Velo Digest: UCI's Extreme Heat Protocols, The Business of Privateering, MVDP Fined After Spitting Incident, & More

Jan 3, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

PHOTO BELGA MAG AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES
THE TOP STORIES
from
ROAD & GRAVEL CYCLING
December 2023
PHOTO: BELGA MAG/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES


What's going on in the curly bar world? Velo Digest showcases articles from our sister site, Velo. In each installment, you might find endurance coverage, power-to-weight ratios, gravel bike tech and, of course, lycra.




New Kask Helmet Makes You More Aero By Tucking Your Ears Away
By: Alvin Holbrook

New shots of the Ineos Grenadiers and Filippo Ganna show a new Kask aero helmet that covers your ears.

(Read more.)
photo


Why Do Pro Roadies Choose to Race Cyclocross? For the Suffering.
By: Jim Cotton

'I can never imitate this intensity in training': Strava files, rider insights reveal how CX is the ultimate catapult into the spring classics.

(Read more.)
photo


Carbohydrate Revolutions, Baking Soda Supplements, and More: How Pro Cycling Got Faster in 2023
By: Jim Cotton

Velo's 'Behind the Ride' series digs into the performance practices that power the pro peloton. Here are some of our favorite features of the year.

(Read more.)
photo


Mathieu van der Poel Fined After Spitting Incident: ‘I’ve had Enough of the Booing.’
By: Shane Stokes

World champion critical of spectators amid suggestions of urine throwing at Hulst World Cup.

(Read more.)
photo


Scorching Hot: UCI to Roll Out ‘Extreme Heat’ Protocols for 2024
By: Andrew Hood

UCI also sidelines formal COVID measures, and says tramadol use dropped to under 1 percent after it introduced its ban in 2019.

(Read more.)
photo


Power Analysis: We Take a Deep Dive Into What Happens at Pro Training Camps
By: Zach Nehr

We dive into the training camp numbers of UAE Team Emirates, INEOS Grenadiers, and Alpecin-Deceuninck.

(Read more.)
photo


Review: Trek Domane SL Road Bike – Quick, Comfortable, & Easy to Recommend
By: Alvin Holbrook

It's easy to see why the Domane all-road bike is so popular, even if it rubbed Velo tech editor Alvin Holbrook the wrong way at times.

(Read more.)
photo


Groad Trip: The Business of Privateering
By: Pete Stetina

What Pete Stetina has learned in his four years as a freelance gravel pro.

(Read more.)
photo


Cyclocross Star Puck Pieterse Keeps Eyes Fixed on Olympic Games
By: Shane Stokes

Young Dutchwoman Pieterse limits cyclocross campaign in order to boost MTB medal chances.

(Read more.)
photo


Tom Pidcock Confirms ‘Full Focus’ on Tour De France GC
By: Shane Stokes

Talented Briton doesn’t disclose goal but is aiming higher than a solid showing: ‘Top ten is not really my motivation.’

(Read more.)
photo


Will Continuous Lactate Monitors Revolutionize Pro Bike Racing?
By: Jim Cotton

CLM could provide the truest indicator of training stress yet, but some experts are tamping down the hype on these hotly anticipated devices.

(Read more.)
photo


Saddle Bag Essentials – The Tools & Supplies That Can Save a Ride
By: Troy Templin

It's the time of year when you check your saddle bag essentials and get ready for a new year of riding.

(Read more.)
photo


Costa Rican Apologizes After Nearly Derailing CX King Van der Poel: ‘He Should Have Shoved Me Even Harder’
By: Andrew Hood

MVDP urges popular cyclocross rider not to quit after high-profile incident in Gavere World Cup: 'He should not give up on his dream.'

(Read more.)
photo


What Next for Ineos Grenadiers as Backers Blow Budget into Manchester United?
By: Jim Cotton

Ineos boss Ratcliffe acquires 25 percent, Tour de France ace Brailsford to have 'prominent role' in soccer squad in latest off-season twist for struggling cycling crew.

(Read more.)
photo


Philippe Gilbert and Loïc Vliegen Convicted of Assault of Driver Who ‘Dangerously’ Overtook Them
By: Sadhbh O'Shea

Gilbert was also convicted for carrying pepper spray, while the driver was punished for 'intentionally' obstructing traffic.

(Read more.)
photo


Tern Quick Haul E-Bike Review: Part-Time Cargo
By: Alvin Holbrook

Small dimensions and huge cargo carrying ability define one of our favorite cargo bikes you'll find today.

(Read more.)
photo


Staff Ride: Troy Templin’s Niner MCR 9 RDO – Not Your Typical Gravel Bike
By: Troy Templin

The Niner MCR 9 RDO is not your normal gravel bike and that is why I love it.

(Read more.)
photo


