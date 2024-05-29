Velo Digest: New Groupsets from Shimano & SRAM, 5 Ways to Go Faster, Unbound Updates & More
May 29, 2024
by
Sarah Moore Follow Following
What's going on in the curly bar world? Velo Digest showcases articles from our sister site, Velo. In each installment, you might find endurance coverage, power-to-weight ratios, gravel bike tech and, of course, lycra.
5 Ways to Go Faster (Without Increasing Your Power)
By: Zach Nehr
People will pay thousands to upgrade to lighter and more aero equipment. These options can be just as effective, if not more so, for far less money.
Rider Crashes 25 Meters Down Ravine, Climbs Out, and Doesn’t Come Last in Giro d’Italia ‘Queen Stage’
By: Jim Cotton
'I came to a stop around a tree... I was at least 25-30 meters deep in a ravine': Jenthe Biermans saw another side of the Mortirolo on Sunday at the Giro d'Italia.
Review: Testing the New Colnago G4-X at the Traka 360
By: Josh Ross
The Colnago G4-X leaves the cyclocross roots behind and embraces gravel racing. After racing it for 22 hours, this is what works and what doesn’t.
Lael Wilcox Just Left Chicago on the Longest Ride of Her Life
By: Betsy Welch
The professional ultra-cyclist is attempting to set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest circumnavigation of the globe on a bicycle.
Everything You Need to Know About Shimano’s GRX Di2 12-Speed Group
By: Will Tracy
A few improvements hone an already great groupset, while the price stays in line with the previous generation.
Review: The Merlin Sandstone 40 Is Forward Looking with Timeless Style
By: Will Tracy
Classic titanium frame styling meets all-road capability with gravel bike levels of clearance.
‘We’re Just Clowns in a Circus’: Geraint Thomas Giro d’Italia Frustration Boils Over
By: Andrew Hood
'You cannot have 21 perfect days': Ineos Grenadiers captain vows to keep plugging away in battle to topple Tadej Pogačar.
Review: The New SRAM Red AXS Groupset Pulls out All the Stops
By: Alvin Holbrook
Improved lever ergonomics and vastly improved braking performance define the worst-kept secret in road cycling tech.
Zwift Increases Price for First Time Since 2017
By: Willy Tracy
The new rate is now in effect for new customers and at the next pay cycle after June 6 for current customers.
Opinion: 5 Reasons Why Tadej Pogačar Will Win the Tour de France
By: Andrew Hood
Pogačar is halfway to history to become the first rider since Marco Pantani to complete the Giro-Tour double, and there's no one who can stop him.
Unbound Updates: Fat Tires Are In, Aero Number Plates Are Out, and Drafting Is Still Allowed (For Women)
By: Betsy Welch
It's Unbound Gravel week! Here are a few headlines ahead of the race.
Review: The Time XPro 12 SL is What You Want For Climbing
By: Josh Ross
Obviously the Time Xpro 12 SL is lightweight but feel free to shop lower down the product line. The ease of engagement remains the same.
Review: The Scott Cadence Plus Helmet Ups The Aero Gains
By: Alvin Holbrook
Scott's latest aero road helmet cuts bulk while adding a built-in tail light, magnetic buckle, and more.
‘They Eat Like Teenagers’: Why the Giro d’Italia Peloton Gets to Skip Their Greens before Mountain Stages
By: Jim Cotton
How a 'low-fiber, low-residue' diet allows riders to ditch fruit and veggies to stay lean and mean for the hardest stages of the Giro d'Italia.
Giro d’Italia Redux: The Amazing Story of Andy Hampsten’s 1988 Giro d’Italia Victory
By: Frederick Dreier
From the archive: The full story of the 1988 Giro d'Italia is about so much more than the freezing climb of the Passo di Gavia. Hampsten had to be willing to lose.
