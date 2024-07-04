Powered by Outside

Velo Digest: Tour de France Records Broken, Unreleased Tech, Data Van Bans & More

Jul 4, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
What's going on in the curly bar world? Velo Digest showcases articles from our sister site, Velo. In each installment, you might find endurance coverage, power-to-weight ratios, gravel bike tech and, of course, lycra.



Tour de France Stage 5: Mark Cavendish Sets All-Time Record With 35 Stage Wins
By: Shane Stokes

Mark Cavendish made Tour de France history on Wednesday, blasting to victory at the finish in Saint-Vulbas.

photo
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES


All the Unreleased Tech We’ve Found at the 2024 Tour de France (So Far)
By: Alvin Holbrook

Tires are one thing, but there are several new bits of gear to be seen here at the Tour de France 2024.

photo


What a Save! Tadej Pogačar Avoids Possible Disaster in Tour de France
By: Shane Stokes

The danger of apparently-innocuous stages at the Tour de France was once again visible at the race on Wednesday, with race leader Tadej Pogačar’s adept bike handling skills the only thing to save him from a big crash.

photo
PHOTO: AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES


Visma-Lease a Bike Data Van Officially Blocked from Tour de France
By: Jim Cotton

Visma-Lease a Bike’s NASA-eque data van was officially blocked by top brass at the Tour de France.

photo


Video: The Bike Mark Cavendish Used to Set the Tour de France Stage Win Record
By: David Everett

Come on now, people, be honest. Hands up, who had written Mark Cavendish off, who poo-pooed the idea that the old bloke of the sprint field could muster up the skill, speed, and tactics to take not just another stage at the Tour but his 35th?

photo


Mathieu van der Poel Is Riding an Unreleased Canyon Aeroad at the Tour de France
By: Alvin Holbrook & Will Tracy

The Tour de France is a showcase for brands about to release their top new gear. Trek gave us a new Madone earlier this week. And it appears Canyon is close to releasing something new, if this subtly updated, but still unreleased, Aeroad we spotted at the Alpecin-Decuninck team bus is any indication.

photo


Gallery: Every Single Mark Cavendish Tour de France Stage Win
By: Will Tracy

Mark Cavendish made history on stage 5 of the 2024 Tour de France, eclipsing Eddy Merckx for the all-time stage win record.

photo
PHOTO: JASPER JUINEN/GETTY IMAGES


Tour de France Stage Winner Biniam Girmay’s Long Journey to Stardom
By: John Wilcockson

It was all summed up in the excited, booming Dutch voice of Intermarché-Wanty teammate Mike Teunissen as he grasped stage 3 winner Biniam Girmay by the shoulders: “You make history! You make f*cking history! You know—it’s for Africa, for Intermarché. We’re so proud of you!”

photo
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES


Pogačar’s UAE Is So Strong It’s Attacking Entire Teams, Not Just Rivals at Tour de France
By: Andrew Hood

UAE Team Emirates is so strong in this Tour de France it’s not only dismantling its direct rivals, it’s ripping apart entire WorldTour teams.

photo
PHOTO: CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES


Tech Check: Every Tire Used in the 2024 Tour de France
By: Alvin Holbrook

More and more gear is standardized across the teams in the Tour de France. Everyone is using either SRAM or Shimano. Most use the same gearing too. And while the teams have largely seemed to settle on 28 mm tires, there are a few exceptions. We searched the team paddocks to take a closer look at what everyone is riding.

photo


Tour de France Bike Check: Richard Carapaz’s Gold Cannondale SuperSix EVO LAB71
By: Alvin Holbrook & Josh Ross

If you know anything about EF Education-EasyPost team bikes, you know they are an explosion of color. Typically there’s lots of pink and yellow mixed with lines and splotches for standout bikes that are unmissable in the peloton.

photo


Tour de France Bike Check: Geraint Thomas Adds a 3D Printed Garmin Mount to His Pinarello Dogma F
By: Alvin Holbrook & Josh Ross

For the last 14 years, Geraint Thomas has been swinging a leg over a Pinarello. At the 2024 Tour de France, things stay mostly the same but there is a new bike under Thomas. Can’t you tell?

photo



Posted In:
Racing and Events Velo Digest Velo Tour De France


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,262 articles
Report
9 Comments
  • 2 0
 I don't know too much about road racing but am I right in saying Cavendish would have sat behind a load of wind breakers to bust a lung last minute to take the win?
  • 4 0
 Yeah, it's a team sport
  • 1 1
 Well, yes, but so would every other sprinter - up to a point. When the domestiquies peel off they are then sprinting at like 40mph, after riding 100+ miles.
  • 1 0
 @bigtim: whoosh?
  • 2 0
 That roadie who bunny hops Lidl-Trek's Padersen after the latter crashed near the finishing line must be a mountainbiker at heart.
  • 2 0
 BMXer at heart
  • 1 0
 So two wins with motors for Cavevdish now eh?
  • 2 2
 *Sir
  • 1 4
 Pinkbike is still a mountain bike website. Right?







