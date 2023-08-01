Velocio Launches New MTB Apparel Line

Velocio has launched their 2023 mountain bike apparel line, a collection that includes lightweight shorts, long- and short-sleeved jerseys, pants, and two rain shells.
One interesting (and possibly polarizing) feature of the shorts and pants is that they're designed to be used with a belt rather than having any sort of built-in adjustments. I have mixed feelings about the concept, but the good news is that an Arcade belt is included with the pants and shorts, and its stretchy fabric and low profile design makes it one of the better options for this application.
I've been able to get in a few rides on the new apparel so far, and the materials and construction all seem quite nice. I'm also a fan of the relatively subdued color palette, with a few brighter options in the mix to keep things from being too drab. I'll see how it all holds up after a bunch more muddy and dusty miles and report back.
More infomation: velocio.cc
velocio.cc/pages/why-its-so-expensive
$80 shirt made out of plastic.
Even the merino options have plastic in them.