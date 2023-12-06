Velo Digest: Strava's New Messaging Feature, UCI's War on Long Socks & The Carbohydrate Revolution
Dec 6, 2023
by
Sarah Moore Follow Following
What's going on in the curly bar world? Velo Digest showcases articles from our sister site, Velo. In each instalment, you might find endurance coverage, power-to-weight ratios, gravel bike tech and, of course, lycra.
Ride Into My DM’s: Strava Unveils New Messaging Feature
By: Betsy Welch
Seems harmless enough, but what do Strava athletes think?
Read more
The Cervelo Rouvida Is the Company’s First E-Bike. Wait, What?
By: Alvin Holbrook
Cervelo assures us the sky isn't falling and that their first e-road and e-gravel bike is every bit a Cervelo.
Read more
‘A Massive Change’: How a Carbohydrate Revolution is Speeding up Pro Cycling
By: Jim Cotton
Breakthroughs in nutrition science have enabled riders to eat more carbs than ever before: How far can the 'carbolution' go?
Read more
Commencal 365 Gravel Bike Review: No Carbon, No Problem
By: Alvin Holbrook
The Andorran company best known for their enduro bikes makes a gravel bike in the best way they know how.
Read more
Watch This Flying Deer Nearly Deerail a Group Ride
By: Will Tracy
These cyclists at the George Hincapie Gran Fondo had an extra memorable day on the bike after encountering a flying deer.
Read more
Kaitlin Armstrong Found Guilty of Murdering Moriah Wilson
By: Betsy Welch, Frederick Dreier
A Texas jury has found Kaitlin Armstrong guilty for the murder of Moriah Wilson. The court sentenced her to 90 years in prison.
Read more
A Friendly Reminder That Pro Cyclists Are Way, Way, Way Faster Than You
By: Will Tracy
Sergio Higuita turns the jets on at Rigoberto Urán’s Gran Fondo against some amateur cyclists.
Read more
The Niner MCR 9 RDO Full Suspension Gravel Bike Was Ahead of Its Time & Now It’s Going Away
By: Troy Templin
The Niner Magic Carpet Ride is going to disappear so get one while you can.
Read more
Scott Foil RC Pro Road Bike Review
By: Troy Templin
The Scott Foil RC Pro is a top-level road race bike that prioritizes aero advantage while still remaining light on the scale.
Read more
UCI Continues Its War on Long Socks: Sanctions Increased for ‘Non-Compliant Clothing’
By: Jim Cotton
Penalties for breaching 'sock height rule', drafting, and receiving sticky bottles all part of review applicable to 2024 pro season.
Read more
New SRAM Patent Reveals Possible 3rd Generation Red AXS Lever
By: Alvin Holbrook, Jessie-May Morgan
A recent patent from SRAM reveals an all-new brake lever design that may materialize as part of the next-generation SRAM Red AXS group.
Read more
Knog Blinder 900 Front Light Review: An Almost Perfect Road Ride Light
By: Troy Templin
The Knog Blinder 900 front light combines durability, weight, and convenience so well it is almost perfect.
Read more
Forget Driving a Mini, Now You Can Pedal Their Latest E-Bikes
By: Alvin Holbrook
Mini’s new range of e-bikes shows off some seriously smart features.
Read more
Watch Peter Sagan Go Over the Bars While Mountain Biking
The recently retired road cycling star is getting his bearings back as he returns to his MTB roots.
Read more
‘The UCI Doesn’t Really Listen to Us’: What Is the Future of the Cyclocross World Cup?
By: Shane Stokes
Key riders from world of cyclocross give their thoughts after UCI President Lappartient threatens a world championship ban.
Read more
Long-Term Review: SRAM Force AXS Groupset
By: Dave Everett
Shoddy Dave has put about a year of riding on the latest SRAM Force eTap AXS groupset. How does it stack up?
Read more
