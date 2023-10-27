Velo Digest: October 2023

Oct 27, 2023
by Christie Fitzpatrick  

photo
THE TOP STORIES
from
ROAD & GRAVEL CYCLING
October 2023


What's going on in the curly bar world? Velo Digest showcases articles from our sister site, Velo. In each instalment, you might find endurance coverage, power-to-weight ratios, gravel bike tech and, of course, lycra.




The Most Fun I’ve Had on a Bike This Year: The Specialized Globe Haul ST
By: Will Tracy

This e-cargo bike delivers a great ride and endless cargo carrying capacity at an excellent price.

(Read more.)
photo


Bike Check: Wout van Aert’s Cervelo Aspero 5 for the UCI Gravel World Championships
By: Alvin Holbrook, Betsy Welch

Van Aert's Cervelo Aspero-5 ahead of the UCI Gravel Worlds includes a Sram 2x drivetrain and immense saddle to bar drop.

(Read more.)
photo




In Memorium: The Surly Cross-Check, Discontinued After 24 Years
By: Alvin Holbrook

The gravel/commuter/whatever bike that spanned over two decades unchanged has been discontinued.

(Read more.)
photo




Sepp Kuss Sees Hero’s Welcome at Durango Homecoming Parade after Vuelta a España Triumph
By: Jim Cotton

'It's surreal': Thousands turn out for bike parade in celebration of Kuss becoming first U.S. Vuelta champion in a decade.

(Read more.)
photo




What Is Virtual Shifting and Why Smart Trainers for Indoor Cycling Are Adding It
By: Troy Templin

Virtual shifting is now coming to smart trainers and everyone could soon be shifting gears without moving a derailleur.

(Read more.)
photo



2024 Tour de France Route, Dates, and Details: Packed with Firsts and Plot-Twists
By: Andrew Hook

Four summit finishes, two time trials, and 34km of gravel roads highlight a challenging and balanced route starting in Italy and ending in Nice.

(Read more.)
photo




What did the Euro roadies think of gravel worlds? ‘No race I’ve done on the road is as hard as today’
By: Betsy Welch

Vollering, Mohorič, Vermeersch, and other gravel newbies give their takes on on the UCI Gravel World Championships race.

(Read more.)
photo




Storm Continues at Soudal Quick-Step in Wake of Mega-Merger: ‘A Lot of Damage and Little Result’
By: Jim Cotton

Team chairman talks of discontent and future difficulty at Quick-Step after aborted merger with Jumbo-Visma.

(Read more.)
photo




Ketones, Anti-Cramp Shots, Super-Carb Solutions: The Pro Cycling Performance Boosters You Can Buy Now
By: Jim Cotton

What are the not-so-secret drinks of pro cycling? Here's what's inside the peloton's bottles, how it works, and where to get it.

(Read more.)
photo



How Bora-Hansgrohe Snatched Away Primož Roglič: ‘We Could Tell He Was Not Really Happy’
By: Andrew Hood

The story behind the biggest coup of the transfer season: 'If you add a zero to the number, it is not enough.'

(Read more.)
photo



No More Heart Rate Chest Strap—the Optical Heart Rate Monitor for Cycling Is Here
By: Troy Templin

The optical heart rate monitor is the future and it can deliver more than just your heart rate.

(Read more.)
photo


BMC Teammachine R First Ride Review: ‘R’ Stands for Racing
By: Alvin Holbrook

BMC's "it's not an aero road bike" is every bit as impressive as its Red Bull Advanced Technologies pedigree suggests.

(Read more.)
photo


The Lauf Uthald Road Bike Combines Performance and Compliance With Value
By: Troy Templin

The Icelandic cycling brand is entering the road market with the Lauf Uthald road bike, and it's going to be an uphill battle.

(Read more.)
photo


Posted In:
Industry News Racing and Events Reviews and Tech Velo Digest Velo Road Cycling


Author Info:
christiefitz avatar

Member since May 21, 2017
100 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Is This the New Enduro? Specialized Patent Shows 170mm Bike With UBB Suspension Design
68694 views
Field Test: Unno Burn - You Know You're Curious
65198 views
First Ride: 2024 YT Jeffsy - Now With Updated Geo & In-Frame Storage
49270 views
Signa Sports United's Internetstores GmbH Declares Insolvency
49098 views
Field Test: Nicolai Nucleon 16 Supre - The Silent Plow
47293 views
Field Test: Pole Onni - In the Eye of the Beholder
42784 views
Field Test: Ibis HD6 - Sporty and Smashy
41649 views
Aaron Gwin Buys Windrock Bike Park
39279 views

6 Comments
  • 5 0
 LETS GO SEPP KUSS! so happy he won it. I think Primoz and Jai Hindley will do well together and bora Hansgrohe if they can work together Wink
  • 1 0
 You might be on to something.
  • 2 2
 I see where this is headed. Mountain Project Pink Bike MTB Mountain Bike project Pink Bike Road Hiking Project Pink Bike Gravel Trail Running Project Pink Bike Ebike
  • 2 0
 where did all my spaces go...
  • 2 1
 An e-cargo bike article without any photos of cargo on said bicycle is a total fail.
Below threshold threads are hidden





Newsletter Signup


Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.049533
Mobile Version of Website