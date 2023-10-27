Velo Digest: October 2023
Oct 27, 2023
What's going on in the curly bar world? Velo Digest showcases articles from our sister site, Velo. In each instalment, you might find endurance coverage, power-to-weight ratios, gravel bike tech and, of course, lycra.
The Most Fun I’ve Had on a Bike This Year: The Specialized Globe Haul STBy: Will Tracy
This e-cargo bike delivers a great ride and endless cargo carrying capacity at an excellent price.
Bike Check: Wout van Aert’s Cervelo Aspero 5 for the UCI Gravel World ChampionshipsBy: Alvin Holbrook, Betsy Welch
Van Aert's Cervelo Aspero-5 ahead of the UCI Gravel Worlds includes a Sram 2x drivetrain and immense saddle to bar drop.
In Memorium: The Surly Cross-Check, Discontinued After 24 YearsBy: Alvin Holbrook
The gravel/commuter/whatever bike that spanned over two decades unchanged has been discontinued.
Sepp Kuss Sees Hero’s Welcome at Durango Homecoming Parade after Vuelta a España TriumphBy: Jim Cotton
'It's surreal': Thousands turn out for bike parade in celebration of Kuss becoming first U.S. Vuelta champion in a decade.
What Is Virtual Shifting and Why Smart Trainers for Indoor Cycling Are Adding ItBy: Troy Templin
Virtual shifting is now coming to smart trainers and everyone could soon be shifting gears without moving a derailleur.
2024 Tour de France Route, Dates, and Details: Packed with Firsts and Plot-TwistsBy: Andrew Hook
Four summit finishes, two time trials, and 34km of gravel roads highlight a challenging and balanced route starting in Italy and ending in Nice.
What did the Euro roadies think of gravel worlds? ‘No race I’ve done on the road is as hard as today’By: Betsy Welch
Vollering, Mohorič, Vermeersch, and other gravel newbies give their takes on on the UCI Gravel World Championships race.
Storm Continues at Soudal Quick-Step in Wake of Mega-Merger: ‘A Lot of Damage and Little Result’By: Jim Cotton
Team chairman talks of discontent and future difficulty at Quick-Step after aborted merger with Jumbo-Visma.
Ketones, Anti-Cramp Shots, Super-Carb Solutions: The Pro Cycling Performance Boosters You Can Buy NowBy: Jim Cotton
What are the not-so-secret drinks of pro cycling? Here's what's inside the peloton's bottles, how it works, and where to get it.
How Bora-Hansgrohe Snatched Away Primož Roglič: ‘We Could Tell He Was Not Really Happy’By: Andrew Hood
The story behind the biggest coup of the transfer season: 'If you add a zero to the number, it is not enough.'
No More Heart Rate Chest Strap—the Optical Heart Rate Monitor for Cycling Is HereBy: Troy Templin
The optical heart rate monitor is the future and it can deliver more than just your heart rate.
BMC Teammachine R First Ride Review: ‘R’ Stands for RacingBy: Alvin Holbrook
BMC's "it's not an aero road bike" is every bit as impressive as its Red Bull Advanced Technologies pedigree suggests.
The Lauf Uthald Road Bike Combines Performance and Compliance With ValueBy: Troy Templin
The Icelandic cycling brand is entering the road market with the Lauf Uthald road bike, and it's going to be an uphill battle.
