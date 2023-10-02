Velo Digest: September 2023
Oct 2, 2023
What's going on in the curly bar world? Velo Digest showcases articles from our sister site, Velo. In each instalment, you might find endurance coverage, power-to-weight ratios, gravel bike tech and, of course, lycra.
Jumbo-Visma Boss Drops Apple Hint: 'There is North American Interest'By: Andrew Hood
Richard Plugge posts photo with Apple CEO Tim Cook amid merger talks and sponsorship uncertainty: 'We have a plan until 2030.'
)
.)
Everybody loves Sepp! The peloton celebrates the new Vuelta a España champion: ‘No one deserves it more than him’By: Andrew Hood, Shane Stokes
Reactions from Geraint Thomas, Juan Ayuso, Jumbo-Visma staffers and teammates on Kuss and his historic win: 'Everyone is super happy to see him win.'
)
.)
Giant releases new Defy: An endurance road bike from the worlds largest bicycle brandBy: Troy Templin
The Giant Defy is for going longer. It’s for climbing higher, riding faster, and doing it all with confidence and smooth control.
)
.)
How Vuelta a España leader Sepp Kuss rode three grand tours, and got faster along the wayBy: Jim Cotton
Jumbo-Visma coach reveals how Kuss balanced recovery and rebuild to blaze through Giro, Tour, Vuelta in one season.
)
.)
Specialized Creo 2 First Ride Review: The Only E-Road Bike on My Shopping ListBy: Troy Templin
The new Specialized Creo 2 puts a further gap between them and the rest of the e-road bike market.
)
.)
Pirelli issues a stop ride recall on their P Zero Race TLR 28 mm tiresBy: Alvin Holbrook
The tire in a 28 mm width can unseat from some wheel rims under extreme conditions, says the recall.
)
.)
Justin Williams suspended 60 days for dangerous riding at the Littleton Twilight CriteriumBy: Will Tracy
Tom Gibbons: “I believe Justin intended to injure me.”
)
.)
Groad Trip: Gravel’s culture shift on display at USAC nats this weekendBy: Pete Stetina
I was keen to experience firsthand how USAC organized the inaugural national championships, even if my personal result was a DNF after a mass pileup.
)
.)
Pinarello Dogma X first ride review: A race bike with the edge taken offBy: Alvin Holbrook
Our first ride review of the Italian company’s endurance-focused road bike feels like a Dogma for the all-road ready rider.
)
.)
Patrick Lefevere says Mauro Schmid went MIA in Las Vegas while claiming his Garmin was brokenBy: Shane Stokes
Soudal Quick-Step manager makes varying sounds about some of the many riders set to depart his team.
)
.)
2023 Cervelo Soloist review: A long-awaited sequel with plenty going for itBy: Ronan Mclaughlin
The Soloist is back! Cervelo has revived its iconic offering but sequels are never easy – just ask Hollywood.
)
.)
Mammoth Tuff gravel race: My gravel challenge of the yearBy: Troy Templin
Year two of real gravel and Mammoth fun.
)
.)
Specialized Roubaix SL8 first ride review: Compliance above all elseBy: Troy Templin
The upgraded Specialized Roubaix SL8 is new but far from all-new.
)
.)