Velo Digest: Plastic Bikes, Outrageous TT Helmet Designs, Maxing Out On Caffeine, & More
Mar 12, 2024
by
Sarah Moore Follow Following
What's going on in the curly bar world? Velo Digest showcases articles from our sister site, Velo. In each installment, you might find endurance coverage, power-to-weight ratios, gravel bike tech and, of course, lycra.
The Latest Zwift Racing Tips for Beginner Cyclists
By: Zach Nehr
Updated tips and tricks for the most popular indoor cycling app.
(
Read more
.)
Review: The Vanpowers Urbanglide Standard E-Bike Makes a Great First Impression
By: Alvin Holbrook
TA zippy, good-looking, and easy-to-ride urban e-bike that doesn't break the bank.
(
Read more
.)
‘When Riders Express Concerns, It Worries Me:’ Hansen Welcomes Urgent UCI Review of Hookless Rims and Tires
By: Shane Stokes
Riders’ association president identifies several areas of concern he hopes the UCI will study.
(
Read more
.)
Riding Your First Gravel Race? We Have All The Training Tips For You
By: Zach Nehr
Course selection, intervals and more: A how-to guide to getting ready for gravel competition.
(
Read more
.)
Time Up for Outrageous TT Helmet Designs? The UCI Undertakes Review of the Regs
By: Jessie-May Morgan
The Giro Aerohead 2.0 may have a very short career ahead, as UCI conducts review of TT helmet design
(
Read more
.)
First Look: The Canyon Grizl:ON e-Gravel Bike is a Bit Extra, and that’s OK
By: Jessie-May Morgan
Canyon modestly describe the new Grizl:ON as a teleportation device, while simultaneously making its rider "more pilot, less passenger"
(
Read more
.)
First Ride: The New Giant TCR Advanced SL Is a Love Letter to Taiwan Road Cycling
By: Alvin Holbrook
The latest TCR race road bike weighs as little as 6.4 kg complete. We head to Taiwan to figure out what it's about.
(
Read more
.)
The Trigon AR01R Is Dimpled Like A Golf Ball for Aerodynamics: Taipei Cycle Show 2024
By: Alvin Holbrook
Sure, the aero is cool, but the finishes are the best part of the bike.
(
Read more
.)
A Kangaroo with Wings Might Just Have the Wildest E-Bike Here: Taipei Cycle Show 2024
By: Alvin Holbrook
This Japanese company brought a bike we couldn't stop thinking about to Taipei Cycle Show 2024.
(
Read more
.)
Mathieu van der Poel Unleashed: Can He Win Every Classic He Starts this Spring?
By: Andrew Hood
Analysis: Not even Eddy Merckx could sweep all the spring monuments, but that's exactly what 'MVDP' is hoping to do in audacious calendar.
(
Read more
.)
Ellen van Dijk Returns to Racing Six Months after Giving Birth: ‘I Feel Ready’
By: Andrew Hood
Three-time world time trial champion brings new lessons in her return to peloton: 'It’s now time to go back to racing.'
(
Read more
.)
Has Pro Cycling Maxed-out on Caffeine?
By: Jim Cotton
Cycling knows how to get its kicks out of caffeine. The peloton is now scratching around at 'smart drugs' and different dosing methods for a new buzz.
(
Read more
.)
Vittoria’s New Gravel Tires Are Their Fastest Yet… Thanks to Rice Husks and Recycled Fishnets?
By: Alvin Holbrook
The new Vittoria Terreno Pro T60 Mixed Tires are made of 92 percent sustainable and recycled materials.
(
Read more
.)
Could Your Next Bike Be Made of Recycled Plastic? Igus Seems to Think So: Taipei Cycle Show 2024
By: Alvin Holbrook
Igus takes their expertise in bushing manufacturing and applies it to a bike that can't rust.
(
Read more
.)
Rim Brakes Aren’t Dead Thanks to the Wheeltop EDS-TX Wireless Drivetrain: Taipei Cycle Show 2024
By: Alvin Holbrook
Want electronic shifting with cable pull brakes? Wheeltop's system offers drivetrain options for everyone with 7 to 13-speed cassettes.
(
Read more
.)
Author Info:
sarahmoore
Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,300 articles
Bike looks nice otherwise. I always thought of whether it would be possible to build a larger internal gearbox inside a frame where loads are smaller hence you can get a way with softer materials like nylon or POM.