Velo Digest: Strava's New Messaging Feature, UCI's War on Long Socks & The Carbohydrate Revolution

Dec 6, 2023
by Sarah Moore  

photo
THE TOP STORIES
from
ROAD & GRAVEL CYCLING
November 2023


What's going on in the curly bar world? Velo Digest showcases articles from our sister site, Velo. In each instalment, you might find endurance coverage, power-to-weight ratios, gravel bike tech and, of course, lycra.




Ride Into My DM’s: Strava Unveils New Messaging Feature
By: Betsy Welch

Seems harmless enough, but what do Strava athletes think?

(Read more.)
photo


The Cervelo Rouvida Is the Company’s First E-Bike. Wait, What?
By: Alvin Holbrook

Cervelo assures us the sky isn't falling and that their first e-road and e-gravel bike is every bit a Cervelo.

(Read more.)
photo


‘A Massive Change’: How a Carbohydrate Revolution is Speeding up Pro Cycling
By: Jim Cotton

Breakthroughs in nutrition science have enabled riders to eat more carbs than ever before: How far can the 'carbolution' go?

(Read more.)
photo


Commencal 365 Gravel Bike Review: No Carbon, No Problem
By: Alvin Holbrook

The Andorran company best known for their enduro bikes makes a gravel bike in the best way they know how.

(Read more.)
photo


Watch This Flying Deer Nearly Deerail a Group Ride
By: Will Tracy

These cyclists at the George Hincapie Gran Fondo had an extra memorable day on the bike after encountering a flying deer.

(Read more.)
photo


Kaitlin Armstrong Found Guilty of Murdering Moriah Wilson
By: Betsy Welch, Frederick Dreier

A Texas jury has found Kaitlin Armstrong guilty for the murder of Moriah Wilson. The court sentenced her to 90 years in prison.

(Read more.)
photo


A Friendly Reminder That Pro Cyclists Are Way, Way, Way Faster Than You
By: Will Tracy

Sergio Higuita turns the jets on at Rigoberto Urán’s Gran Fondo against some amateur cyclists.

(Read more.)
photo


The Niner MCR 9 RDO Full Suspension Gravel Bike Was Ahead of Its Time & Now It’s Going Away
By: Troy Templin

The Niner Magic Carpet Ride is going to disappear so get one while you can.

(Read more.)
photo


Scott Foil RC Pro Road Bike Review
By: Troy Templin

The Scott Foil RC Pro is a top-level road race bike that prioritizes aero advantage while still remaining light on the scale.

(Read more.)
photo


UCI Continues Its War on Long Socks: Sanctions Increased for ‘Non-Compliant Clothing’
By: Jim Cotton

Penalties for breaching 'sock height rule', drafting, and receiving sticky bottles all part of review applicable to 2024 pro season.

(Read more.)
photo


New SRAM Patent Reveals Possible 3rd Generation Red AXS Lever
By: Alvin Holbrook, Jessie-May Morgan

A recent patent from SRAM reveals an all-new brake lever design that may materialize as part of the next-generation SRAM Red AXS group.

(Read more.)
photo


Knog Blinder 900 Front Light Review: An Almost Perfect Road Ride Light
By: Troy Templin

The Knog Blinder 900 front light combines durability, weight, and convenience so well it is almost perfect.

(Read more.)
photo


Forget Driving a Mini, Now You Can Pedal Their Latest E-Bikes
By: Alvin Holbrook

Mini’s new range of e-bikes shows off some seriously smart features.

(Read more.)
photo


Watch Peter Sagan Go Over the Bars While Mountain Biking

The recently retired road cycling star is getting his bearings back as he returns to his MTB roots.

(Read more.)
photo


‘The UCI Doesn’t Really Listen to Us’: What Is the Future of the Cyclocross World Cup?
By: Shane Stokes

Key riders from world of cyclocross give their thoughts after UCI President Lappartient threatens a world championship ban.

(Read more.)
photo


Long-Term Review: SRAM Force AXS Groupset
By: Dave Everett

Shoddy Dave has put about a year of riding on the latest SRAM Force eTap AXS groupset. How does it stack up?

(Read more.)
photo



Posted In:
Industry News Racing and Events Reviews and Tech Velo Digest Road Cycling


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,199 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Greg Minnaar Off Santa Cruz & Reportedly on Norco for 2024
89849 views
Review: 2023 Transition Smuggler - The Little Ripper
60279 views
ARC8's Prototype Downhill Bike Uses a Sliding Shock Mount
44059 views
Pinkbike Poll: What's Your Ideal Two Bike Quiver?
42013 views
Review: Atherton 130.X - The Lugged Carbon Cruiser
41717 views
Check Out: Waterproof Shoes, A Clever Hip Pack, Wireless Dropper Post, & More
36864 views
Tech Briefing: November 2023
34706 views
CeramicSpeed Announces $669 OSPW X Upgrade for SRAM Transmission Derailleurs
32333 views

4 Comments
  • 6 0
 First the UCI came for the super tuckers and I said nothing, then they came for the teeny bar enders and I said nothing. Then, when they came for my socks there was nobody left to speak out for me..
  • 1 0
 seems they moved their HQ to North Corea...
  • 1 0
 Didn’t someone come up with a law that said “Every mobile app attempts to expand until it becomes a social network. Those applications which do not are replaced by ones which can.” Can’t wait for political memes to appear on strava / trailforks..
  • 2 0
 Strava is a social network already, that's why you have kudos and comments. Sometimes looking at activity you would like to ask something in private and it's a great addition for this.







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.057907
Mobile Version of Website