Velosolutions UCI Pump Track World Championships 2023 Kicks Off in Austria
Nov 17, 2023
by
Velosolutions Global
The Velosolutions UCI Pump Track World Championships 2023 kicks off at the AREA47 Indoor Bike Park in Austria this weekend for the 2023 battle for the rainbow stripes. You can watch all the action live tomorrow, 18 November at 17:00 (CET)
LIVESTREAM LINK
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Press Releases
Velosolutions
Pump Track
Pump Track World Championships
World Championships 2023
Author Info:
velosolutionsglobal
Member since Jul 30, 2011
79 articles
americandentalassociation
(57 mins ago)
LFG Gilly
[Reply]
3
1
Trail2000
(56 mins ago)
I'm pumped for the new season...
[Reply]
4
6
BMXrad
(1 hours ago)
Riders traveling the world to win pump track medals, no wonder Enduro is finished,
[Reply]
2
0
vinay
(18 mins ago)
The pumptrack worlds actually (continue to be) global. I think the EWS was too to some extend even though it was still primarily a North America, Europe, Oceana event (and will be even more limited next year). But I wouldn't blame that on the pumptrack series. It does however suggest what it takes to organize a proper world series. I'd blame it on the need for live broadcasts. Racing around the world is an adventure and in particularly for enduro racing, it is part of the appeal. If you limit your series to places where you can realize live broadcasts, you may attract more attention if you can pull it off but in the end it is also a big compromise on what it could be. I understand it may not cut it for everyone but I didn't mind receiving a Dirt Magazine every two months with the race coverage of whatever went down during that time and to buy the Earthed dvd at the end of the season. No matter where you'd hold it now, you'd still get a written report within a few days on some website and some edits a few days later. Would be more than adequate to me and all the focus on live coverage baffles me. Especially considering all the limitations it brings to the sport. These Velosolution tracks are all over the world and they've got some great rounds everywhere. I don't think you can follow these races live but for most of these races you can find some reports and edits later on. I think that now that this whole Discovery thing has blown, this is what's next to try. Bring the sport back to what it was. There may be less "fast money" in there, but I believe it to be more healthy on the long term. And let's hope these pumptrack worlds never outgrow themselves. It is beautiful as it is now.
[Reply]
