Velo Digest: September 2023

Oct 2, 2023
by Christie Fitzpatrick  

photo
THE TOP STORIES
from
ROAD & GRAVEL CYCLING
September 2023


What's going on in the curly bar world? Velo Digest showcases articles from our sister site, Velo. In each instalment, you might find endurance coverage, power-to-weight ratios, gravel bike tech and, of course, lycra.




Jumbo-Visma Boss Drops Apple Hint: 'There is North American Interest'
By: Andrew Hood

Richard Plugge posts photo with Apple CEO Tim Cook amid merger talks and sponsorship uncertainty: 'We have a plan until 2030.'

(Read more.)
photo



Everybody loves Sepp! The peloton celebrates the new Vuelta a España champion: ‘No one deserves it more than him’
By: Andrew Hood, Shane Stokes

Reactions from Geraint Thomas, Juan Ayuso, Jumbo-Visma staffers and teammates on Kuss and his historic win: 'Everyone is super happy to see him win.'

(Read more.)
photo




Giant releases new Defy: An endurance road bike from the worlds largest bicycle brand
By: Troy Templin

The Giant Defy is for going longer. It’s for climbing higher, riding faster, and doing it all with confidence and smooth control.

(Read more.)
photo




How Vuelta a España leader Sepp Kuss rode three grand tours, and got faster along the way
By: Jim Cotton

Jumbo-Visma coach reveals how Kuss balanced recovery and rebuild to blaze through Giro, Tour, Vuelta in one season.

(Read more.)
photo




Specialized Creo 2 First Ride Review: The Only E-Road Bike on My Shopping List
By: Troy Templin

The new Specialized Creo 2 puts a further gap between them and the rest of the e-road bike market.

(Read more.)
photo



Pirelli issues a stop ride recall on their P Zero Race TLR 28 mm tires
By: Alvin Holbrook

The tire in a 28 mm width can unseat from some wheel rims under extreme conditions, says the recall.

(Read more.)
photo




Justin Williams suspended 60 days for dangerous riding at the Littleton Twilight Criterium
By: Will Tracy

Tom Gibbons: “I believe Justin intended to injure me.”

(Read more.)
photo




Groad Trip: Gravel’s culture shift on display at USAC nats this weekend
By: Pete Stetina

I was keen to experience firsthand how USAC organized the inaugural national championships, even if my personal result was a DNF after a mass pileup.


(Read more.)
photo




Pinarello Dogma X first ride review: A race bike with the edge taken off
By: Alvin Holbrook

Our first ride review of the Italian company’s endurance-focused road bike feels like a Dogma for the all-road ready rider.


(Read more.)
photo



Patrick Lefevere says Mauro Schmid went MIA in Las Vegas while claiming his Garmin was broken
By: Shane Stokes

Soudal Quick-Step manager makes varying sounds about some of the many riders set to depart his team.

(Read more.)
photo



2023 Cervelo Soloist review: A long-awaited sequel with plenty going for it
By: Ronan Mclaughlin

The Soloist is back! Cervelo has revived its iconic offering but sequels are never easy – just ask Hollywood.

(Read more.)
photo




Mammoth Tuff gravel race: My gravel challenge of the year
By: Troy Templin

Year two of real gravel and Mammoth fun.

(Read more.)
photo




Specialized Roubaix SL8 first ride review: Compliance above all else
By: Troy Templin

The upgraded Specialized Roubaix SL8 is new but far from all-new.


(Read more.)
photo




4 Comments
  • 15 5
 If it matters to anyone, all of Velo's (aka CyclingTips) past contributors left shop (got laid off from Outside, Co.) and started up The Escape Collective. If you were attached to Iain Treloar, James Huang, Caley Fretz, and others, that's the place to be. No disrespect to Velo, I'm sure their authors are great and that they're doing what they can with what Outside has given them, but the OG Cycling Tips is hard to beat.
  • 1 0
 Also Dave Rome, the tool nerd (and only author I regularly read over there).
  • 6 0
 #GCKUSS
  • 4 0
 #SEPPTEMBER





