Velo Digest: Tour de France Records Broken, Unreleased Tech, Data Van Bans & More

Tour de France Stage 5: Mark Cavendish Sets All-Time Record With 35 Stage Wins
By: Shane Stokes
Mark Cavendish made Tour de France history on Wednesday, blasting to victory at the finish in Saint-Vulbas.
What a Save! Tadej Pogačar Avoids Possible Disaster in Tour de France
By: Shane Stokes
The danger of apparently-innocuous stages at the Tour de France was once again visible at the race on Wednesday, with race leader Tadej Pogačar’s adept bike handling skills the only thing to save him from a big crash.
Video: The Bike Mark Cavendish Used to Set the Tour de France Stage Win Record
By: David Everett
Come on now, people, be honest. Hands up, who had written Mark Cavendish off, who poo-pooed the idea that the old bloke of the sprint field could muster up the skill, speed, and tactics to take not just another stage at the Tour but his 35th?
Mathieu van der Poel Is Riding an Unreleased Canyon Aeroad at the Tour de France
By: Alvin Holbrook & Will Tracy
The Tour de France is a showcase for brands about to release their top new gear. Trek gave us a new Madone earlier this week. And it appears Canyon is close to releasing something new, if this subtly updated, but still unreleased, Aeroad we spotted at the Alpecin-Decuninck team bus is any indication.
Tour de France Stage Winner Biniam Girmay’s Long Journey to Stardom
By: John Wilcockson
It was all summed up in the excited, booming Dutch voice of Intermarché-Wanty teammate Mike Teunissen as he grasped stage 3 winner Biniam Girmay by the shoulders: “You make history! You make f*cking history! You know—it’s for Africa, for Intermarché. We’re so proud of you!”
Tech Check: Every Tire Used in the 2024 Tour de France
By: Alvin Holbrook
More and more gear is standardized across the teams in the Tour de France. Everyone is using either SRAM or Shimano. Most use the same gearing too. And while the teams have largely seemed to settle on 28 mm tires, there are a few exceptions. We searched the team paddocks to take a closer look at what everyone is riding.
Tour de France Bike Check: Richard Carapaz’s Gold Cannondale SuperSix EVO LAB71
By: Alvin Holbrook & Josh Ross
If you know anything about EF Education-EasyPost team bikes, you know they are an explosion of color. Typically there’s lots of pink and yellow mixed with lines and splotches for standout bikes that are unmissable in the peloton.