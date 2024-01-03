Velo Digest: UCI's Extreme Heat Protocols, The Business of Privateering, MVDP Fined After Spitting Incident, & More
Jan 3, 2024
by
Sarah Moore Follow Following
What's going on in the curly bar world? Velo Digest showcases articles from our sister site, Velo. In each installment, you might find endurance coverage, power-to-weight ratios, gravel bike tech and, of course, lycra.
New Kask Helmet Makes You More Aero By Tucking Your Ears Away
By: Alvin Holbrook
New shots of the Ineos Grenadiers and Filippo Ganna show a new Kask aero helmet that covers your ears.
Read more
Why Do Pro Roadies Choose to Race Cyclocross? For the Suffering.
By: Jim Cotton
'I can never imitate this intensity in training': Strava files, rider insights reveal how CX is the ultimate catapult into the spring classics.
Read more
Carbohydrate Revolutions, Baking Soda Supplements, and More: How Pro Cycling Got Faster in 2023
By: Jim Cotton
Velo's 'Behind the Ride' series digs into the performance practices that power the pro peloton. Here are some of our favorite features of the year.
Read more
Mathieu van der Poel Fined After Spitting Incident: ‘I’ve had Enough of the Booing.’
By: Shane Stokes
World champion critical of spectators amid suggestions of urine throwing at Hulst World Cup.
Read more
Scorching Hot: UCI to Roll Out ‘Extreme Heat’ Protocols for 2024
By: Andrew Hood
UCI also sidelines formal COVID measures, and says tramadol use dropped to under 1 percent after it introduced its ban in 2019.
Read more
Power Analysis: We Take a Deep Dive Into What Happens at Pro Training Camps
By: Zach Nehr
We dive into the training camp numbers of UAE Team Emirates, INEOS Grenadiers, and Alpecin-Deceuninck.
Read more
Review: Trek Domane SL Road Bike – Quick, Comfortable, & Easy to Recommend
By: Alvin Holbrook
It's easy to see why the Domane all-road bike is so popular, even if it rubbed Velo tech editor Alvin Holbrook the wrong way at times.
Read more
Groad Trip: The Business of Privateering
By: Pete Stetina
What Pete Stetina has learned in his four years as a freelance gravel pro.
Read more
Cyclocross Star Puck Pieterse Keeps Eyes Fixed on Olympic Games
By: Shane Stokes
Young Dutchwoman Pieterse limits cyclocross campaign in order to boost MTB medal chances.
Read more
Tom Pidcock Confirms ‘Full Focus’ on Tour De France GC
By: Shane Stokes
Talented Briton doesn’t disclose goal but is aiming higher than a solid showing: ‘Top ten is not really my motivation.’
Read more
Will Continuous Lactate Monitors Revolutionize Pro Bike Racing?
By: Jim Cotton
CLM could provide the truest indicator of training stress yet, but some experts are tamping down the hype on these hotly anticipated devices.
Read more
Saddle Bag Essentials – The Tools & Supplies That Can Save a Ride
By: Troy Templin
It's the time of year when you check your saddle bag essentials and get ready for a new year of riding.
Read more
Costa Rican Apologizes After Nearly Derailing CX King Van der Poel: ‘He Should Have Shoved Me Even Harder’
By: Andrew Hood
MVDP urges popular cyclocross rider not to quit after high-profile incident in Gavere World Cup: 'He should not give up on his dream.'
Read more
What Next for Ineos Grenadiers as Backers Blow Budget into Manchester United?
By: Jim Cotton
Ineos boss Ratcliffe acquires 25 percent, Tour de France ace Brailsford to have 'prominent role' in soccer squad in latest off-season twist for struggling cycling crew.
Read more
Philippe Gilbert and Loïc Vliegen Convicted of Assault of Driver Who ‘Dangerously’ Overtook Them
By: Sadhbh O'Shea
Gilbert was also convicted for carrying pepper spray, while the driver was punished for 'intentionally' obstructing traffic.
Read more
Tern Quick Haul E-Bike Review: Part-Time Cargo
By: Alvin Holbrook
Small dimensions and huge cargo carrying ability define one of our favorite cargo bikes you'll find today.
Read more
Staff Ride: Troy Templin’s Niner MCR 9 RDO – Not Your Typical Gravel Bike
By: Troy Templin
The Niner MCR 9 RDO is not your normal gravel bike and that is why I love it.
Read more
