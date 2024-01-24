Velo Digest: Who Earns the Most in Pro Road Cycling, Reconsidering Fasted Training, WorldTour Team Bikes, & More
Jan 24, 2024
by
Sarah Moore Follow Following
What's going on in the curly bar world? Velo Digest showcases articles from our sister site, Velo. In each installment, you might find endurance coverage, power-to-weight ratios, gravel bike tech and, of course, lycra.
Who Earns Most in Pro Cycling? Report Ranks Salaries, from Pogačar to Van der Poel and Beyond
By: Jim Cotton
Gazzetta dello Sport estimates pay for the top-10 earners in the WorldTour – and there are a few surprises.
Read more
Is It Time to Reconsider ‘Fasted Training’? New Study Calls into Question the Craze for Low Carb
By: Jim Cotton
Team Sky caused a stir with its fasted and low-carbohydrate training strategies, but new findings add fuel into the high-carb revolution that's shifting pro cycling.
Read more
The 5 Best Cycling Hotels for a Perfect Vacation on 2 Wheels
By: Will Tracy
Whether it's a weekend getaway or a trip of a lifetime, these are the best hotels for cyclists.
Read more
Every Men’s WorldTour Team Bike
By: Will Tracy
A new season means plenty of new pro bikes and gear to check out.
Read more
‘I Knew That It Had to End Someday’: Mathieu van der Poel down but Not out as Remarkable Unbeaten Streak Ends
By: Shane Stokes
World champion's push to win eleventh consecutive race derailed by bad luck in Spain.
Read more
Most Supplements Don’t Work. But That’s Not the Worst Part.
By: Alex Hutchinson
The pursuit of performance in a bottle inherently undermines our attempts to get faster, stronger, and healthier, our Sweat Science columnist argues.
Read more
Unreleased SRAM Red AXS Groupset Leaked by X User
By: Jessie-May Morgan
Is the new SRAM Red AXS group about to hit the market? Leaked images show polished brake lever, and a svelte-looking derailleur and caliper.
Read more
Brompton P Line Explore 12-Speed Review: The Ultimate Folding Bike?
By: Alvin Holbrook
The most recognizeable folding bike in the world receives gear range worthy of the 'Explore' name.
Read more
One-Off Colnago Expected to Fetch Over $25K at Auction
By: Will Tracy
The extra-special version of a limited-run Colnago collaboration with Motoki Yoshio is expected to fetch far more than a typical C68.
Read more
Ride Streak: One Man’s Quest to Ride 10,000 Days in a Row
By: Betsy Welch
Colin Gay, a 48-year-old father of two from Virginia, is doing something that few of us could ever imagine.
Read more
Who Needs Wind Tunnels? Lidl-Trek Has an On-Bike Aero Optimization Tool for ‘Marginal but Crucial Gains’
By: Jim Cotton
Lidl-Trek partners F1 whizzkids Aerosensor to record aerodynamic data on the road: Will it be a game changer or half-percenter?
Read more
No Bent-in Brake Levers Here: Ultra-Narrow Flared Handlebars Arrive in Response to UCI Regulation
By: Jim Cotton
Wild new designs by Toot and Lambda offer ultra-narrow hood width while remaining within new UCI regulations on lever angles.
Read more
Bora-Hansgrohe Downplays Contract Rumors: ‘We will be Linked to Just About Everyone who Drinks a Red Bull’
By: Andrew Hood
Red Bull's arrival is 'huge' moment for cycling: 'Maybe it will turn on some lights for some other big brands.'
Read more
First Look: Blackheart Bike Co Gravel AL
By: Jessie-May Morgan
A new gravel-dedicated aluminum frameset from Blackheart Bike Co takes inspiration from the Road Ti.
Read more
Should Cars Come with Technology to Stop Cyclists from Being Doored? Yes and No
By: Alvin Holbrook
The best way to stop cyclists from being doored might be switching which hand you open your car door with.
Read more
What Happens When an Amateur Cyclist Rides the Entire Tour de France Route
By: Alex Hutchinson
Data from a charity ride before last summer's Tour shows some obvious differences and surprising similarities to data from the pros.
Read more
I am sure I will be neg propped and retorted into oblivion here. All good.
It's very different to MTB where you have industry title teams, with industry sponsors. Santa Cruz, Commencal Muc Off etc.
Such niche viewing, tucked away in the woods far from the general public and more targeted at selling kit to riders.
Doesn't mean cars can't be improved in this respect. I don't quite like the sharp angle at the top of the door. I once got my shoulder stabbed by one when I was rushing by as one opened his door. It went straight through my jacket into my shoulder so the way it pulls back out isn't pretty either when traveling at speed. And that's just me going about 25km/h on a simple steel commuter. Don't want to know what happens to those poor sods on race bikes or silly overclocked assisted bikes these days. I'm happy it went into my shoulder and not into my face. But yeah, I see no single advantage for the way the top of the door is being designed so it wouldn't hurt their aerodynamics or car access if they'd just round it properly. Shouldn't be too hard to regulate for new cars. They already have design regulation to limit the injury to pedestrians when hit by a car so involving the door design should be easy.
This is a very timely article, Chris Horner just put out a video very sim, probably due to this article?:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=98_Xf8MRmQQ