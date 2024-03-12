Velo Digest: Plastic Bikes, Outrageous TT Helmet Designs, Maxing Out On Caffeine, & More

Mar 12, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

photo
THE TOP STORIES
from
ROAD & GRAVEL CYCLING
March 2024
PHOTO: GRUBER IMAGES / VELO


What's going on in the curly bar world? Velo Digest showcases articles from our sister site, Velo. In each installment, you might find endurance coverage, power-to-weight ratios, gravel bike tech and, of course, lycra.



The Latest Zwift Racing Tips for Beginner Cyclists
By: Zach Nehr

Updated tips and tricks for the most popular indoor cycling app.

(Read more.)
photo


Review: The Vanpowers Urbanglide Standard E-Bike Makes a Great First Impression
By: Alvin Holbrook

TA zippy, good-looking, and easy-to-ride urban e-bike that doesn't break the bank.

(Read more.)
photo


‘When Riders Express Concerns, It Worries Me:’ Hansen Welcomes Urgent UCI Review of Hookless Rims and Tires
By: Shane Stokes

Riders’ association president identifies several areas of concern he hopes the UCI will study.

(Read more.)
photo


Riding Your First Gravel Race? We Have All The Training Tips For You
By: Zach Nehr

Course selection, intervals and more: A how-to guide to getting ready for gravel competition.

(Read more.)
photo


Time Up for Outrageous TT Helmet Designs? The UCI Undertakes Review of the Regs
By: Jessie-May Morgan

The Giro Aerohead 2.0 may have a very short career ahead, as UCI conducts review of TT helmet design

(Read more.)
photo


First Look: The Canyon Grizl:ON e-Gravel Bike is a Bit Extra, and that’s OK
By: Jessie-May Morgan

Canyon modestly describe the new Grizl:ON as a teleportation device, while simultaneously making its rider "more pilot, less passenger"

(Read more.)
photo

First Ride: The New Giant TCR Advanced SL Is a Love Letter to Taiwan Road Cycling
By: Alvin Holbrook

The latest TCR race road bike weighs as little as 6.4 kg complete. We head to Taiwan to figure out what it's about.

(Read more.)
photo


The Trigon AR01R Is Dimpled Like A Golf Ball for Aerodynamics: Taipei Cycle Show 2024
By: Alvin Holbrook

Sure, the aero is cool, but the finishes are the best part of the bike.

(Read more.)
photo


A Kangaroo with Wings Might Just Have the Wildest E-Bike Here: Taipei Cycle Show 2024
By: Alvin Holbrook

This Japanese company brought a bike we couldn't stop thinking about to Taipei Cycle Show 2024.

(Read more.)
photo


Mathieu van der Poel Unleashed: Can He Win Every Classic He Starts this Spring?
By: Andrew Hood

Analysis: Not even Eddy Merckx could sweep all the spring monuments, but that's exactly what 'MVDP' is hoping to do in audacious calendar.

(Read more.)
photo


Ellen van Dijk Returns to Racing Six Months after Giving Birth: ‘I Feel Ready’
By: Andrew Hood

Three-time world time trial champion brings new lessons in her return to peloton: 'It’s now time to go back to racing.'

(Read more.)
photo


Has Pro Cycling Maxed-out on Caffeine?
By: Jim Cotton

Cycling knows how to get its kicks out of caffeine. The peloton is now scratching around at 'smart drugs' and different dosing methods for a new buzz.

(Read more.)
photo


Vittoria’s New Gravel Tires Are Their Fastest Yet… Thanks to Rice Husks and Recycled Fishnets?
By: Alvin Holbrook

The new Vittoria Terreno Pro T60 Mixed Tires are made of 92 percent sustainable and recycled materials.

(Read more.)
photo


Could Your Next Bike Be Made of Recycled Plastic? Igus Seems to Think So: Taipei Cycle Show 2024
By: Alvin Holbrook

Igus takes their expertise in bushing manufacturing and applies it to a bike that can't rust.

(Read more.)
photo


Rim Brakes Aren’t Dead Thanks to the Wheeltop EDS-TX Wireless Drivetrain: Taipei Cycle Show 2024
By: Alvin Holbrook

Want electronic shifting with cable pull brakes? Wheeltop's system offers drivetrain options for everyone with 7 to 13-speed cassettes.

(Read more.)
photo



Posted In:
Industry News Racing and Events Reviews and Tech Velo Digest Velo Gravel Biking Road Cycling


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,300 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Forget Dropper Posts, Black Math Bike Created a Dropper Frame
56763 views
Randoms - Sedona MTB Festival 2024
48684 views
Spotted: Next Generation Zeb from RockShox - Taipei Cycle Show 2024
47011 views
The Final Mega Randoms - Taipei Cycle Show 2024
46036 views
First Ride: The 2024 Rocky Mountain Instinct Gets Updated Geometry & In-Frame Storage
45812 views
Brian's Day 0 Randoms - Taipei Cycle Show 2024
43446 views
Fezzari Bicycles Rebrands to 'Ari’ & Announces New Lightweight All-Mountain eMTB
41176 views
Dario's Day 2 Randoms - Taiwan Cycle Show 2024
37924 views

1 Comment
  • 1 0
 Wouldn't IGUS bike be made using rotomolding (or rotational molding) where the plastic pellets go in the mold rather than "rotor molding" where the plastic is applied to a rotating mold as mentioned in the article? I looked up "rotor molding" but couldn't find anything. Was curious as I had never heard of "rotor molding".

Bike looks nice otherwise. I always thought of whether it would be possible to build a larger internal gearbox inside a frame where loads are smaller hence you can get a way with softer materials like nylon or POM.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.036894
Mobile Version of Website