Velo Digest: New Hour Record, Continuous Lactate Monitors, ’90s Stumpjumper Transformed, & Matt Beers Joins Specialized
Jan 11, 2024
by
Sarah Moore Follow Following
What's going on in the curly bar world? Velo Digest showcases articles from our sister site, Velo. In each installment, you might find endurance coverage, power-to-weight ratios, gravel bike tech and, of course, lycra.
What’s Going On with Campagnolo? No WorldTour Team for 2024
By: David Everett
What are Campagnolo up to? Where are they trying to position themselves in the market? And are they even relevant in the industry today?
Read more
Continuous Lactate Monitors are Poised to Reshape Pro Cycling: ‘The Most Important Revolution since Heart Rate Monitors’
By: Jim Cotton
Real-time lactate-measuring devices could change the game of endurance training – and they're on the way to the pro peloton.
Read more
Thought Experiment: The World’s Most Comfortable, Vibration-Damped Gravel Bike
By: Jessie-May Morgan
A gravel bike can't offer comfort even remotely close to that offered by a mountain bike. How outrageous of me to think otherwise, right? Wrong. Maybe.
Read more
Watch This ’90s Specialized Stumpjumper Transform Into a Disc Brake Gravel Bike
By: Will Tracy
Old mountain bikes can find new life as gravel machines.
Read more
Velo’s Predictions for 2024: Narrower Bars, 1X on the Road, and Defined Gravel Bike Categories
By: Alvin Holbrook
Narrower bars, more 1x drivetrains on the way, and new drivetrains from Sram and Shimano could be coming to road and gravel bikes in 2024.
Read more
Gravel 2024 Updates: Matt Beers Joins Specialized Off-Road
By: Btesy Welch
The South African joins Sofia Gomez Villafañe and Howard Grotts with his sights set on the Cape Epic and Life Time Grand Prix.
Read more
Review: Trek Domane SL Road Bike – Quick, Comfortable, & Easy to Recommend
By: Alvin Holbrook
NIt's easy to see why the Domane all-road bike is so popular, even if it rubbed me the wrong way at times.
Read more
Bye Bye, Bent-in Brake Hoods: UCI Plans Restrictions on Extreme Position in 2024
By: Jim Cotton
Governing body plans to restrict aero-optimized hood and lever angles in 2024 ahead of further regulation in 2025.
Read more
Shoddy Dave’s Road Gear of the Year 2023
By: David Everett
It's that time of year where our editors get to look back on their favorite gear. Shoddy Dave had quite a selection of nice road bits in 2023.
Read more
Filippo Ganna and the Demolition of Cycling’s World Hour Record
By: Shane Stokes
Watch the recently-released mini-documentary here which shows Ganna’s staggering achievement and the meticulous steps behind it.
Read more
