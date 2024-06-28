Powered by Outside

Velo Digest: Tour de France Predictions, Ramped-up Tests for Technological Fraud & Anti-Doping, & More

Jun 28, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

photo
THE TOP STORIES
from
ROAD & GRAVEL CYCLING
June 2024
PHOTO: CHRIS AULD PHOTOGRAPHY LTD


What's going on in the curly bar world? Velo Digest showcases articles from our sister site, Velo. In each installment, you might find endurance coverage, power-to-weight ratios, gravel bike tech and, of course, lycra.



Tour de France Tech Predictions: Wider Tires, Two-Speed Hubs, New Race Radios, & More
By: Josh Ross

As we get ready to cover the 2024 Tour de France these are some of the tech innovations we are expecting to see.

(Read more.)
photo


Tour de France Basics
By: John Wilcockson

Whether you're a seasoned cycling fan or a first time watcher, here are some things you should know about the greatest cycling race in the world.

(Read more.)
photo


Power Analysis: Ranking the Tour de France Contenders by Their Best Performances of 2024
By: Zach Nehr

We dive into the power numbers of Tadej Pogačar, Jonas Vingegaard, Primož Roglič, and Remco Evenepoel.

(Read more.)
photo


Pogačar Confirms COVID Infection, Roglič ‘Feeling No Pain,’ Vingegaard ‘Touch and Go,’ and Evenepoel Won’t Throw in GC Towel
By: Andy McGrath

Tour de France favorites wrap up: Some of the race's top stars speak as the race start draws closer.

(Read more.)
photo


Podium Dogs, Beige Quotes, Gravel Beef, and Beyond: 21 Predictions for the Tour de France
By: Jim Cotton

A selection of serious, semi-serious, and downright stupid forecasts and hot takes for Le Tour.

(Read more.)
photo


Pidcock and Rodríguez Blast ‘Out of Context’ Netflix Leadership Beef
By: Andy McGrath

British star to chase stages as Ineos Grenadiers puts focus on aggressive racing and a Rodríguez podium chase.

(Read more.)
photo


Visma-Lease a Bike’s Tour de France ‘Control Room’ Data Vehicle Under Threat from UCI, Just Hours After it Was Launched
By: Jim Cotton

UCI puts brain center for Jonas Vingegaard's title defense under scrutiny: 'Our priority is to ensure sporting fairness, equitable access to technology, the primacy of man over machine.'

(Read more.)
photo

Tour de France Preview | The Velo Podcast
By: The Velo Team

Get caught up on where the major GC contenders stand, stages to watch, the state of the Americans in the TdF peloton, Cavendish’s quest for 35, and other storylines and riders to watch.

(Read more.)
photo


Red Bull Powers Up: New Kit Unveiled Ahead of Roglič’s Tour de France Yellow Jersey Chase
By: Andrew Hood

Red Bull's arrival as co-sponsor and majority owner of the German-based team is the biggest news to hit the cycling marketplace in decades. Will it pay off with yellow?

(Read more.)
photo


Yellow, Polka Dots, Green, and White: What Do the Tour de France Jerseys Mean?
By: The Velo Team

The Tour de France is a colorful affair, with multiple competitions going on simultaneously. The leader of each competition wears a special yellow, white, green, or polka-dot jersey.

(Read more.)
photo


Tour de France: Ramped-up Tests for Technological Fraud and Anti-Doping

‘It is impossible to slip through the net,’ says UCI, as new measures are introduced.

(Read more.)
photo


From Retired Racers to Boardroom Brainiacs: How the Tour de France is Being Reshaped by Super CEOs
By: Jeremy Whittle

Jeremy Whittle explores how a new breed of WorldTour bosses like Plugge, Zeeman, Brailsford pack transferable marketing and management acumen into a role once ruled by ex-riders.

(Read more.)
photo


What Pro Cyclists Pack for the Tour de France
By: Bobby Julich

These are the essentials I brought with me for the nine times I raced the Tour, plus what other pros can’t live without.

(Read more.)
photo


Basically Everything About Tour de France Race Bikes Has Changed in the Last 20 Years
By: Will Tracy

At a glance, race bikes still look somewhat similar to 20 years ago, but look closer and essentially every feature has changed.

(Read more.)
photo


Subscribe to Velo’s Tour de France Newsletter and Never Miss a Moment of the Action
By: The Velo Team

Everything you need to know about each stage, including daily synopses, latest standings, top stories, and more, all curated by Velo's editorial team and delivered to your inbox.

(Read more.)
photo



Posted In:
Racing and Events Velo Digest Velo Tour De France


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,457 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: Giant Trance X Advanced - Not Your Parents' Volvo
43323 views
[UPDATED] Elite XCO Results & Overall Standings from the Crans Montana XC World Cup 2024
40602 views
Pinkbike Poll: Are XC Courses Getting Too Gnarly?
39587 views
OneUp Announces New Hubs
37669 views
Welcome to the 2024 Downhill Field Test
36263 views
DH Field Test: Intense M1 - For Your Gnarliest Trails
33998 views
First Look: Garbaruk's Aluminum Enduro Crankset
32736 views
First Ride: Magura Relaunch the Gustav Pro Brakes
32065 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

3 Comments
  • 5 1
 They should add an mtb dh stage to the race. And a stage where the more beers they drink the more time gets taken off their final stage time, a real balancing act. And, why aren't we seeing huck to flat videos of all of their bikes?
  • 2 1
 Im not a hater on road racing, and I occasionally watch some of the sprints...but i come to Pinkbike to view MOUNTAIN BIKE news. If i wanted Road Bike news i would head over to a different website. I Fully understand Outside are trying to push people to go to their other partners too, but please, leave that to the road bike sites.
  • 2 0
 Option B is to keep scrolling on past...







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.024959
Mobile Version of Website