Velouria Cycles Announces New Line of Titanium Bikes

PRESS RELEASE: Velouria Cycles Titanium Bikes
Velouria Cycles was founded by a team of cycling professionals and enthusiasts with several years of experience. We are from Alicante, Spain, known as the “Mediterranean mecca of cycling” due to its mountainous topography and pleasant weather throughout the year. VELOURIA CYCLES-A NEW ERA IN TITANIUM BIKES We think long-term…
At Velouria Cycles, we aim for much more than immediate satisfaction. We seek mechanical perfection and a timeless design that does not fall prey to passing trends. We only use titanium in our bikes production, not just for its durability, but also because it can be recycled over and over again.
Now we start selling our frames: Sober (trail/enduro hardtail) and Far Away (gravel and bikepacking) on our website: velouriacycles.com
. Soon we will put the Even Flow on sale, one of the few full-suspension trail/enduro bike models made of titanium in the world.VELOURIA CYCLES SOBERTitanium Trail / Enduro Hardtail
Sober is our 29er rigid Trail / Enduro model, the essence of the mountain bike adapted to our times. Based on our long experience with all types of mountain bikes, and after producing several prototypes with differing geometries, we have developed a bike with a low geometry—but not too extreme—that is suited for pedalling over long mountainside stretches. This bike is good for a trail center day, a bikepark session or taking a long trip.
Details are of the utmost importance on a mountain bike which is usually subjected to the most demanding conditions.
-The frame is made out of highly shock-absorbent, butted 3Al 2.5V titanium with great resistance to use.
-ISCG05 fixing.
-73mm BSA threaded bottom bracket to prevent noise and malfunctions.
-Internal cable routing to protect against possible wear from friction or snagging.
-Very short seat tubes for installing longer dropper posts.
-Interchangeable titanium derailleur hanger for better reliability.
-For use with 140-160mm forks.
-Five-year warranty for the original buyer.
-Price: 1,695€ VAT included, frame only.Geometry VELOURIA CYCLES EVEN FLOWCombining titanium with technology and greatest crafmanship
-Stable and reliable.
We designed our Even Flow model to have a long, low geometry with a low head tube angle, but nothing too extreme. We used a 4-bar link progressive suspension system with high sensitivity at the beginning of the stroke that gets progressively stronger at the end to avoid unwanted bottom outs on higher jumps.
-Highly efficient on climbing.
With a nearly vertical seat tube angle, excellent anti-squat values, and 29-inch wheels, it offers top pedalling efficiency and a high climbing capacity. Even Flow is ideal for both wild bike park days and an epic trip up the mountainside.
-Multivalent.
The rear stroke can be adjusted between 160 and 145mm, depending on which kind of shock is used. Suspension forks can vary between 150 and 170mm in stroke. This kind of multivalent assembly grants Even Flow the ability to adapt to different terrains or user preferences.
-User Friendly.
We want any user with a basic knowledge of mechanics to be able to maintain their Even Flow, so we use standard components that do not require special tools: BSA threaded bottom bracket, ZS44-ES44 steerer, industrial bearings, removable coverings to easily replace cables and hoses...
14 Comments