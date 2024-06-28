Velo Digest: Tour de France Predictions, Ramped-up Tests for Technological Fraud & Anti-Doping, & More
Jun 28, 2024
by
Sarah Moore Follow Following
Tour de France Tech Predictions: Wider Tires, Two-Speed Hubs, New Race Radios, & More
By: Josh Ross
As we get ready to cover the 2024 Tour de France these are some of the tech innovations we are expecting to see.
Tour de France Basics
By: John Wilcockson
Whether you're a seasoned cycling fan or a first time watcher, here are some things you should know about the greatest cycling race in the world.
Power Analysis: Ranking the Tour de France Contenders by Their Best Performances of 2024
By: Zach Nehr
We dive into the power numbers of Tadej Pogačar, Jonas Vingegaard, Primož Roglič, and Remco Evenepoel.
Pogačar Confirms COVID Infection, Roglič ‘Feeling No Pain,’ Vingegaard ‘Touch and Go,’ and Evenepoel Won’t Throw in GC Towel
By: Andy McGrath
Tour de France favorites wrap up: Some of the race's top stars speak as the race start draws closer.
Podium Dogs, Beige Quotes, Gravel Beef, and Beyond: 21 Predictions for the Tour de France
By: Jim Cotton
A selection of serious, semi-serious, and downright stupid forecasts and hot takes for Le Tour.
Pidcock and Rodríguez Blast ‘Out of Context’ Netflix Leadership Beef
By: Andy McGrath
British star to chase stages as Ineos Grenadiers puts focus on aggressive racing and a Rodríguez podium chase.
Visma-Lease a Bike’s Tour de France ‘Control Room’ Data Vehicle Under Threat from UCI, Just Hours After it Was Launched
By: Jim Cotton
UCI puts brain center for Jonas Vingegaard's title defense under scrutiny: 'Our priority is to ensure sporting fairness, equitable access to technology, the primacy of man over machine.'
Tour de France Preview | The Velo Podcast
By: The Velo Team
Get caught up on where the major GC contenders stand, stages to watch, the state of the Americans in the TdF peloton, Cavendish’s quest for 35, and other storylines and riders to watch.
Red Bull Powers Up: New Kit Unveiled Ahead of Roglič’s Tour de France Yellow Jersey Chase
By: Andrew Hood
Red Bull's arrival as co-sponsor and majority owner of the German-based team is the biggest news to hit the cycling marketplace in decades. Will it pay off with yellow?
Yellow, Polka Dots, Green, and White: What Do the Tour de France Jerseys Mean?
By: The Velo Team
The Tour de France is a colorful affair, with multiple competitions going on simultaneously. The leader of each competition wears a special yellow, white, green, or polka-dot jersey.
Tour de France: Ramped-up Tests for Technological Fraud and Anti-Doping
‘It is impossible to slip through the net,’ says UCI, as new measures are introduced.
From Retired Racers to Boardroom Brainiacs: How the Tour de France is Being Reshaped by Super CEOs
By: Jeremy Whittle
Jeremy Whittle explores how a new breed of WorldTour bosses like Plugge, Zeeman, Brailsford pack transferable marketing and management acumen into a role once ruled by ex-riders.
What Pro Cyclists Pack for the Tour de France
By: Bobby Julich
These are the essentials I brought with me for the nine times I raced the Tour, plus what other pros can’t live without.
Basically Everything About Tour de France Race Bikes Has Changed in the Last 20 Years
By: Will Tracy
At a glance, race bikes still look somewhat similar to 20 years ago, but look closer and essentially every feature has changed.
Subscribe to Velo’s Tour de France Newsletter and Never Miss a Moment of the Action
By: The Velo Team
Everything you need to know about each stage, including daily synopses, latest standings, top stories, and more, all curated by Velo's editorial team and delivered to your inbox.
