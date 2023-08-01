Velocio Launches New MTB Apparel Line

Aug 1, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  
Velocio has launched their 2023 mountain bike apparel line, a collection that includes lightweight shorts, long- and short-sleeved jerseys, pants, and two rain shells.

One interesting (and possibly polarizing) feature of the shorts and pants is that they're designed to be used with a belt rather than having any sort of built-in adjustments. I have mixed feelings about the concept, but the good news is that an Arcade belt is included with the pants and shorts, and its stretchy fabric and low profile design makes it one of the better options for this application.

I've been able to get in a few rides on the new apparel so far, and the materials and construction all seem quite nice. I'm also a fan of the relatively subdued color palette, with a few brighter options in the mix to keep things from being too drab. I'll see how it all holds up after a bunch more muddy and dusty miles and report back.


Trail Acces Pant | Men’s and Women’s | MSRP: $199.

Trail Access Short | Men’s and Women’s | MSRP: $179.

Indigo Dye Ultralight Trail Jersey | Men’s and Women’s | MSRP: $79.

Delta Trail Jersey / Long Sleeve | Men’s and Women’s | MSRP: $99.

More infomation: velocio.cc

 I’m curious how all these small companies charging crazy prices for gear think they’ll be alive in a year or two. $180 shorts, no thanks
  • 2 1
 Howdy- Velocio co-founder, here. Glad to see this section living up to our expectations bemoaning our prices. We wrote this piece for you:


velocio.cc/pages/why-its-so-expensive
  • 1 0
 I’ll stop bitching when I see your stuff in Nordstrom’s.
  • 1 0
 $200 pants made out of plastic.

$80 shirt made out of plastic.

Even the merino options have plastic in them.
  • 2 0
 I mean, just because it's plastic doesn't mean the fabric is cheap or low performing. I get not wanting to wear it for health or environmental reasons (very valid), but the quality of synthetics varies widely and there are very nice, high-performing fabrics that cost more to make than others. The age of polyester being added to garments for purely price reasons is long gone, especially in outdoor apparel.





