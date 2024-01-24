Velo Digest: Who Earns the Most in Pro Road Cycling, Reconsidering Fasted Training, WorldTour Team Bikes, & More

Jan 24, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

THE TOP STORIES
from
ROAD & GRAVEL CYCLING
January 2024
What's going on in the curly bar world? Velo Digest showcases articles from our sister site, Velo. In each installment, you might find endurance coverage, power-to-weight ratios, gravel bike tech and, of course, lycra.




Who Earns Most in Pro Cycling? Report Ranks Salaries, from Pogačar to Van der Poel and Beyond
By: Jim Cotton

Gazzetta dello Sport estimates pay for the top-10 earners in the WorldTour – and there are a few surprises.

(Read more.)
Is It Time to Reconsider ‘Fasted Training’? New Study Calls into Question the Craze for Low Carb
By: Jim Cotton

Team Sky caused a stir with its fasted and low-carbohydrate training strategies, but new findings add fuel into the high-carb revolution that's shifting pro cycling.

(Read more.)
The 5 Best Cycling Hotels for a Perfect Vacation on 2 Wheels
By: Will Tracy

Whether it's a weekend getaway or a trip of a lifetime, these are the best hotels for cyclists.

(Read more.)
Every Men’s WorldTour Team Bike
By: Will Tracy

A new season means plenty of new pro bikes and gear to check out.

(Read more.)
‘I Knew That It Had to End Someday’: Mathieu van der Poel down but Not out as Remarkable Unbeaten Streak Ends
By: Shane Stokes

World champion's push to win eleventh consecutive race derailed by bad luck in Spain.

(Read more.)
Most Supplements Don’t Work. But That’s Not the Worst Part.
By: Alex Hutchinson

The pursuit of performance in a bottle inherently undermines our attempts to get faster, stronger, and healthier, our Sweat Science columnist argues.

(Read more.)
Unreleased SRAM Red AXS Groupset Leaked by X User
By: Jessie-May Morgan

Is the new SRAM Red AXS group about to hit the market? Leaked images show polished brake lever, and a svelte-looking derailleur and caliper.

(Read more.)
Brompton P Line Explore 12-Speed Review: The Ultimate Folding Bike?
By: Alvin Holbrook

The most recognizeable folding bike in the world receives gear range worthy of the 'Explore' name.

(Read more.)
One-Off Colnago Expected to Fetch Over $25K at Auction
By: Will Tracy

The extra-special version of a limited-run Colnago collaboration with Motoki Yoshio is expected to fetch far more than a typical C68.

(Read more.)
Ride Streak: One Man’s Quest to Ride 10,000 Days in a Row
By: Betsy Welch

Colin Gay, a 48-year-old father of two from Virginia, is doing something that few of us could ever imagine.

(Read more.)
Who Needs Wind Tunnels? Lidl-Trek Has an On-Bike Aero Optimization Tool for ‘Marginal but Crucial Gains’
By: Jim Cotton

Lidl-Trek partners F1 whizzkids Aerosensor to record aerodynamic data on the road: Will it be a game changer or half-percenter?

(Read more.)
No Bent-in Brake Levers Here: Ultra-Narrow Flared Handlebars Arrive in Response to UCI Regulation
By: Jim Cotton

Wild new designs by Toot and Lambda offer ultra-narrow hood width while remaining within new UCI regulations on lever angles.

(Read more.)
Bora-Hansgrohe Downplays Contract Rumors: ‘We will be Linked to Just About Everyone who Drinks a Red Bull’
By: Andrew Hood

Red Bull's arrival is 'huge' moment for cycling: 'Maybe it will turn on some lights for some other big brands.'

(Read more.)
First Look: Blackheart Bike Co Gravel AL
By: Jessie-May Morgan

A new gravel-dedicated aluminum frameset from Blackheart Bike Co takes inspiration from the Road Ti.

(Read more.)
Should Cars Come with Technology to Stop Cyclists from Being Doored? Yes and No
By: Alvin Holbrook

The best way to stop cyclists from being doored might be switching which hand you open your car door with.

(Read more.)
What Happens When an Amateur Cyclist Rides the Entire Tour de France Route
By: Alex Hutchinson

Data from a charity ride before last summer's Tour shows some obvious differences and surprising similarities to data from the pros.

(Read more.)
29 Comments
  • 11 0
 Was this to humiliate mountain bike salaries for comparison? - Job accomplished!
  • 5 4
 It floors my why Road gets the coverage and money it does. Yes, it came first and the tour. However, so many more MTB'ers (at least in my 40+ years experience living in 7 states and extensive travel in North America) than roadies. Many MTB'ers, including myself, have a road/gravel type bike, but rarely gets upgrade or turned over as often as MTB bikes/components. At least with a sport like golf, a giant number of amateurs play so I get the pull
I am sure I will be neg propped and retorted into oblivion here. All good. Big Grin
  • 2 0
 @bman33: more road riders overall than MTB I guess....could say almost all mountain bikers have or had a road/gravel bike but I'm not sure that statement works the other way around.
  • 1 0
 Top 10 Roadies make 10x what the top 10 dh make? Ouch. I'll pretend it's apples to oranges comparison...
  • 2 0
 @robito: Tour de France is about 7500 minutes of riding, WC DH is about 5 minutes.
  • 1 0
 @DirtBagTim: I tend to agree with this. WAY more time on screen for advertisers logo's. Also seems like a lot of blood money (i.e. UAE) behind the top riders and their primary team sponsors.
  • 3 0
 @bman33: Road teams aren't selling road bikes though. They are selling themselves as a huge rolling billboard, visible to many of the general public, and promote showers, flooring, banking, supermarkets and the countries tourism as they roll through carefully planned towns and countryside followed by helicopters and motorbikes...

It's very different to MTB where you have industry title teams, with industry sponsors. Santa Cruz, Commencal Muc Off etc.
Such niche viewing, tucked away in the woods far from the general public and more targeted at selling kit to riders.
  • 2 0
 Economics lesson: My wife was given tickets to the finals of a tennis tournament, when we looked up the price of the tickets we found out they were $7000 each!!! But ask a mountain biker to pay to watch their favorite mountain bike discipline.....
  • 2 0
 @robito: it is - viewership of a grand tour vs dh is probably 10,000 fold, viewers = sponsorships = road salaries.
  • 1 0
 @MisterChow: People here are losing there shit over paying a streaming service an extra $10 a month.
  • 9 0
 Outside really needs to allow comments on their other websites.
  • 2 0
 Never knew there was a word for how we're supposed to open a car door. It's just part of the driving exam so if you do it wrong, you may just not receive your license.

Doesn't mean cars can't be improved in this respect. I don't quite like the sharp angle at the top of the door. I once got my shoulder stabbed by one when I was rushing by as one opened his door. It went straight through my jacket into my shoulder so the way it pulls back out isn't pretty either when traveling at speed. And that's just me going about 25km/h on a simple steel commuter. Don't want to know what happens to those poor sods on race bikes or silly overclocked assisted bikes these days. I'm happy it went into my shoulder and not into my face. But yeah, I see no single advantage for the way the top of the door is being designed so it wouldn't hurt their aerodynamics or car access if they'd just round it properly. Shouldn't be too hard to regulate for new cars. They already have design regulation to limit the injury to pedestrians when hit by a car so involving the door design should be easy.
  • 2 1
 maybe a stupid question but do any riders (not being paid by Redbull) actually buy and/or drink Redbull? I used to drink that stuff all the time when it first came out 20+ years ago (b/c I was young, dumb, and it was new) but I'm not sure I've ever actually seen anyone drink one before or during a ride.
  • 1 0
 I only drink them on long ass roadtrips
  • 5 0
 You'll see them on the podium / after races sometimes with sports "drinks" / sponsors but it's typically water in the can. It's popular in motocross, guys on the podium with their Monster Energy drinks but it's canned water.....I'd say no they don't. The closest the generally come is Coke, very popular in pro peloton.

This is a very timely article, Chris Horner just put out a video very sim, probably due to this article?:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=98_Xf8MRmQQ
  • 3 0
 @RadBartTaylor: good video, thanks for the link!
  • 1 0
 And no, I don't think it's a stupid question at all - I mean that what they are suggesting with their marketing.....
  • 1 0
 I know a sports scientist who was commission to do a study on the performance enhancing effects of RedBull. The fact that the results were not blasted all over their marketing tells you what they were.
  • 5 2
 BURN IT WITH FIRE
  • 9 11
 Why is there a road article on Pinkbike?
  • 3 1
 Good question. As long as there is a MTB article on their Road website, then I can see the thinking......... However, Road racing gets enough coverage as it is, often at the expense of MTB racing.......
  • 17 3
 Because bicycles in any form are incredible, and while many PB readers overlap with the road world, a good many more of us are just plain curious about the parallel developments in technology etc.
  • 10 2
 This is a regular feature. I swear, every time one of these are posted it's the same daft comments.
  • 1 0
 b/c bikes....any bike news is better than none
  • 2 0
 I'm going to get it hard for saying this but I'll say it....because several of those guys that race pro road are also some of the best MTBers.....
  • 1 0
 Because it's a whole lot more interesting than 1000 words on what colour you can buy a dropper lever in.
Below threshold threads are hidden







