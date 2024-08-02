Velo Digest: Ranking the Gold Medal Favorites for the Olympic Road Race, The Youngest Solo Tour Divide Finisher & More
Aug 2, 2024
by
Sarah Moore Follow Following
What's going on in the curly bar world? Velo Digest showcases articles from our sister site, Velo. In each installment, you might find endurance coverage, power-to-weight ratios, gravel bike tech and, of course, lycra.
Van der Poel vs the World? Ranking the Gold Medal Favorites for the Men’s Olympic Road Race
By: Jim Cotton
Can Van Aert usurp Van der Poel? Will Alaphilippe deliver panache to Paris? We rate the five-star favorites and wildcard outsiders for Saturday's road race.
Read more
Opinion: Why These Olympics Will Produce Wildest, Most Chaotic Road Races Ever
By: Andrew Hood
Mega-long courses, no race radio, tiny teams, and super-sized egos will produce unpredictable, chaotic, and ultimately spectacular road races.
Read more
Can Kopecky Deny the Dutch? Ranking the Gold Medal Favorites for the Women’s Olympic Road Race
By: Jim Cotton
Will a Dutch 'triple threat' of Vos, Vollering, Wiebes run riot in Paris on Sunday? A whole rabble is raring to ruin Team NL's party. We rate them all.
Read more
Thought Experiment: What’s The Best Road Bike for the Paris Olympics?
By: Alvin Holbrook, Josh Ross
If you were chasing gold in the Olympics, you'd need every equipment advantage you can get. Here's how our editors would set up their bikes.
Read more
‘There Are Plenty of Videos’: Olympic Favorite Van der Poel Skips Montmartre Climb Recon
By: Andrew Hood
Top favorites get a preview of the three passages up the Côte de la Butte at Montmartre on the final circuit that could be a make-or-break point for the Olympic Games: 'Harder than I expected."
Read more
‘Rubbing is Racing’: How Pidcock Squeezed Past Koretzky to Conjure Up Epic Olympic Comeback
By:Andrew Hood
Gold-medal alchemist: Tom Pidcock's stunning revival seals Olympic repeat in cross-country thriller vs. Koretzky.
Read more
Riley Amos 7th for Historic US-Best in Men’s Olympic XC
By: Andrew Hood
Christopher Blevins punctured early but dug deep to finish 13th in banner day for U23 star Amos: 'The emotions came out in the last lap.'
Read more
Haley Batten Makes History with USA’s Best XC Olympic Finish
By: Andrew Hood
A minor controversy about the technical zone cannot sully historic silver medal: 'I cannot explain how amazing this is.'
Read more
How to Watch Cycling During the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France
By: Betsy Welch
There are five cycling disciplines at this year's Olympics and at least one cycling event to watch every single day of the Games.
Read more
Review: Zipp’s New 303 XPLR SW Gravel Wheels Make Sense on Every Ride
By: Josh Ross
The Zipp 303 XPLR SW is fast. It’s fast off-road, it’s fast on-road, and it never asks you to think about the ride ahead.
Read more
‘I Will Try to Win the Tour de France Next Season’: Olympic Champ Pauline Ferrand-Prévot Quits MTB on Top
By: Shane Stokes
Multiple world champion Prévot set to refocus on road scene, chasing the maillot jaune after many rainbow jerseys.
Read more
15 Years Old and 2,750 Miles: How Edyn Teitge Became the Youngest Solo Tour Divide Finisher
By: Betsy Welch
The Idaho teen planned methodically for over a year before tackling the bikepacking race. Then, he 'just kept pedaling.'
Read more
Review: SRAM’s New Red XPLR AXS 1×13 Gravel Groupset Sets a New Standard
By: Josh Ross
2024 SRAM RED XPLR AXS takes what you love about the mullet drivetrain and adapts it to gravel. It’s perfect for every situation.
Read more
‘A 17-Watt Advantage’: How Wout van Aert Raced a Full Disc Wheelset to Olympic Bronze
By: Andrew Hood
Wheel choice, and a puncture from Josh Tarling, help Van Aert earn emotional bronze medal: 'It's only a bronze, but I can be proud of that.'
Read more
