ride and Build: The Factor Ostro VAM Is Faster Than a Specialized Tarmac
By: Alvin Holbrook

Believe it or not but Factor says their race road bike is faster and lighter than ever before. Our build and first impressions of everything new is here.

(Read more.)
photo


‘I’m Still Beating My PBs’: How Geraint Thomas Keeps Competitive into His 18th Season
By: Jim Cotton

37-years-young Welshman believes he's still got more to give ahead of his Giro d'Italia-Tour de France 2024.

(Read more.)
photo


4iiii PRECISION 3+ Pro Power Meter With Apple Find My Tracking Review: The Dual-Sided Power Meter I’ve Been Waiting For
By: Troy Templin

The 4iiii Precision 3+ Pro power meter adds true dual-sided data. Dual power data and the ability to track a lost bike in one unit sets them as the leader for Shimano based power meters.

(Read more.)
photo


The Unexpectedly Exciting Array of Commuting, Cargo, and Urban Bikes at Velofollies
By: Dave Everett

Eurobike can wait. Velofollies lives up to the rumors of being the best kept secret in bike shows. Check out the best in cargo bikes and urban gear.

(Read more.)
photo


Watch This Cyclist Dodge a Gator (Aka Just Another Day in Florida)
By: Will Tracy

Add this to the list of dangers facing cyclists on the road.

(Read more.)
photo


The Cyclist Who Was More Popular Than the Pope and JFK
By: Will Tracy

After Stephen Roche won the Tour de France, Ireland united behind him like no other celebrity, athlete, or head of state.

(Read more.)
photo


Game Changer or Unfair Advantage: Should Teams Be Allowed to Replace Riders at the Tour de France?
By: Andrew Hood, Jim Cotton

Face-Off: Should rules allow that injured riders be swapped out of grand tours? Our editors argue out the 'replacement' theory.

(Read more.)
photo


FFWD RAW Road Wheels Go Stiffer, Lighter with Carbon Spokes and Custom Hubs
By: Jessie-May Morgan

New Fast Forward aero road hoops bring a 55mm deep rim to a (claimed) wheelset weight of 1,490 grams for £2,249

(Read more.)
photo


UAE Tour: Tobias Foss has a Monster 68-Tooth Chainring. He Explains Why.
By: Shane Stokes

'I never used anything bigger than about a 60 before': Former world TT champion details thinking behind wild gearing for stage 2 test.

(Read more.)
photo


First Look: Campagnolo’s More Affordable EKAR GT Groupset is Widest Range Option Yet
By: Alvin Holbrook

Our first look the Italian manufacturer's new 13-speed gravel bike groupset and alloy Zonda GT wheelset.

(Read more.)
photo


The Best New Road and Gravel Tech from The CORE Bike Show in England
By: Jessie-May Morgan

3D-Printed Saddles, Aero and Endurance Road Wheels, Titanium Gravel Bikes, Bikepacking Kit & More!

(Read more.)
photo



