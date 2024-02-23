Watch
Road & Gravel Bike Nerd Wanted - Velo is Hiring a Senior Technical Editor
Feb 23, 2024
by
Outside Online
https://outside.breezy.hr/p/9bda1e15c968-senior-tech-editor-velo
Have experience in technical editorial? Love bikes? Come work with Kaz, Alvin, Jessie-May, and the rest of the cycling gear team.
Industry News
Outside Network
Pinkbike Announcements
Outside
Velo
VeloNews
outsideonline
Member since Aug 7, 2019
73 articles
