Velo Digest: New Hour Record, Continuous Lactate Monitors, ’90s Stumpjumper Transformed, & Matt Beers Joins Specialized

Jan 11, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

PHOTO BELGA MAG AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES
THE TOP STORIES
from
ROAD & GRAVEL CYCLING
December 2023


What's going on in the curly bar world? Velo Digest showcases articles from our sister site, Velo. In each installment, you might find endurance coverage, power-to-weight ratios, gravel bike tech and, of course, lycra.




What’s Going On with Campagnolo? No WorldTour Team for 2024
By: David Everett

What are Campagnolo up to? Where are they trying to position themselves in the market? And are they even relevant in the industry today?

(Read more.)
photo


Continuous Lactate Monitors are Poised to Reshape Pro Cycling: ‘The Most Important Revolution since Heart Rate Monitors’
By: Jim Cotton

Real-time lactate-measuring devices could change the game of endurance training – and they're on the way to the pro peloton.

(Read more.)
photo


Thought Experiment: The World’s Most Comfortable, Vibration-Damped Gravel Bike
By: Jessie-May Morgan

A gravel bike can't offer comfort even remotely close to that offered by a mountain bike. How outrageous of me to think otherwise, right? Wrong. Maybe.

(Read more.)
photo


Watch This ’90s Specialized Stumpjumper Transform Into a Disc Brake Gravel Bike
By: Will Tracy

Old mountain bikes can find new life as gravel machines.

(Read more.)
photo


Velo’s Predictions for 2024: Narrower Bars, 1X on the Road, and Defined Gravel Bike Categories
By: Alvin Holbrook

Narrower bars, more 1x drivetrains on the way, and new drivetrains from Sram and Shimano could be coming to road and gravel bikes in 2024.

(Read more.)
photo


Gravel 2024 Updates: Matt Beers Joins Specialized Off-Road
By: Btesy Welch

The South African joins Sofia Gomez Villafañe and Howard Grotts with his sights set on the Cape Epic and Life Time Grand Prix.

(Read more.)
photo


Review: Trek Domane SL Road Bike – Quick, Comfortable, & Easy to Recommend
By: Alvin Holbrook

NIt's easy to see why the Domane all-road bike is so popular, even if it rubbed me the wrong way at times.

(Read more.)
photo


Bye Bye, Bent-in Brake Hoods: UCI Plans Restrictions on Extreme Position in 2024
By: Jim Cotton

Governing body plans to restrict aero-optimized hood and lever angles in 2024 ahead of further regulation in 2025.

(Read more.)
photo


Shoddy Dave’s Road Gear of the Year 2023
By: David Everett

It's that time of year where our editors get to look back on their favorite gear. Shoddy Dave had quite a selection of nice road bits in 2023.

(Read more.)
photo


Filippo Ganna and the Demolition of Cycling’s World Hour Record
By: Shane Stokes

Watch the recently-released mini-documentary here which shows Ganna’s staggering achievement and the meticulous steps behind it.

(Read more.)
photo



Posted In:
Industry News Racing and Events Reviews and Tech Velo Road Cycling


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,236 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[Updated: Hans Rey Signs with GT for Another 3 Years] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of 2024 Team Moves
117182 views
[Updated with Company Statement] Orange Bikes Intends to Appoint Administrator
83279 views
18 Bikes That Could Be Updated in 2024
63064 views
Greg Minnaar Joins Norco - Full Interview
61366 views
Intense Factory Racing Teases 4 Racers - [Update: Aaron Gwin Confirms He's No Longer on Intense]
45607 views
Tech Briefing: Limited Edition Bikes & Saddles, Carbon Wheels & More
41988 views
Review: 2024 YT Jeffsy Core 4 - A Good Friend
35336 views
Haribo Among Companies Owed Money by Wiggle After it Entered Administration
34557 views

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.033809
Mobile Version of Website