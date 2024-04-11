Velo Digest: Paris-Roubaix Tech, Controversial 'Head Socks', Stem Sticker Nutrition Strategies, & More

What's going on in the curly bar world? Velo Digest showcases articles from our sister site, Velo. In each installment, you might find endurance coverage, power-to-weight ratios, gravel bike tech and, of course, lycra.



Remco Evenepoel Fuming Over TT 'Head-Sock' Botched Ban as Primož Roglič Races with it for the Win
By: Andrew Hood

Belgian media is reporting that ex-pro Michael Rogers and the UCI have 'parted ways' a day after confusion about Specialized's now-banned 'head sock.'

(Read more.)
photo


3,000 Calories, Countless Cobbles: Deciphering the Stem Sticker Nutrition Strategies of the Tour of Flanders
By: Jim Cotton

Crushing carbohydrate counts, meticulous caffeine dosing, smart sodium strategies were on the menu at this year's Tour of Flanders.

(Read more.)
photo


The 5 Best Road Rides in the World
By: Will Tracy

Bucket list rides every cyclist needs to check off.

(Read more.)
photo


SuperGallery: The Best Head Badges of the Philly Bike Expo
By: Will Tracy

The Philly Bike Expo had no shortage of small builders making creative bikes with unique head badges. These are some of the best from the show.

(Read more.)
photo


Power Analysis: How Mathieu van der Poel Eviscerated Paris-Roubaix
By: Zach Nehr

We dive into the power numbers of Van der Poel, Vermeersch, and Pithie in the fastest ever Paris-Roubaix.

(Read more.)
photo


U.S. Cyclist Deaths Continue to Rise Despite Declines Elsewhere
By: Alvin Holbrook

Fewer people have died on U.S. roadways in 2022 than in 2021, but a higher proportion of those deaths are cyclists. Here's why.

(Read more.)
photo


Lidl-Trek Depth Can't Deny Queen Kopecky at Paris-Roubaix Femmes
By: Brecht Decaluwe

New mother Ellen van Dijk one of the strongest in the race: 'This was nothing compared to giving birth.'

(Read more.)
photo


Paris-Roubaix on Gravel Bikes? Factor Gravel Bikes Raced at Paris-Roubaix
By: Alvin Holbrook, Betsy Welch

Not so fast, however. The team is still using 32 mm wide tires rather than a gravel-specific option.

(Read more.)
photo


'We Have to Rethink the Way We Race': Vingegaard, Evenepoel's Tour de France Plans in Balance after Brutal Itzulia Basque Crash
By: Jim Cotton

Vingegaard suffers collapsed lung, broken ribs; Evenepoel's 'long-term plans not in danger'; peloton points to bumpy corner as crux of horrific accident.

(Read more.)
photo


Review: Specialized's New Search 'All-Road' Helmet & Updated Recon Shoes
By: Alvin Holbrook

Recon 2.0 shoes add new features and a svelte look, while the new Specialized Search helmet ticks all the boxes.

(Read more.)
photo


Watch: All the Tech We Spotted at Paris-Roubaix
By: Dave Everett

From old-school Elite Ciussi cages to prototype aero bikes, Paris-Roubaix still is a showcase of interesting tech.

(Read more.)
photo


The Redshift Top Shelf Merges a Riser Bar and a Drop Bar in One
By: Alvin Holbrook

Redshift merges drop bars and riser bars into one with their new Top Shelf drop bar.

(Read more.)
photo


Bike Check: Mads Pedersen's Trek Madone SLR at the Tour of Flanders
By: Alvin Holbrook, Will Tracy

The Danish rider opted for massive chainrings, narrow handlebars, and... tubular tires?

(Read more.)
photo


Campagnolo Super Record HPPM Delivers Spider-Based Power Meter Accurate to +/- 1%
By: Jessie-May Morgan

Sixteen strain gauges, one gyroscope, a titanium axle and hollow carbon cranks combine to give a lightweight power meter crankset from Campagnolo with class-leading accuracy

(Read more.)
photo


Ketones: Cycling Superfuel or Marketing Hype? Visma-Lease a Bike Study Seeks to Dispel the Doubts
By: Jim Cotton

Ketone supplier partners WorldTour team to prove its Tour de France-winning potential as uncertainties continue to linger over 'fourth macronutrient.'

(Read more.)
photo



