Road & Gravel Bike Nerd Wanted - Velo is Hiring a Senior Technical Editor

Feb 23, 2024
by Outside Online  
photo

https://outside.breezy.hr/p/9bda1e15c968-senior-tech-editor-velo

Have experience in technical editorial? Love bikes? Come work with Kaz, Alvin, Jessie-May, and the rest of the cycling gear team.

Posted In:
Industry News Outside Network Pinkbike Announcements Outside Velo VeloNews


Author Info:
outsideonline avatar

Member since Aug 7, 2019
73 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: SRAM's New Maven Brakes - The Big Brake
80635 views
Evil Bikes Announces Company Layoffs
68722 views
Rachel Pageau is OnlyFans' Latest Sponsored Mountain Biker
50959 views
Bike Check: Remy Morton's Chainless Specialized Demo 8
50876 views
First Look: Hope's Carbon Crank and TR Stem
44133 views
Day 1 Randoms - Core Bike 2024
43869 views
First Ride: Cannondale Moterra SL eMTB - Full Power Without the Weight
43829 views
Markus Flossmann Returns as CEO of YT Industries
37370 views

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.026478
Mobile Version of Website